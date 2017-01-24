Hair salon zoning variance approved at Lawncrest meeting

The Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation last week voted un­an­im­ously to not op­pose a zon­ing vari­ance for the own­er of a hair salon at 537 Sanger St. (at Col­gate Street). Ex­pediter Tom Citro ex­plained that the LCA did not op­pose the own­er when she came in front of the group in 2007.

Since then, she has been in busi­ness, with her daugh­ter work­ing as a sham­poo girl at the two-chair shop. In that time, Citro said, no vi­ol­a­tions have been is­sued. The shop is open Wed­nes­days through Sat­urdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The reas­on the own­er needed an­oth­er vari­ance, ac­cord­ing to Citro, is that her law­yer at the time nev­er picked up the doc­u­ment, and it ex­pired after a year. More than 60 neigh­bors signed a pe­ti­tion sup­port­ing her, and some of them at­ten­ded the meet­ing. The hear­ing is set for Feb. 14.

The LCA also de­clared its non-op­pos­i­tion to a church and school at 5500 Tabor Ave. that wants to add a sand­wich shop.

Also ap­pear­ing at the Jan. 17 meet­ing were rep­res­ent­at­ives of the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict and the city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue.

Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation will meet again on Tues­day, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Wil­li­am par­ish hall, Argyle and Rob­bins streets. ••

