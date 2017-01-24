Dog abandoned in trash bag

The Pennsylvania SPCA is ask­ing the pub­lic for help in identi­fy­ing the per­son(s) re­spons­ible for dump­ing a dachshund-type dog in a trash bag in Sum­mer­dale.

The dog is named Frances, after first lady Frances Clev­e­land, who was the first per­son to own a dachshund in the White House.

Frances, a long-haired adult, was found by a good Samar­it­an on the 800 block of Pratt St. on the morn­ing of Jan. 18. The in­di­vidu­al brought her to the city shel­ter. The SPCA’s Hu­mane Law En­force­ment team was no­ti­fied, bring­ing the dog to the SPCA’s Erie Av­en­ue headquar­ters to re­ceive ne­ces­sary med­ic­al care.

“This is the second case in re­cent his­tory in­volving a dog be­ing dumped in a trash bag where, luck­ily, a good Samar­it­an has in­ter­vened,” said Nicole Wilson, the SPCA’s dir­ect­or of Hu­mane Law En­force­ment. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge any­one with in­form­a­tion about this dog and the situ­ation that led to its aban­don­ment to come for­ward.”

The SPCA is ask­ing any­one with in­form­a­tion lead­ing to the in­di­vidu­al(s) re­spons­ible for the dump­ing of Frances to call the or­gan­iz­a­tion’s toll-free cruelty hot­line at 866-601-7722. Tips can be left an­onym­ously. ••

