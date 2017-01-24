Burglars steal thousands from washing machines

Po­lice say crooks have been break­ing in­to apart­ment build­ings throughout the North­east and rip­ping off thou­sands of dol­lars from the coin-op­er­ated wash­ing ma­chines.

If you see a couple of un­fa­mil­i­ar faces in the laun­dry room of your apart­ment build­ing, don’t as­sume that the new guys from the unit down the hall are wash­ing their box­ers.

In­vest­ig­at­ors have logged at least 18 cases since Nov. 28, mostly in the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict but also in the 8th and 2nd dis­tricts. From the crim­in­als’ stand­point, the en­ter­prise is a lot like play­ing the slots. Some­times they hit jack­pots of $500 or more, all in coins. But oth­er times, they end up with $20 or less, chump change.

On Jan. 4, the thieves stole about $800 from a dozen ma­chines in a build­ing on the 9600 block of Bustleton Ave. Six days later, they got about $650 from two dozen wash­ers in a build­ing on the 10900 block of Bustleton. On Jan. 14, they took much less in change from a build­ing on the 2100 block of Tremont St., but they in­flic­ted sev­er­al thou­sand dol­lars in dam­ages to the ma­chines as they bus­ted open the locked change com­part­ments.

On Jan. 23, the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict tweeted the warn­ing, “There have been re­cent thefts from coin op­er­ated laun­dry ma­chines in Apt com­plexes, Any sus­pi­cious activ­ity or info please call 911 promptly.”

That day, the burg­lars struck on the 1800 block of Rhawn St. and the 8800 block of Krewstown Road.

De­tect­ives be­lieve the same two guys are be­hind all of the jobs, but they have been care­ful to con­ceal their ap­pear­ances. Sur­veil­lance video has been re­covered from some of the build­ings.

One of the crooks may be a white man, about 6 feet tall and heavyset with a beard. He has been seen wear­ing a black jack­et with fur on it. His ac­com­plice may be a short­er black man. Both tend to wear dark cloth­ing.

Most of the crimes have oc­curred late at night or dur­ing the pre-dawn hours. Po­lice en­cour­age apart­ment dwell­ers to make sure that ex­ter­i­or se­cur­ity doors re­main locked and closed tightly so that in­truders can­not ac­cess the build­ing. ••

