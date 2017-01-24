He’ s the Geator with the Heater; the Boss with the Hot Sauce; the King of Philly Rock & Roll.
Former Gov. and Mayor Ed Rendell once said Jerry Blavat is as “Philadelphia as the cheesesteak.” And former Mayor Michael Nutter added that, “The Geator is as much a part of Philadelphia’s history as the Liberty Bell, Mummers and the Phillie Phanatic.”
And among his many other talents — dancer, radio and television disc jockey, performer, entertainer, producer and nightclub owner — Blavat has been putting on his own kind of shows at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Broad and Spruce streets, for the last 15 years.
The latest, slated for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center, is titled Jerry Blavat’s Gospel, Soul and Doo Wop Reunion. It features performances by Eddie Holman, The Chi-Lites, The Stylistics, A Celebration of Kenny Vance and the Planotones, a Tribute to Johnny Maestro with the Crests, the Dixie Hummingbirds with Dee Dee Sharp, and the Tokens.
“This is the 38th show I’m putting on at the Kimmel Center,” Blavat said. “At first, when asked to put on a show, I initially said no. But after the first one sold out, I did two more, eventually scaling back to two a year. And they’ve all been sellouts.
ldquo;If you look out into the audience, you’ll see 16- to 90-year-olds — all enjoying the music,” Blavat continued. “That’s because music is timeless. In my shows, we feature music that is alive and exciting, with lyrics that speak to your heart and soul. It’s music that makes you want to dance and makes you happy. And making people happy is what my life’s been all about.”
That happiness began when South Philly’s own Gerald Joseph Blavat was just 13 and debuted as a dancer on the original Bandstand hosted by Bob Horn. Three years later, he became the road manager for Danny and the Juniors, and later personal valet for comedian Don Rickles.
Blavat has done so much more, including writing a book titled You Only Rock Once, which highlights much of his life — past and present, that includes his friendships with the likes of Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and many other TV, stage and film luminaries.
Blavat, himself, has appeared on TV and in feature films. Additionally, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.
The son of immigrants, Blavat grew up to experience the all-American dream.
“I feel as though I’ve been blessed with a God-given talent, and I never dreamed I’d be where I am today. All these years, I’ve just followed my passions.” ••
Tickets range from $49 to $95. Call 215-893-1999 or visit kimmelcenter.org