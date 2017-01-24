A full cup of comedy

Triple Es­presso makes its Phil­adelphia-area de­but this week.

Just over 20 years ago, Bob Stromberg took on a chal­lenge — two, ac­tu­ally — that changed his ca­reer forever.

“One of our friends was in a show and my wife said to me, ‘You could write a bet­ter show than that,’ ” he re­called

So Stromberg, a com­ic at the time, took on the chal­lenge along with his friend Mi­chael Pearce Don­ley, who was in that pro­duc­tion, and their col­league Bill Arnold.

To make things more in­ter­est­ing, they booked a space to per­form be­fore they had even star­ted writ­ing.

“I told them what my wife had said, and Bill said, ‘Why don’t we book it?’ ” Stromberg re­called. “Then I got a call from him a couple days later say­ing, ‘I booked it!’ Thirty days away, and we hadn’t writ­ten a thing.”

So the trio worked fe­ver­ishly on what be­came the first ver­sion of Triple Es­presso. A mod­ern-day vaudeville show of sorts, it fol­lows three per­formers — a mu­si­cian, ma­gi­cian and jack-of-all-trades — whose shot at fame cul­min­ates in a cata­stroph­ic na­tion­al tele­vi­sion ap­pear­ance.

The char­ac­ters and tal­ents are based on the writer’s own skills, and the first stretch of shows re­lied on the act­ors’ own nat­ur­al chem­istry.

But if the fic­tion­al story is billed as a “rags-to-rags story,” the real thing has been any­thing but.

“It took off like wild­fire. We couldn’t be­lieve it,” said Stromberg. “Which is funny now, be­cause it’s not nearly as good as it is now.”

First launched at a fam­ily night in a church in Min­neapol­is, Min­nesota, it quickly got picked up at the loc­al Crick­et Theat­er as the trio ex­pan­ded the show from 40 minutes to a full two-act pro­duc­tion.

After that, it played sev­en days a week for 13 years. To­ward the end of the run, the cre­at­ors had to get a second cast up and run­ning while the ori­gin­al play­ers took the show to San Diego, Cali­for­nia, where it played for an­oth­er 11 years.

Since then, Triple Es­presso has be­come a main­stay in cit­ies across the coun­try and bey­ond. The count is around 60 places in the states, and an­oth­er 10 or so abroad.

This month, it’s com­ing to the Bucks County Play­house for a 10-show run, one of the first on the East Coast.

To Stromberg, the reas­on be­hind the show’s suc­cess is pack­ing in as many laughs for as many people as pos­sible.

“It’s about as much as you can laugh in two hours,” he ex­plained. “It’s not a kid­die show, but there’s noth­ing in­ap­pro­pri­ate. Kids laugh, you can bring Grand­mas and Grand­pas — there’s a wide mar­ket of people who want to come.

“There are people who have seen it 25 times. It’s just very, very funny.”

The jokes trans­late far bey­ond the ori­gin­al cast, too. Stromberg says the ori­gin­al troupe hires only “really good people who can find the funny.” Those who make it do so over and over again.

He re­calls filling in for his coun­ter­part, John Bush, in Des Moines, Iowa. The show ran for 17 months straight there, and the act­ors there be­came loc­al me­dia sen­sa­tions, even open­ing parades and ap­pear­ing on tele­vi­sion.

“When folks would leave, they’d say, ‘I en­joyed it very much, but when is John Bush com­ing back?’ ” laughed Stromberg.

Back home, Stromberg, Arnold and Don­ley still per­form, and tweak the show, today.

“It’s defined all three of our ca­reers. We just fin­ished a hol­i­day run in Min­neapol­is, and my wife brought my kids and grandkids. It’s re­mark­able to think we wrote this show when I was 42 years old and now I’m 64,” he said.

“We’ve all been suc­cess­ful on our own as well, but we can’t deny it’s what’s kept us the busiest and has been the most grat­i­fy­ing.” ••

Triple Es­presso plays at the Bucks County Play­house, 70 S. Main St. in New Hope, from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6. For tick­ets or in­form­a­tion, call 215-862-2121 or vis­it bcptheat­er.org