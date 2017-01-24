Police search for missing Frankford teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing from her Frankford home for more than two weeks.
Joanlie Caliz, 14, of the 4300 block of Elizabeth St., has never before been reported missing. She was last seen at home on Jan. 8 and has not reported to her school since then. Police have reason to believe she may be in the area of Second Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington, but her specific location eludes investigators.
Caliz is five feet tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and a light brown complexion with long curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Call 215-686-3153 to report information about her. Call 911 if you see her. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.