DA candidate will not accept money from defense lawyers

Rich Negrin, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, an­nounced that his cam­paign has not and will not ac­cept con­tri­bu­tions from law­yers whose primary area of prac­tice re­quires them to ap­pear reg­u­larly as leg­al rep­res­ent­at­ives for the de­fense in cases pro­sec­uted by the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice.

“To me, it’s a plain and ob­vi­ous line that shouldn’t be crossed. I think we’re see­ing right now the neg­at­ive ef­fect it can have on the of­fice when that line gets erased. That’s why I chal­lenge my fel­low can­did­ates to join me in re­ject­ing these kinds of dona­tions,” he said.

Last week, the Phil­adelphia Board of Eth­ics an­nounced that it had levied a $62,000 fine against Dis­trict At­tor­ney Seth Wil­li­ams, the largest eth­ics pen­alty in the his­tory of the city, for fail­ure to re­port sources of in­come and gifts on city fin­an­cial state­ments over a six-year peri­od.

The Board of Eth­ics re­por­ted that, among the gifts giv­en to Wil­li­ams that he failed to dis­close, there were “20 gifts from in­di­vidu­als who had a fin­an­cial in­terest that the Dis­trict At­tor­ney was able to sub­stan­tially af­fect through of­fi­cial ac­tion at the time they gave the gifts.”

Negrin is a former city man­aging dir­ect­or and pre­vi­ously served as vice chair­man of the Phil­adelphia Board of Eth­ics from 2006 to 2010.

Be­sides Negrin, oth­ers chal­len­ging Wil­li­ams in the primary are former Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni, law­yer and real es­tate de­veloper Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er and former fed­er­al pro­sec­utor Joe Khan.

The Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate is Beth Gross­man, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and chief of staff for the city De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tions.

Joe Khan is call­ing on Wil­li­ams to resign.

“Seth Wil­li­ams should pub­licly apo­lo­gize to the people of Phil­adelphia for his ab­use of their trust and his fail­ure to up­hold the in­teg­rity of the Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s of­fice. How can any­one pos­sibly trust a dis­trict at­tor­ney who him­self is guilty of un­eth­ic­al and ad­mit­tedly il­leg­al be­ha­vi­or?” Khan said.

“Phil­adelphia needs a dis­trict at­tor­ney who will lead on im­port­ant is­sues like keep­ing our city safe and ad­dress­ing crim­in­al justice re­form – the only de­cent thing for Wil­li­ams to do at this point is to step down from his po­s­i­tion, as he is cer­tainly dis­trac­ted by the fed­er­al in­vest­ig­a­tion in­to his un­eth­ic­al be­ha­vi­or.”

The In­quirer and Daily News have also called on Wil­li­ams to resign.

The Na­tion­al Re­pub­lic­an Sen­at­ori­al Com­mit­tee is blast­ing U.S. Sen. Bob Ca­sey Jr. for sid­ing with Mas­sachu­setts Sen. Eliza­beth War­ren “and her far left pals” by an­noun­cing his plan to vote against at least three of Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s cab­in­et choices.

Ca­sey, who is up for re-elec­tion next year, will vote against De­part­ment of Edu­ca­tion nom­in­ee Betsy De­Vos, at­tor­ney gen­er­al nom­in­ee Jeff Ses­sions, and En­vir­on­ment­al Pro­tec­tion Agency nom­in­ee Scott Pruitt.

The NR­SC said Ca­sey is ig­nor­ing the will of Pennsylvania voters. Trump won the state’s 20 elect­or­al votes.

“Bob Ca­sey is a phony mod­er­ate who has a vot­ing re­cord more in line with Eliza­beth War­ren than with Pennsylvani­ans,” said NR­SC spokes­man Bob Salera. “If Bob Ca­sey con­tin­ues to side with the far left over his con­stitu­ents, Pennsylvania voters will re­ward him with an early re­tire­ment.”

The Green Party of Phil­adelphia will hold a wel­come party for new mem­bers at the Wil­li­am Way LGBT Com­munity Cen­ter, 1315 Spruce St., on Sat­urday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Greens are in­ter­ested in both elect­or­al polit­ics and oth­er forms of polit­ic­al ac­tion.

The event will fea­ture Kristin Combs and Cheri Honkala, an anti-poverty ad­voc­ate, co-founder of the Kens­ing­ton Wel­fare Rights Uni­on and co-founder and na­tion­al co­ordin­at­or of the Poor People’s Eco­nom­ic Hu­man Rights Cam­paign.

The Green Party was foun­ded on the four pil­lars of non-vi­ol­ence, grass­roots demo­cracy, eco­lo­gic­al wis­dom and so­cial justice.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it gpop.org ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.