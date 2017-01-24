In his blood

Brendan Sul­li­van talks about the suc­cess of his first nov­el, ‘Ir­ish Blood,’ as he pre­pares to pub­lish his second book.

As Brendan Sean Sul­li­van gets ready to re­lease his second nov­el, he’s hop­ing to get some of the same pos­it­ive feed­back he re­ceived from his first.

Sul­li­van, 48, was born in Bel­fast, North­ern Ire­land, then came to the United States as a tod­dler in 1970. His par­ents settled in Frank­ford for a bit be­fore rais­ing their chil­dren in Sum­mer­dale on the 1000 block of Ros­a­lie St., where they still live.

For his first nov­el, Sul­li­van wrote Ir­ish Blood, self pub­lished in Janu­ary 2014. The his­tor­ic­al fic­tion thrill­er cen­ters around Amer­ic­an Mick McK­enna, whose wife, a pho­to­journ­al­ist, is killed on their hon­ey­moon in Bel­fast in a car bomb­ing in the spring of 1998. Then, some time passes.

“He in­ex­plic­ably has the need to go back,” Sul­li­van said.

Mick is taken in by a salt-of-the-earth Ir­ish fam­ily, but is soon in the middle of the 800-year-old Ir­ish struggle for peace and free­dom. He has to make a big de­cision, which could de­rail the sign­ing of the Good Fri­day Peace Agree­ment and end any hope for free­dom in North­ern Ire­land.

Sul­li­van has writ­ten a full first draft screen­play for Ir­ish Blood. A Hol­ly­wood pro­du­cer se­cured the op­tion rights for a movie, but even­tu­ally did not pick up the op­tion.

The book has re­ceived more than 50,000 down­loads and 227 re­views on amazon.com

The re­view­ers have giv­en him an av­er­age of 4.2 out of 5 stars, num­bers sim­il­ar to famed au­thors such as James Pat­ter­son and Mi­chael Crichton.

“That’s val­id­a­tion for me that it was a really good story. People like it. People with an Ir­ish af­fil­i­ation really like it,” Sul­li­van said.

For a couple of hours, the book was the No. 1 free thrill­er in the United States on amazon.com

“That was really neat,” Sul­li­van said.

Kirkus, a book re­view site, has also giv­en it a thumbs up.

“That’s like gold,” Sul­li­van said.

Sul­li­van, who was a fan of George Or­well books when he was young­er, at­ten­ded Laura H. Car­nell Ele­ment­ary School through sixth grade be­fore en­rolling at St. Mar­tin of Tours. He gradu­ated from Car­din­al Dougherty High School in 1986 and Penn State in 1990.

With a de­gree in journ­al­ism, he figured he’d be­come the next Jimmy Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-win­ning news­pa­per writer.

But he de­cided to en­roll in law school at a time when he and wife Ann had five chil­dren un­der the age of 5. He earned a law de­gree from Temple and went to work at a big Cen­ter City law firm. The pay was good, but the hours were long.

“I was hav­ing din­ner with my chil­dren three times a month,” he said.

Today, he is a law­yer for AIG in­sur­ance com­pany, and works from his Elkins Park home. His five kids, in­clud­ing two sets of twins, are now teen­agers.

Sul­li­van began writ­ing Ir­ish Blood a dec­ade be­fore it was pub­lished, but had to put it aside be­cause of work and fam­ily ob­lig­a­tions.

Tues­day nights be­came his time to write, be­cause that’s when Ann taught CCD classes, and their kids were among the stu­dents.

Sul­li­van picked up right where he left off.

“I’ve nev­er had writer’s block,” he said.

Sul­li­van likes the char­ac­ter de­vel­op­ment and ac­tion of Ir­ish Blood, and he prom­ises more of the same for Sleep­er Cell, which will come out in the spring. He might self pub­lish again, since Amazon makes it so easy.

“My genre is thrill­er,” he said. “I seem drawn to ter­ror­ism and polit­ic­al top­ics.”

Something else he has go­ing on is a script for a time-travel book that he’s co-writ­ten and sent off to Dis­ney.

Sul­li­van ex­pects to keep on writ­ing.

“I wouldn’t call it a hobby. It’s a ca­reer I’m pur­su­ing that I hap­pen to do part time,” he said. “I wish I could do this full time. That would be a dream of mine.” ••

