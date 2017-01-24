Crime Log: Jan. 25, 2017

The North­east Times provides an over­view of crimes re­por­ted to the four po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east. The de­tails are based on re­ports com­piled by the North­east De­tect­ives di­vi­sion of the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment.

Dec. 26 through Jan. 8

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 17 rob­ber­ies in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 13 that oc­curred in the street at 7100 Ak­ron St. (Dec. 26), 7500 Dor­cas St. (Dec. 27), 7000 Mon­tour St. (Dec. 27), 900 Prin­ceton Ave. (Dec. 27), 6600 Kindred St. (Dec. 27), 600 Adams Ave. (Dec. 29), 5800 Castor Ave. (Dec. 31), Friend­ship and Le­onard streets (Dec. 30), 7100 Castor Ave. (Jan. 4), 6600 Castor Ave. (Jan. 5), 7100 Kindred St. (Dec. 27), Hor­rocks Street and Prin­ceton Av­en­ue (Jan. 6) and 1500 Shelmire Ave. (Dec. 27). There also were three rob­ber­ies at busi­nesses at 7700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 26), 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 7) and 6600 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 1), as well as one at a res­id­ence at 6200 Argyle St. (Jan. 2).

• Sev­en ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, three of which oc­curred in the street at 200 Hig­bee St. (Jan. 3), 6400 Bing­ham St. (Dec. 28) and 1300 Heller­man St. (Dec. 27). Three ad­di­tion­al cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 1300 Gil­ham St. (Jan. 5), 800 Scat­ter­good St. (Dec. 27) and 6700 Lyn­ford St. (Jan. 1), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 7700 Castor Ave. (Dec. 28).

• Among 17 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, 14 in­volved res­id­ences at 1000 Dis­ston St. (Dec. 30), 5900 Bing­ham St. (Jan. 3), 6000 Bing­ham St. (Jan. 6), 7900 Barnes St. (Jan. 6), 6000 Tabor Ave. (Dec. 28), 900 Gran­ite St. (Dec. 29), 200 Stevens St. (Jan. 6), 7000 Castor Ave. (Jan. 8), 7000 Large St. (Jan. 6), 5500 Hill Creek Drive (Dec. 31), 2100 Tyson Ave. (two on Jan. 1) and 2100 Knorr St. (Jan. 3). Mean­while, three burg­lar­ies tar­geted busi­nesses at 7700 Dun­gan Road (Dec. 26), 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 3) and 5900 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 3).

• There were 82 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 30 at busi­nesses, 13 in the street and four at res­id­ences, as well as 10 auto thefts, five auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Two rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, one of which oc­curred at a busi­ness at 14100 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 2) and the oth­er in the street at 2000 Bey­er Ave. (Jan. 8).

• One ag­grav­ated as­sault oc­curred dur­ing the peri­od at a bank at 9900 Hal­de­man Ave. (Jan. 5).

• There were six burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing four at res­id­ences at 1900 Grey­mont St. (Jan. 1), 10300 Clark St. (Jan. 1), 8200 Hal­stead St. (Jan. 3) and 13600 Philmont Ave. (Jan. 3). Ad­di­tion­al cases oc­curred at a busi­ness at 1900 Grant Ave. (Dec. 29) and a self-stor­age fa­cil­ity at 600 Red Li­on Road (Jan. 7).

• There were 35 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing five at busi­nesses, five in the street, two at res­id­ences and two at un­spe­cified types of loc­a­tions. There also were sev­en auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 13 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were three rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, two of which oc­curred in the street at 1100 Frank­lin Mills Circle (Jan. 2) and 1000 Frank­lin Mills Circle (Jan. 8), while one oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 8000 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 1).

• Among six ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, three oc­curred in the street at 4100 Chalf­ont Drive (two on Jan. 1), while one oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 4400 Wingate St. (Dec. 28) and two oc­curred at city pris­ons at 8300 State Road (Jan. 5) and 8200 State Road (Dec. 31).

• There were 10 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, five of which in­volved res­id­ences at 12600 Med­ford Road (Jan. 8), 2900 Nor­mandy Drive (Dec. 29), 4200 Wood­haven Road (Jan. 1), 3800 Oakhill Road (Jan. 6) and 8200 Le­on St. (Jan. 3). Mean­while, four oc­curred at busi­nesses at 2400 Welsh Road (Dec. 28), 8400 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 31), 2800 Holme Ave. (Dec. 28) and 500 Frank­lin Mills Circle (Jan. 3) and one oc­curred at an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 9200 Blue Grass Road (Dec. 27).

• Fifty-five thefts were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 14 at busi­nesses, six in the street and one each at a res­id­ences, a re­cre­ation cen­ter and a city pris­on. There also were 13 auto thefts, two auto tag thefts and 17 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Sev­en­teen rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing 14 that oc­curred in the street at 1900 Or­tho­dox St. (Dec. 27), 1600 Gran­ite St. (Dec. 29), 5300 Dar­rah St. (Dec. 29), 6600 He­ger­man St. (Jan. 1), 1600 Har­ris­on St. (Jan. 2), 2800 Or­tho­dox St. (Jan. 3), 4200 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 8), 1100 Bridge St. (Jan. 8), Church Street and Frank­ford Av­en­ue (Dec. 31), 4800 Ara­mingo Ave. (Jan. 6), 4700 Ox­ford Ave. (Dec. 29), 1200 Wakeling St. (Dec. 31), 6200 Al­gard St. (Jan. 1) and 2600 Le­fevre St. (Jan. 7). There also were two rob­ber­ies at busi­nesses at 6400 Sack­ett St. (Jan. 2) and 4500 Castor Ave. (Jan. 4), as well as one at a res­id­ence at 4700 Oak­mont St. (Jan. 3).

• There were 26 ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, 16 of which oc­curred in the street at 7000 Jack­son St. (Dec. 29), 1300 Pratt St. (Dec. 26), 4100 Salem St. (three on Dec. 27), 5000 F St. (Dec. 30), 1500 Ar­rott St. (Jan. 1), 1500 Har­ris­on St. (Jan. 2), 5000 Homestead St. (Jan. 3), 7400 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 5), 2000 Bridge St. (Jan. 5), 5300 Rut­land St. (Jan. 4), Wyom­ing Street and Castor Av­en­ue (Dec. 29), 4200 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 8), 1600 Wakeling St. (Dec. 31) and 1800 Fill­more St. (Jan. 8). Nine ad­di­tion­al cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 3900 Roosevelt Blvd. (two on Dec. 31), 4700 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 7), 1300 Or­tho­dox St. (Jan. 2), 1900 Pratt St. (Jan. 2), 4500 Knorr St. (Dec. 27), 2200 Kennedy St. (Jan. 6), 6400 Ak­ron St. (Jan. 6) and 6300 Marsden St. (Dec. 27), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 6200 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 26).

• Among 23 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, 16 in­volved res­id­ences at 1500 Dyre St. (Jan. 3), 7100 State Road (Jan. 5), 4700 Long­shore Ave. (Dec. 30), 4200 Stirl­ing St. (Dec. 30), 3100 Rob­bins St. (Dec. 31), 3100 Rawle St. (Dec. 31), 1100 Fill­more St. (Jan. 1), 5000 F St. (Jan. 5), 4300 Vista St. (Jan. 6), 1100 Dyre St. (Jan. 7), 2100 Or­tho­dox St. (Dec. 27), 6300 Key­stone St. (Jan. 1), 4100 Stirl­ing St. (Jan. 5), 2700 Ed­ding­ton St. (Jan. 8), 4200 How­ell St. (Dec. 29) and 5200 Glen­loch St. (Jan. 4). Six more burg­lar­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 7100 He­ger­man St. (Dec. 27), 7300 James St. (Dec. 27), 7100 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 1), 6300 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Dec. 26), 6300 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 30) and 1300 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Dec. 31), while one oc­curred at an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 4800 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 6).

• There were 128 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 24 at busi­nesses, 22 in the street, 10 at res­id­ences and one at a school. There also were 22 auto thefts, eight auto tag thefts and 41 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

