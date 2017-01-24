Homeless man attacks transgender woman

A home­less man who al­legedly at­tacked a trans­gender wo­man in the shad­ow of City Hall and the Crim­in­al Justice Cen­ter on Fri­day turned up at the Frank­ford ter­min­al two days later, when po­lice ar­res­ted him.

Dae­jon Work­man, 25, launched a ho­mo­phobic and trans­phobic tirade at a trans­gender wo­man and her two friends after he ap­proached them on the 1300 block of Fil­bert St. at 4:40 p.m. Fri­day, po­lice said. Work­man al­legedly struck the trans­gender wo­man as he be­rated her. He then ran away and was last seen north­bound on Broad Street. Sur­veil­lance cam­er­as re­cor­ded the con­front­a­tion.

At about 7:42 a.m. on Sunday, po­lice spot­ted Work­man at the Frank­ford Trans­port­a­tion Cen­ter, 5223 Frank­ford Ave. They iden­ti­fied him as the as­sault sus­pect be­cause he was wear­ing the same cloth­ing seen in the video. Po­lice ar­res­ted him without in­cid­ent. Work­man was charged with simple as­sault and reck­less en­dan­ger­ment. ••

