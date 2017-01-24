Around Town: Jan. 25, 2017

Flea mar­ket, fash­ion show at St. Hubert

St. Hubert High School, Cottman and Tor­res­dale av­en­ues, will hold its 12th an­nu­al in­door flea mar­ket on Sat­urday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be more than 75 tables. Sticky Buns and Girl Scout cook­ies will be for sale. All pro­ceeds from the sale be­ne­fit the Fac­ulty Schol­ar­ship Fund. Shop­pers should use the Dit­man Street en­trance.

The school will also host a fash­ion show on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for chil­dren and stu­dents.

The af­ter­noon will in­clude a catered lunch and more than 60 raffle bas­kets. For tick­ets, call 215-624-6840. ••

Open house at Ma­ter­nity BVM School

Ma­ter­nity BVM School, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will hold an open house and stu­dent art show on Sunday Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-908-3329. ••

Aus­chwitz sur­viv­or speak­ing at loc­al diner

The Holo­caust Aware­ness Mu­seum and Edu­ca­tion Cen­ter of Phil­adelphia is spon­sor­ing a speech by Man­ya Per­el, an Aus­chwitz sur­viv­or, at the North­east Sun­risers Rotary Club on Fri­day, Jan. 27, at 7:15 a.m., at Coun­try Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.

The pro­gram is free and open to the pub­lic. It is an ob­serv­ance of In­ter­na­tion­al Holo­caust Re­mem­brance Day. ••

North­east Older Adult Cen­ter to host dance

The North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst, will host a dance on Fri­day, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $4. ••

Kev­in Boyle’s of­fice has health care info

State Rep. Kev­in Boyle (D-172nd dist.) an­nounced that his con­stitu­ent ser­vice of­fice at 7801-A Has­brook Ave. is of­fer­ing onsite en­roll­ment help for health care in­sur­ance cov­er­age. Con­stitu­ents can sign up for ap­point­ments or walk in between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tues­day, Jan. 31.

Those en­rolling for the first time should bring pay stubs, pen­sion awards and un­em­ploy­ment com­pens­a­tion doc­u­ments; and the names, birth dates, So­cial Se­cur­ity num­bers and im­mig­ra­tion/nat­ur­al­iz­a­tion doc­u­ments for all house­hold mem­bers.

Con­stitu­ents who are re-en­rolling should bring all the doc­u­ments men­tioned above as well as any re­new­al let­ters re­ceived from the Mar­ket­place or their in­sur­ance pro­vider; sign-in in­form­a­tion from their Mar­ket­place ac­count, if they have one; and Im­mig­rants should bring their green card and visa.

For in­form­a­tion or to sched­ule an ap­point­ment, call 215-695-1016. ••

Plan­ning com­mis­sion to host pub­lic meet­ing

The last of three pub­lic meet­ings hos­ted by the Phil­adelphia City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion to dis­cuss its Far North­east Dis­tricts Plan will be held on Tues­day, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Com­munity Col­lege of Phil­adelphia, North­east Re­gion­al Cen­ter, 12901 Town­send Road.

The com­munity is in­vited to take part in the open house-style meet­ing, help­ing to guide the Far North­east Dis­tricts Plan, which is part of the city’s lar­ger com­pre­hens­ive plan, Phil­adelphia 2035.

The Far North­east Dis­tricts Plan will make re­com­mend­a­tions for zon­ing changes, city-owned land and fa­cil­it­ies and pub­lic in­vest­ments in the Far North­east. Plan­ning Com­mis­sion staff will lead an open house to give par­ti­cipants a chance to com­ment on draft plan re­com­mend­a­tions and draft zon­ing re­vi­sions.

The Far North­east Dis­tricts in­clude Bustleton, Somer­ton, By­berry, Park­wood, Nor­mandy, Walton Park, Mill­brook, Crest­mont Farms, Mor­rell Park, Academy Gar­dens, Ashton, Winchester Park, Pennypack Woods and por­tions of Up­per Holmes­burg and Tor­res­dale.

For in­form­a­tion, con­tact Plan­ner Greg Wald­man via gregory.wald­man@phila.gov or vis­it Phil­a2035.org. ••

Ask the Ex­perts Pan­el event is Fri­day

The Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce’s Ask the Ex­perts Pan­el Series will re­sume on Fri­day, Jan. 27, with four ex­perts who will dis­cuss an ar­ray of North­east de­vel­op­ment pro­jects.

The ses­sion will be held at Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing Pennypack’s Wes­ley Hall, 8401 Roosevelt Blvd., from 7:30 to 10 a.m., and fea­ture PennDOT’s Elaine El­bich, the De­part­ment of Com­merce’s Duane Bumb, PIDC’s Sam Rhoads and Glen Fo­erd on the Delaware’s Meg Sharp Walton.

Presen­ted by the cham­ber’s Gov­ern­ment Af­fairs Com­mit­tee, the pro­gram in­cludes 7:30 a.m. re­gis­tra­tion, break­fast and net­work­ing fol­lowed by the 8 a.m. pan­el dis­cus­sion. The cost is $12 for mem­bers or $15 for non-mem­bers. Call 215-332-3400 for in­form­a­tion.

Also, the cham­ber will host its next in­form­al lunch­eon on Tues­day, Feb. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Ash­burn­er Inn, 8400 Tor­res­dale Ave. The pro­gram in­cludes buf­fet lunch and net­work­ing. Ad­mis­sion costs $15. No re­ser­va­tions are re­quired.

Two days later, on Feb. 9, the GN­PCC 2.0 Mem­ber­ship Work­shop will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the cham­ber of­fice, 8025 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 200. The pro­gram is free to mem­bers and will cov­er a vari­ety of top­ics in­clud­ing press re­leases, en­hanced dir­ect­ory list­ings, net­work­ing ef­fect­ively and pay­ing cham­ber dues on­line.

New­Court­land LIFE Cen­ter Dir­ect­or Mia Stahl will be the guest speak­er for the cham­ber’s net­work­ing break­fast on Fri­day, Feb. 10, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at New­Court­land LIFE in Roosevelt Plaza, 6595 C Roosevelt Blvd. Stahl will talk about New­Court­land’s role in help­ing older adults re­main in­de­pend­ent for as long as pos­sible. ••

Art Star gal­lery to host ‘CRAP Bazaar’

Art Star, a gal­lery at 623 N. Second St. in North­ern Liber­ties, needs to li­quid­ate some of its hold­ings. So it’s host­ing the Art Star CRAP Bazaar on Sat­urday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29.

The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat­urday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and will of­fer seconds mer­chand­ise, one-offs, samples and pieces that didn’t quite make the cut at huge dis­counts. One-fourth of all profits will be donated to the ACLU of Pennsylvania. The bazaar is open to the pub­lic and free to at­tend.

For in­form­a­tion, con­tact info@artstarphilly.com or 215-238-1557. ••

BVM in­duct­ing Hall of Hon­or on Sunday

Ma­ter­nity BVM, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will be in­duct­ing its first Hall of Hon­or Class on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with a com­mu­nion break­fast in the par­ish hall.

The honorees are: Thomas Filer, former Ma­jor League Base­ball play­er and cur­rent coach in the Pitt­s­burgh Pir­ates or­gan­iz­a­tion; Robert Drennen, re­tired Phil­adelphia Fire De­part­ment bat­talion chief; and Sis­ter Mary Anne Basile, former prin­cip­al.

The com­mu­nion break­fast will also in­clude per­form­ances from the school’s band, choir and award-win­ning ball­room dan­cing team.

For re­ser­va­tions or for in­form­a­tion, go to ma­ter­nity­b­vm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••

