The Geator with the Heater

Jerry Blav­at brings some Philly fla­vor to the Kim­mel Cen­ter stage this week­end.

He’ s the Geat­or with the Heat­er; the Boss with the Hot Sauce; the King of Philly Rock & Roll.

Former Gov. and May­or Ed Rendell once said Jerry Blav­at is as “Phil­adelphia as the cheesesteak.” And former May­or Mi­chael Nut­ter ad­ded that, “The Geat­or is as much a part of Phil­adelphia’s his­tory as the Liberty Bell, Mum­mers and the Phil­lie Phanat­ic.”

And among his many oth­er tal­ents — dan­cer, ra­dio and tele­vi­sion disc jockey, per­former, en­ter­tain­er, pro­du­cer and nightclub own­er — Blav­at has been put­ting on his own kind of shows at the Kim­mel Cen­ter for the Per­form­ing Arts, Broad and Spruce streets, for the last 15 years.

The latest, slated for Sat­urday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. in Ve­r­i­zon Hall at the Kim­mel Cen­ter, is titled Jerry Blav­at’s Gos­pel, Soul and Doo Wop Re­union. It fea­tures per­form­ances by Ed­die Hol­man, The Chi-Lites, The Styl­ist­ics, A Cel­eb­ra­tion of Kenny Vance and the Pla­n­o­tones, a Trib­ute to Johnny Maes­tro with the Crests, the Dixie Hum­ming­birds with Dee Dee Sharp, and the Tokens.

“This is the 38th show I’m put­ting on at the Kim­mel Cen­ter,” Blav­at said. “At first, when asked to put on a show, I ini­tially said no. But after the first one sold out, I did two more, even­tu­ally scal­ing back to two a year. And they’ve all been sel­louts.

ldquo;If you look out in­to the audi­ence, you’ll see 16- to 90-year-olds — all en­joy­ing the mu­sic,” Blav­at con­tin­ued. “That’s be­cause mu­sic is time­less. In my shows, we fea­ture mu­sic that is alive and ex­cit­ing, with lyr­ics that speak to your heart and soul. It’s mu­sic that makes you want to dance and makes you happy. And mak­ing people happy is what my life’s been all about.”

That hap­pi­ness began when South Philly’s own Ger­ald Joseph Blav­at was just 13 and de­b­uted as a dan­cer on the ori­gin­al Band­stand hos­ted by Bob Horn. Three years later, he be­came the road man­ager for Danny and the Ju­ni­ors, and later per­son­al valet for comedi­an Don Rickles.

Blav­at has done so much more, in­clud­ing writ­ing a book titled You Only Rock Once, which high­lights much of his life — past and present, that in­cludes his friend­ships with the likes of Sammy Dav­is Jr., Frank Sinatra and many oth­er TV, stage and film lu­minar­ies.

Blav­at, him­self, has ap­peared on TV and in fea­ture films. Ad­di­tion­ally, he was in­duc­ted in­to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Broad­cast Pi­on­eers of Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame.

The son of im­mig­rants, Blav­at grew up to ex­per­i­ence the all-Amer­ic­an dream.

“I feel as though I’ve been blessed with a God-giv­en tal­ent, and I nev­er dreamed I’d be where I am today. All these years, I’ve just fol­lowed my pas­sions.” ••

Tick­ets range from $49 to $95. Call 215-893-1999 or vis­it kim­mel­cen­ter.org