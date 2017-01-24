5-year-old, mom escape abduction attempt

An unidentified man tried to snatch a 5-year-old girl from her mother’s side on a Castor Gardens sidewalk on Jan. 12, but the youngster and her mom managed to escape his clutches.
It happened at about 6:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Knorr St. The girl and her mom were walking eastbound and had just crossed Large Street when a short, thin black man grabbed for the girl. Police did not describe how she avoided him or what prompted him to flee. The suspect ran in an unknown direction.
He was described as 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin and clean shaven. He wore a gray hoodie, black pants and black hat. Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed on the Philadelphia Police channel at YouTube.com. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.