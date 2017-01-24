Officers honored in 7th Police District

Po­lice Of­ficers John Con­nors and Bry­an How­ell have been named Of­ficers of the Month for Decem­ber in the Far North­east’s 7th dis­trict. Con­nors and How­ell were re­cog­nized for their job per­form­ance dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil on Dec. 19.

Con­nors and How­ell re­united a burg­lary vic­tim with his stolen all-ter­rain vehicle on Dec. 1. The of­ficers were on patrol in plain clothes that day and try­ing to solve a re­cent rash of short-dump­ing cases in the dis­trict. On the 8300 block of Al­gon Ave., they saw a white U-Haul pickup truck with Ari­zona tags and a blue and white ATV in the pay­load bed.

The ATV fit the de­scrip­tion of one that had been stolen in a re­cent burg­lary in the 8th dis­trict. Its state re­gis­tra­tion tag matched the tag of the stolen ATV, too.

The of­ficers con­tac­ted the burg­lary vic­tim, who ar­rived at the scene of the vehicle stop and iden­ti­fied the ATV as his prop­erty. Con­nors and How­ell ar­res­ted two men oc­cupy­ing the pickup truck. They were charged with burg­lary and re­lated of­fenses. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.