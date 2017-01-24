IRS worker sentenced for false tax returns

A North­east Phil­adelphia wo­man who formerly worked for the In­tern­al Rev­en­ue Ser­vice was sen­tenced on Jan. 12 to a year in pris­on for car­ry­ing out three frauds in­volving false tax re­turns.

Mod­estine “Cook­ie” Gil­lette, 48, filed sev­en fraud­u­lent tax re­turns pur­portedly on be­half of oth­er people for 2009, ’10 and ’11, and kept re­funds res­ult­ing from those re­turns total­ing al­most $13,000. She did all of this des­pite be­ing pro­hib­ited from fil­ing tax re­turns on be­half of oth­er tax­pay­ers for com­pens­a­tion by vir­tue of her job with the IRS.

The U.S. At­tor­ney’s Of­fice did not dis­close a home ad­dress for Gil­lette, who worked as a con­tact rep­res­ent­at­ive for the IRS between Oc­to­ber 2008 and March 2012. In that role, her job was to provide ad­min­is­trat­ive and tech­nic­al as­sist­ance to people and busi­nesses wish­ing to ask the IRS tax-re­lated ques­tions. It was a sea­son­al po­s­i­tion.

In one case, Gil­lette filed a tax re­turn on be­half of one wo­man without her know­ledge while the wo­man was “in and out of jail, home­less shel­ters and re­hab­il­it­a­tion cen­ters,” the U.S. At­tor­ney said. Gil­lette’s re­turn sought a re­fund of $2,975 based on about $10,000 in busi­ness in­come and an Earned In­come Tax Cred­it of about $3,000 for the wo­man.

In an­oth­er case, Gil­lette filed 2009 and ’10 re­turns for a wo­man in which she claimed about $7,000 in re­funds. Gil­lette kept about $6,400 for her­self and gave her cli­ent $600. Based on the cli­ent’s fin­an­cial data, she was really en­titled to about $1,160 in re­funds for those two years com­bined.

For oth­er cases, Gil­lette sim­il­arly in­flated her cli­ents’ re­fund claims and kept an in­or­din­ate amount of the re­fund checks for her­self.

Throughout much of this time, Gil­lette col­lec­ted un­em­ploy­ment com­pens­a­tion total­ing more than $46,000, al­though she owned and op­er­ated a child day­care busi­ness that she did not re­port. She pleaded guilty to fraud charges on Nov. 6, 2015. ••

