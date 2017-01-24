Hair salon zoning variance approved at Lawncrest meeting

The Lawncrest Community Association last week voted unanimously to not oppose a zoning variance for the owner of a hair salon at 537 Sanger St. (at Colgate Street). Expediter Tom Citro explained that the LCA did not oppose the owner when she came in front of the group in 2007.
Since then, she has been in business, with her daughter working as a shampoo girl at the two-chair shop. In that time, Citro said, no violations have been issued. The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The reason the owner needed another variance, according to Citro, is that her lawyer at the time never picked up the document, and it expired after a year. More than 60 neighbors signed a petition supporting her, and some of them attended the meeting. The hearing is set for Feb. 14.
The LCA also declared its non-opposition to a church and school at 5500 Tabor Ave. that wants to add a sandwich shop.
Also appearing at the Jan. 17 meeting were representatives of the 2nd Police District and the city Department of Revenue.
Lawncrest Community Association will meet again on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at St. William parish hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.