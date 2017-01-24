Ain’t it grand!

Taylor Fritz knew what every­one came to see.

Fritz, a seni­or at Phil­adelphia Academy Charter, came in­to her team’s game with Over­brook on Jan. 18 with 997 ca­reer points. And since a girl nev­er scored 1,000 ca­reer points at the school, she wanted to hit the mile­stone and do it early.

And on the Char­gers’ first trip down court, her team­mates set her up per­fectly.

“It was all over Face­book be­fore the game, people were really ex­cited about it,” Fritz said. “Our coach (John Smith) called a great play, and my team­mates did everything to help me get open. I took the shot and I air­balled it.

“I said be­fore the game I was go­ing to air­ball the first shot, I called it. It didn’t feel right when I shot it and I was so nervous. I just wanted to get it.”

The second trip down court was bet­ter, but her three-point­er hit the rim and didn’t go in. The third time was the charm.

“I knew right after I shot it, it was good,” said Fritz, a four-year starter at shoot­ing guard. “I was so ex­cited. I really wanted to do it be­cause it wasn’t just my 1,000 points. This was every­one’s 1,000 points.

“Right after it went in, my team­mates came over. I ran right for Al­ley Ber­del and Elisa Curtin be­cause they have been on the team for four years, too. Every­one and the coaches really helped me do this. They al­ways helped me score, so this isn’t a one-per­son ac­com­plish­ment, it was every­body.”

And every­body was ex­cited go­ing in.

Be­fore the game, people were post­ing on so­cial me­dia about the up­com­ing achieve­ment and many had ad­vice for her.

“Every­one told me I had to do it on a three-point­er be­cause I couldn’t have 1,001, I had to hit 1,000,” Fritz said. “After I hit it, every­one was just as ex­cited. People were post­ing video of it on Face­book and my phone was blow­ing up with people con­grat­u­lat­ing me. I was really ex­cited, too.”

The mile­stone was def­in­itely something Fritz wanted to hit, but it was also something that she of­ten thought about.

Now that it’s in her rear­view mir­ror, she can fo­cus on help­ing Phil­adelphia Academy Charter im­prove, which is something she’s been do­ing since she joined the team as a fresh­man.

“When we came in, the team was very young,” Fritz said. “There wer­en’t a lot of older play­ers, so a lot of the (fresh­men) got to play. We wer­en’t very good, but we grew to­geth­er.

“Coach Smith has al­ways worked with us to make us bet­ter. You can see how much bet­ter we’re do­ing now than when we were fresh­men. We all grew to­geth­er.”

That growth has helped Phil­adelphia Academy Charter amass a 6-1 Pub­lic League re­cord thus far, and is why Fritz and her team­mates are eye­ing a play­off run.

“We all have the same goals, just to win,” Fritz said. “I’m happy I got the 1,000 points be­cause I did think about it. Now I don’t have to worry about it.”

While Fritz is cel­eb­rated be­cause of her high-scor­ing tal­ents, the Park­wood nat­ive is also learn­ing about oth­er things at the school.

Phil­adelphia Academy Charter of­fers stu­dents elect­ives and this year, she’s us­ing them to set her­self up for suc­cess dur­ing school and after it.

“I have a culin­ary arts class, ana­tomy and pho­to­graphy,” said Fritz, who in­tends on con­tinu­ing her bas­ket­ball ca­reer in col­lege next year. “I want to study phys­ic­al ther­apy, so that’s why I’m tak­ing ana­tomy, and the culin­ary class is great. We cook things, like pan­cakes.”

And when she’s not tak­ing awe­some pho­tos or whip­ping up break­fast, she’s help­ing through the school’s com­munity ser­vice pro­ject.

“I don’t get to do a lot dur­ing bas­ket­ball sea­son be­cause we have prac­tice every day and I’m al­ways do­ing that,” Fritz said. “But dur­ing the rest of the year, we do dif­fer­ent things. We work with the young­er kids and help out when someone needs it.”

Now she just wants to help the Char­gers fin­ish out a spe­cial year.

And she has 1,000 reas­ons to want to make the team bet­ter.

“I’ve been play­ing with some of these girls since sev­enth grade,” said Fritz, who also at­ten­ded Phil­adelphia Academy Charter for grade school. “We’re really close. I’m glad I could share the 1,000 points with them be­cause my team­mates and my coaches are the reas­on I got it.

“We’re hav­ing a very good year. I think we could keep play­ing well and have a great year. We’re hav­ing a lot of fun.” ••