Around Town: Jan. 25, 2017

Flea market, fashion show at St. Hubert
St. Hubert High School, Cottman and Torresdale avenues, will hold its 12th annual indoor flea market on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be more than 75 tables. Sticky Buns and Girl Scout cookies will be for sale. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Faculty Scholarship Fund. Shoppers should use the Ditman Street entrance.
The school will also host a fashion show on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children and students.
The afternoon will include a catered lunch and more than 60 raffle baskets. For tickets, call 215-624-6840. ••
Open house at Maternity BVM School
Maternity BVM School, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will hold an open house and student art show on Sunday Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For information, call 215-908-3329. ••
Auschwitz survivor speaking at local diner
The Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center of Philadelphia is sponsoring a speech by Manya Perel, an Auschwitz survivor, at the Northeast Sunrisers Rotary Club on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:15 a.m., at Country Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.
The program is free and open to the public. It is an observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. ••
Northeast Older Adult Center to host dance
The Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawnhurst, will host a dance on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $4. ••
Kevin Boyle’s office has health care info
State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-172nd dist.) announced that his constituent service office at 7801-A Hasbrook Ave. is offering onsite enrollment help for health care insurance coverage. Constituents can sign up for appointments or walk in between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Those enrolling for the first time should bring pay stubs, pension awards and unemployment compensation documents; and the names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and immigration/naturalization documents for all household members.
Constituents who are re-enrolling should bring all the documents mentioned above as well as any renewal letters received from the Marketplace or their insurance provider; sign-in information from their Marketplace account, if they have one; and Immigrants should bring their green card and visa.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call 215-695-1016. ••
Planning commission to host public meeting
The last of three public meetings hosted by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission to discuss its Far Northeast Districts Plan will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community College of Philadelphia, Northeast Regional Center, 12901 Townsend Road.
The community is invited to take part in the open house-style meeting, helping to guide the Far Northeast Districts Plan, which is part of the city’s larger comprehensive plan, Philadelphia 2035.
The Far Northeast Districts Plan will make recommendations for zoning changes, city-owned land and facilities and public investments in the Far Northeast. Planning Commission staff will lead an open house to give participants a chance to comment on draft plan recommendations and draft zoning revisions.
The Far Northeast Districts include Bustleton, Somerton, Byberry, Parkwood, Normandy, Walton Park, Millbrook, Crestmont Farms, Morrell Park, Academy Gardens, Ashton, Winchester Park, Pennypack Woods and portions of Upper Holmesburg and Torresdale.
For information, contact Planner Greg Waldman via gregory.waldman@phila.gov or visit Phila2035.org. ••
Ask the Experts Panel event is Friday
The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce’s Ask the Experts Panel Series will resume on Friday, Jan. 27, with four experts who will discuss an array of Northeast development projects.
The session will be held at Wesley Enhanced Living Pennypack’s Wesley Hall, 8401 Roosevelt Blvd., from 7:30 to 10 a.m., and feature PennDOT’s Elaine Elbich, the Department of Commerce’s Duane Bumb, PIDC’s Sam Rhoads and Glen Foerd on the Delaware’s Meg Sharp Walton.
Presented by the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, the program includes 7:30 a.m. registration, breakfast and networking followed by the 8 a.m. panel discussion. The cost is $12 for members or $15 for non-members. Call 215-332-3400 for information.
Also, the chamber will host its next informal luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave. The program includes buffet lunch and networking. Admission costs $15. No reservations are required.
Two days later, on Feb. 9, the GNPCC 2.0 Membership Workshop will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the chamber office, 8025 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 200. The program is free to members and will cover a variety of topics including press releases, enhanced directory listings, networking effectively and paying chamber dues online.
NewCourtland LIFE Center Director Mia Stahl will be the guest speaker for the chamber’s networking breakfast on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at NewCourtland LIFE in Roosevelt Plaza, 6595 C Roosevelt Blvd. Stahl will talk about NewCourtland’s role in helping older adults remain independent for as long as possible. ••
Art Star gallery to host ‘CRAP Bazaar’
Art Star, a gallery at 623 N. Second St. in Northern Liberties, needs to liquidate some of its holdings. So it’s hosting the Art Star CRAP Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29.
The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and will offer seconds merchandise, one-offs, samples and pieces that didn’t quite make the cut at huge discounts. One-fourth of all profits will be donated to the ACLU of Pennsylvania. The bazaar is open to the public and free to attend.
For information, contact info@artstarphilly.com or 215-238-1557. ••
BVM inducting Hall of Honor on Sunday
Maternity BVM, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will be inducting its first Hall of Honor Class on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with a communion breakfast in the parish hall.
The honorees are: Thomas Filer, former Major League Baseball player and current coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization; Robert Drennen, retired Philadelphia Fire Department battalion chief; and Sister Mary Anne Basile, former principal.
The communion breakfast will also include performances from the school’s band, choir and award-winning ballroom dancing team.
For reservations or for information, go to maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••
