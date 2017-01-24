Ain’t it grand!

Taylor Fritz knew what everyone came to see.
Fritz, a senior at Philadelphia Academy Charter, came into her team’s game with Overbrook on Jan. 18 with 997 career points. And since a girl never scored 1,000 career points at the school, she wanted to hit the milestone and do it early.
And on the Chargers’ first trip down court, her teammates set her up perfectly.
“It was all over Facebook before the game, people were really excited about it,” Fritz said. “Our coach (John Smith) called a great play, and my teammates did everything to help me get open. I took the shot and I airballed it.
“I said before the game I was going to airball the first shot, I called it. It didn’t feel right when I shot it and I was so nervous. I just wanted to get it.”
The second trip down court was better, but her three-pointer hit the rim and didn’t go in. The third time was the charm.
“I knew right after I shot it, it was good,” said Fritz, a four-year starter at shooting guard. “I was so excited. I really wanted to do it because it wasn’t just my 1,000 points. This was everyone’s 1,000 points.
“Right after it went in, my teammates came over. I ran right for Alley Berdel and Elisa Curtin because they have been on the team for four years, too. Everyone and the coaches really helped me do this. They always helped me score, so this isn’t a one-person accomplishment, it was everybody.”
And everybody was excited going in.
Before the game, people were posting on social media about the upcoming achievement and many had advice for her.
“Everyone told me I had to do it on a three-pointer because I couldn’t have 1,001, I had to hit 1,000,” Fritz said. “After I hit it, everyone was just as excited. People were posting video of it on Facebook and my phone was blowing up with people congratulating me. I was really excited, too.”
The milestone was definitely something Fritz wanted to hit, but it was also something that she often thought about.
Now that it’s in her rearview mirror, she can focus on helping Philadelphia Academy Charter improve, which is something she’s been doing since she joined the team as a freshman.
“When we came in, the team was very young,” Fritz said. “There weren’t a lot of older players, so a lot of the (freshmen) got to play. We weren’t very good, but we grew together.
“Coach Smith has always worked with us to make us better. You can see how much better we’re doing now than when we were freshmen. We all grew together.”
That growth has helped Philadelphia Academy Charter amass a 6-1 Public League record thus far, and is why Fritz and her teammates are eyeing a playoff run.
“We all have the same goals, just to win,” Fritz said. “I’m happy I got the 1,000 points because I did think about it. Now I don’t have to worry about it.”
While Fritz is celebrated because of her high-scoring talents, the Parkwood native is also learning about other things at the school.
Philadelphia Academy Charter offers students electives and this year, she’s using them to set herself up for success during school and after it.
“I have a culinary arts class, anatomy and photography,” said Fritz, who intends on continuing her basketball career in college next year. “I want to study physical therapy, so that’s why I’m taking anatomy, and the culinary class is great. We cook things, like pancakes.”
And when she’s not taking awesome photos or whipping up breakfast, she’s helping through the school’s community service project.
“I don’t get to do a lot during basketball season because we have practice every day and I’m always doing that,” Fritz said. “But during the rest of the year, we do different things. We work with the younger kids and help out when someone needs it.”
Now she just wants to help the Chargers finish out a special year.
And she has 1,000 reasons to want to make the team better.
“I’ve been playing with some of these girls since seventh grade,” said Fritz, who also attended Philadelphia Academy Charter for grade school. “We’re really close. I’m glad I could share the 1,000 points with them because my teammates and my coaches are the reason I got it.
“We’re having a very good year. I think we could keep playing well and have a great year. We’re having a lot of fun.” ••