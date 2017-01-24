Crime Log: Jan. 25, 2017

Dec. 26 through Jan. 8
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 17 robberies in the district, including 13 that occurred in the street at 7100 Akron St. (Dec. 26), 7500 Dorcas St. (Dec. 27), 7000 Montour St. (Dec. 27), 900 Princeton Ave. (Dec. 27), 6600 Kindred St. (Dec. 27), 600 Adams Ave. (Dec. 29), 5800 Castor Ave. (Dec. 31), Friendship and Leonard streets (Dec. 30), 7100 Castor Ave. (Jan. 4), 6600 Castor Ave. (Jan. 5), 7100 Kindred St. (Dec. 27), Horrocks Street and Princeton Avenue (Jan. 6) and 1500 Shelmire Ave. (Dec. 27). There also were three robberies at businesses at 7700 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 26), 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 7) and 6600 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 1), as well as one at a residence at 6200 Argyle St. (Jan. 2).
• Seven aggravated assaults were reported during the period, three of which occurred in the street at 200 Higbee St. (Jan. 3), 6400 Bingham St. (Dec. 28) and 1300 Hellerman St. (Dec. 27). Three additional cases occurred at residences at 1300 Gilham St. (Jan. 5), 800 Scattergood St. (Dec. 27) and 6700 Lynford St. (Jan. 1), while one occurred at a business at 7700 Castor Ave. (Dec. 28).
• Among 17 burglaries reported to police, 14 involved residences at 1000 Disston St. (Dec. 30), 5900 Bingham St. (Jan. 3), 6000 Bingham St. (Jan. 6), 7900 Barnes St. (Jan. 6), 6000 Tabor Ave. (Dec. 28), 900 Granite St. (Dec. 29), 200 Stevens St. (Jan. 6), 7000 Castor Ave. (Jan. 8), 7000 Large St. (Jan. 6), 5500 Hill Creek Drive (Dec. 31), 2100 Tyson Ave. (two on Jan. 1) and 2100 Knorr St. (Jan. 3). Meanwhile, three burglaries targeted businesses at 7700 Dungan Road (Dec. 26), 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 3) and 5900 Rising Sun Ave. (Jan. 3).
• There were 82 thefts reported in the district, including 30 at businesses, 13 in the street and four at residences, as well as 10 auto thefts, five auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos.
7th Police District
• Two robberies were reported in the district, one of which occurred at a business at 14100 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 2) and the other in the street at 2000 Beyer Ave. (Jan. 8).
• One aggravated assault occurred during the period at a bank at 9900 Haldeman Ave. (Jan. 5).
• There were six burglaries reported to police, including four at residences at 1900 Greymont St. (Jan. 1), 10300 Clark St. (Jan. 1), 8200 Halstead St. (Jan. 3) and 13600 Philmont Ave. (Jan. 3). Additional cases occurred at a business at 1900 Grant Ave. (Dec. 29) and a self-storage facility at 600 Red Lion Road (Jan. 7).
• There were 35 thefts reported in the district, including five at businesses, five in the street, two at residences and two at unspecified types of locations. There also were seven auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 13 thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• There were three robberies reported in the district, two of which occurred in the street at 1100 Franklin Mills Circle (Jan. 2) and 1000 Franklin Mills Circle (Jan. 8), while one occurred at a residence at 8000 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 1).
• Among six aggravated assaults reported during the period, three occurred in the street at 4100 Chalfont Drive (two on Jan. 1), while one occurred at a residence at 4400 Wingate St. (Dec. 28) and two occurred at city prisons at 8300 State Road (Jan. 5) and 8200 State Road (Dec. 31).
• There were 10 burglaries reported to police, five of which involved residences at 12600 Medford Road (Jan. 8), 2900 Normandy Drive (Dec. 29), 4200 Woodhaven Road (Jan. 1), 3800 Oakhill Road (Jan. 6) and 8200 Leon St. (Jan. 3). Meanwhile, four occurred at businesses at 2400 Welsh Road (Dec. 28), 8400 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 31), 2800 Holme Ave. (Dec. 28) and 500 Franklin Mills Circle (Jan. 3) and one occurred at an unspecified type of property at 9200 Blue Grass Road (Dec. 27).
• Fifty-five thefts were reported in the district, including 14 at businesses, six in the street and one each at a residences, a recreation center and a city prison. There also were 13 auto thefts, two auto tag thefts and 17 thefts from autos during the period.
15th Police District
• Seventeen robberies were reported to police, including 14 that occurred in the street at 1900 Orthodox St. (Dec. 27), 1600 Granite St. (Dec. 29), 5300 Darrah St. (Dec. 29), 6600 Hegerman St. (Jan. 1), 1600 Harrison St. (Jan. 2), 2800 Orthodox St. (Jan. 3), 4200 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 8), 1100 Bridge St. (Jan. 8), Church Street and Frankford Avenue (Dec. 31), 4800 Aramingo Ave. (Jan. 6), 4700 Oxford Ave. (Dec. 29), 1200 Wakeling St. (Dec. 31), 6200 Algard St. (Jan. 1) and 2600 Lefevre St. (Jan. 7). There also were two robberies at businesses at 6400 Sackett St. (Jan. 2) and 4500 Castor Ave. (Jan. 4), as well as one at a residence at 4700 Oakmont St. (Jan. 3).
• There were 26 aggravated assaults reported during the period, 16 of which occurred in the street at 7000 Jackson St. (Dec. 29), 1300 Pratt St. (Dec. 26), 4100 Salem St. (three on Dec. 27), 5000 F St. (Dec. 30), 1500 Arrott St. (Jan. 1), 1500 Harrison St. (Jan. 2), 5000 Homestead St. (Jan. 3), 7400 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 5), 2000 Bridge St. (Jan. 5), 5300 Rutland St. (Jan. 4), Wyoming Street and Castor Avenue (Dec. 29), 4200 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 8), 1600 Wakeling St. (Dec. 31) and 1800 Fillmore St. (Jan. 8). Nine additional cases occurred at residences at 3900 Roosevelt Blvd. (two on Dec. 31), 4700 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 7), 1300 Orthodox St. (Jan. 2), 1900 Pratt St. (Jan. 2), 4500 Knorr St. (Dec. 27), 2200 Kennedy St. (Jan. 6), 6400 Akron St. (Jan. 6) and 6300 Marsden St. (Dec. 27), while one occurred at a business at 6200 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 26).
• Among 23 burglaries reported to police, 16 involved residences at 1500 Dyre St. (Jan. 3), 7100 State Road (Jan. 5), 4700 Longshore Ave. (Dec. 30), 4200 Stirling St. (Dec. 30), 3100 Robbins St. (Dec. 31), 3100 Rawle St. (Dec. 31), 1100 Fillmore St. (Jan. 1), 5000 F St. (Jan. 5), 4300 Vista St. (Jan. 6), 1100 Dyre St. (Jan. 7), 2100 Orthodox St. (Dec. 27), 6300 Keystone St. (Jan. 1), 4100 Stirling St. (Jan. 5), 2700 Eddington St. (Jan. 8), 4200 Howell St. (Dec. 29) and 5200 Glenloch St. (Jan. 4). Six more burglaries occurred at businesses at 7100 Hegerman St. (Dec. 27), 7300 James St. (Dec. 27), 7100 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 1), 6300 Torresdale Ave. (Dec. 26), 6300 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 30) and 1300 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Dec. 31), while one occurred at an unspecified type of property at 4800 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 6).
• There were 128 thefts reported in the district, including 24 at businesses, 22 in the street, 10 at residences and one at a school. There also were 22 auto thefts, eight auto tag thefts and 41 thefts from autos during the period. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.