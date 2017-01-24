Pets of the Week: Jan. 25, 2017

Holley needs a forever home
Holley is a 1- to 2-year-old, 65-pound pit bull/hound mix who was brought to Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., because she was “too much responsibility.” Her tag number is A34367305.
The dog knows the “sit,” “stay” and “quiet” commands. She walks well on a leash and is an excellent running partner. She is housetrained, has lived with older children and is good with other dogs.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Lindsey is a sweetheart
Lindsey is a very sweet and playful kitten who was found by a Northeast Animal Rescue volunteer as she was walking through a local park.
Lindsey is an energetic girl who loves interactive toys and playing with her foster cat siblings. Due to her playful nature, it is recommended that she be adopted with another cat similar in age, or that her new home has a cat of a similar exuberant nature.
Lindsey, 5 months old, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit http://nar.rescuegroups.org ••
