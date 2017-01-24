Darragh chairs first meeting as president

The Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation has a new lead­er whose first pri­or­ity is to for­mu­late the or­gan­iz­a­tion’s new agenda for the months ahead.

On Jan. 18, Matt Dar­ragh chaired his first meet­ing as pres­id­ent of the PCA. Loc­al voters should be fa­mil­i­ar with Dar­ragh as the can­did­ate who chal­lenged in­cum­bent Mar­tina White for the 170th dis­trict seat in the Pennsylvania House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives last Novem­ber. Though White, a Re­pub­lic­an, won that race by eight per­cent­age points in the heav­ily Demo­crat dis­trict, Dar­ragh’s de­feat was Park­wood’s gain as neigh­bors elec­ted him to suc­ceed Marge Phil­ippi to lead the civic as­so­ci­ation.

Phil­ippi had pre­vi­ously de­clared her wish to pass the job to someone else. Dar­ragh’s term is two years.

With a re­l­at­ively light agenda for last week’s civic meet­ing at St. An­selm Church, Dar­ragh so­li­cited ideas for pro­jects that the PCA might ad­opt. One of the first sug­ges­tions came from a man who wants something done about speed­ing mo­tor­ists on Dunks Ferry Road.

At just a mile long, the Phil­adelphia por­tion of Dunks Ferry Road cuts through the heart of Park­wood, con­nect­ing By­berry Road with Mech­an­ic­sville Road in Bucks County, just bey­ond the Poquess­ing Creek and the city lim­its. It’s mostly res­id­en­tial, but also fea­tures St. An­selm Church and school, Jun­od Play­ground, Park­wood Youth Or­gan­iz­a­tion and a pot­ter’s field once used by the city to bury de­ceased in­di­gents.

The man who raised the sub­ject at last week’s meet­ing sug­ges­ted that the city in­stall a di­git­al speed de­tect­or sign to warn mo­tor­ists of their ex­cess­ive speeds.

Dani­elle Mc­Der­mond, an aide to City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill, re­por­ted that her boss is very aware of the speed com­plaints. That’s why he asked the city’s De­part­ment of Streets to do a traffic study. Pre­lim­in­ary find­ings in­dic­ate that speed humps may be war­ran­ted for Dunks Ferry, al­though fur­ther re­search is planned, Mc­Der­mond said.

The res­id­ent said that he thinks in­stalling a di­git­al sign should be the first move be­cause it’s less per­man­ent and po­ten­tially less in­trus­ive. If it works, there would be no need for speed humps. If people don’t like the sign, it can be eas­ily re­moved, he said.

Park­wood res­id­ents also have loc­al parks on their minds. Dar­ragh said that state money may be avail­able for im­prove­ments to Ben­jamin Rush State Park.

It’s money that was left over from ma­jor renov­a­tions com­pleted in 2013. That year, the state in­stalled a new en­trance and paved drive­way, hik­ing and bi­cyc­ling trails, com­munity garden and ra­dio-con­trolled mod­el air­plane field in the 275-acre park. Dar­ragh wants to know what the state plans to do with any sur­plus fund­ing.

Oth­er meet­ing-go­ers com­plained that au­thor­it­ies should stop il­leg­al ATV use in the park and sur­round­ing areas.

Sep­ar­ately, the civic as­so­ci­ation took steps to ad­vance its own pub­lic pro­file. Mem­bers voted un­an­im­ously to in­vest in a post of­fice box and to up­grade the civic’s web­site. Dar­ragh re­com­men­ded that the group es­tab­lish an of­fi­cial Face­book page, al­though some res­id­ents noted that there are oth­er “Park­wood” pages that func­tion as for­ums for loc­al is­sues. Loc­al real es­tate agent Joe Mc­Carthy said he cre­ated one of the neigh­bor­hood sites and mon­it­ors it to re­move in­ap­pro­pri­ate con­tent. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.