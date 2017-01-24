Local cop awarded

Of­ficer Chris­ti­an Buck­man was honored as Of­ficer of the Month for Decem­ber in the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict, where he made mul­tiple ar­rests for armed rob­bery and auto theft.

While on patrol on the 7200 block of Pen­n­way St., Buck­man spot­ted a 2013 Nis­san Rogue parked in the street match­ing the de­scrip­tion of a vehicle that had been stolen and used as a get­away car in four gun­point rob­ber­ies.

Buck­man ap­proached the Nis­san, con­firmed that it had been re­por­ted stolen earli­er that day and man­aged to ap­pre­hend the two oc­cu­pants, whom he iden­ti­fied as sus­pects in one of the armed rob­ber­ies. A short time later, po­lice were no­ti­fied of two more armed rob­ber­ies in­volving two oth­er men. One of the cases in­volved a car­jack­ing.

Buck­man soon ob­tained con­fes­sions from the two sus­pects in cus­tody, who fur­ther iden­ti­fied the at-large per­pet­rat­ors of the two new­er rob­bery cases. Buck­man shared that in­form­a­tion on po­lice ra­dio, al­low­ing po­lice in the 35th dis­trict to cap­ture the oth­er two sus­pects in­side the second stolen car.

In all, Buck­man’s ac­tions led to four ar­rests in con­nec­tion with six armed rob­ber­ies and the ini­tial auto theft. ••

