Police search for missing Frankford teen

Po­lice are ask­ing for the pub­lic’s help in find­ing a teen­age girl who has been miss­ing from her Frank­ford home for more than two weeks.

Joan­lie Cal­iz, 14, of the 4300 block of Eliza­beth St., has nev­er be­fore been re­por­ted miss­ing. She was last seen at home on Jan. 8 and has not re­por­ted to her school since then. Po­lice have reas­on to be­lieve she may be in the area of Second Street and Le­high Av­en­ue in Kens­ing­ton, but her spe­cif­ic loc­a­tion eludes in­vest­ig­at­ors.

Cal­iz is five feet tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and a light brown com­plex­ion with long curly brown hair. She was last seen wear­ing blue jeans and a black jack­et. Call 215-686-3153 to re­port in­form­a­tion about her. Call 911 if you see her. ••

