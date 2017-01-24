Pets of the Week: Jan. 25, 2017

Hol­ley needs a forever home

Hol­ley is a 1- to 2-year-old, 65-pound pit bull/hound mix who was brought to Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave., be­cause she was “too much re­spons­ib­il­ity.” Her tag num­ber is A34367305.

The dog knows the “sit,” “stay” and “quiet” com­mands. She walks well on a leash and is an ex­cel­lent run­ning part­ner. She is house­trained, has lived with older chil­dren and is good with oth­er dogs.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Lind­sey is a sweet­heart

Lind­sey is a very sweet and play­ful kit­ten who was found by a North­east An­im­al Res­cue vo­lun­teer as she was walk­ing through a loc­al park.

Lind­sey is an en­er­get­ic girl who loves in­ter­act­ive toys and play­ing with her foster cat sib­lings. Due to her play­ful nature, it is re­com­men­ded that she be ad­op­ted with an­oth­er cat sim­il­ar in age, or that her new home has a cat of a sim­il­ar ex­uber­ant nature.

Lind­sey, 5 months old, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it ht­tp://nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

