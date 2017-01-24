Dog abandoned in trash bag

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking the public for help in identifying the person(s) responsible for dumping a dachshund-type dog in a trash bag in Summerdale.
The dog is named Frances, after first lady Frances Cleveland, who was the first person to own a dachshund in the White House.
Frances, a long-haired adult, was found by a good Samaritan on the 800 block of Pratt St. on the morning of Jan. 18. The individual brought her to the city shelter. The SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team was notified, bringing the dog to the SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters to receive necessary medical care.
“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where, luckily, a good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the SPCA’s director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”
The SPCA is asking anyone with information leading to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of Frances to call the organization’s toll-free cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722. Tips can be left anonymously. ••
