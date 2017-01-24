Homeless man attacks transgender woman

A homeless man who allegedly attacked a transgender woman in the shadow of City Hall and the Criminal Justice Center on Friday turned up at the Frankford terminal two days later, when police arrested him.
Daejon Workman, 25, launched a homophobic and transphobic tirade at a transgender woman and her two friends after he approached them on the 1300 block of Filbert St. at 4:40 p.m. Friday, police said. Workman allegedly struck the transgender woman as he berated her. He then ran away and was last seen northbound on Broad Street. Surveillance cameras recorded the confrontation.
At about 7:42 a.m. on Sunday, police spotted Workman at the Frankford Transportation Center, 5223 Frankford Ave. They identified him as the assault suspect because he was wearing the same clothing seen in the video. Police arrested him without incident. Workman was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment. ••
