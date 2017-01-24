Op-ed: Speak out on behalf of unborn babies who lost lives to legal abortion

Jes­sica Re­suta is a young wo­man with a clear tal­ent for hold­ing and en­ga­ging the in­terest of an audi­ence with her cap­tiv­at­ing speak­ing style.

She is a prom­ising mem­ber of the Class of ‘17, stu­dents who have nev­er known a time when abor­tion was not leg­al.

And yet, Jes­sica op­poses the 1973 U.S. Su­preme Court de­cision Roe v. Wade. Why?

“One-third of my gen­er­a­tion is gone,” she says wist­fully. “One-third of my peers will nev­er ex­per­i­ence life in the out­side world as I have.”

Emily Dero­is is a gif­ted young writer who has grown up in the post-Roe era. Poised and ar­tic­u­late, she de­scribes her­self as hav­ing a “pas­sion for de­fend­ing the help­less and the voice­less.”

That is why Dero­is is speak­ing out on be­half of the es­tim­ated 59 mil­lion un­born Amer­ic­ans who have lost their lives to leg­al abor­tion in the last 44 years.

Jes­sica and Emily are just two mem­bers of the chor­us of voices who are call­ing for an end to Roe. These young wo­men see Roe as a fun­da­ment­ally flawed rul­ing that has decim­ated their gen­er­a­tion and left count­less wo­men griev­ing the deaths of their un­born chil­dren.

A sur­vey cited by the Wash­ing­ton Times in June in­dic­ated a clear ma­jor­ity of mil­len­ni­als be­lieve in of­fer­ing great­er pro­tec­tion from abor­tion for pre­b­orn chil­dren and their moth­ers. The poll found an astound­ing 53 per­cent of young Amer­ic­ans state that abor­tion should not be leg­al in all or most cir­cum­stances.

The trend is also seen at the an­nu­al March for Life in Wash­ing­ton, D.C., where it has been es­tim­ated that at least half of the march­ers are un­der the age of 30. High school and col­lege stu­dents come by the bus­load in a peace­ful demon­stra­tion in de­fense of the sanc­tity of in­no­cent hu­man life, at all its ages and stages of de­vel­op­ment. These are stu­dents whose first of­fi­cial por­trait might have been the ul­tra­sound pic­ture pos­ted on the re­fri­ger­at­or door of their fam­ily home. They have seen ul­tra­sound videos of baby broth­ers, sis­ters and cous­ins and have wit­nessed the hu­man­ity of the pre­b­orn child with their own eyes.

Out­side the Su­preme Court, they hear the eye-open­ing testi­mon­ies of the wo­men of the Si­lent No More Aware­ness cam­paign. These cour­ageous wo­men had abor­tions, but now deeply re­gret them and want to spare oth­er wo­men the an­guish of los­ing a child to the tragedy of Roe.

The young people who will be at­tend­ing the March are a world and gen­er­a­tions apart from the men of the Su­preme Court who is­sued a rul­ing so ex­treme that it led to the bru­tal­ity of par­tial-birth abor­tion, a prac­tice in which a baby was partly de­livered, then killed. It took an act of Con­gress - and a sub­sequent high court rul­ing - to out­law this out­rageous pro­ced­ure.

Nearly four and a half dec­ades after Roe, mo­mentum is grow­ing to help the na­tion move for­ward. Tech­no­logy has opened a win­dow to the womb through 3D and 4D ul­tra­sounds. Mod­ern medi­cine is sav­ing pre­ma­ture ba­bies at earli­er and earli­er stages of de­vel­op­ment. Com­pre­hens­ive sup­port and as­sist­ance are avail­able for wo­men fa­cing chal­len­ging preg­nan­cies.

It’s time for the Su­preme Court to fol­low the lead of mil­len­ni­als and catch up with the times. ••

Maria Galla­gh­er is le­gis­lat­ive dir­ect­or for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Fed­er­a­tion.