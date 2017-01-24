5-year-old, mom escape abduction attempt

An uniden­ti­fied man tried to snatch a 5-year-old girl from her moth­er’s side on a Castor Gar­dens side­walk on Jan. 12, but the young­ster and her mom man­aged to es­cape his clutches.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Knorr St. The girl and her mom were walk­ing east­bound and had just crossed Large Street when a short, thin black man grabbed for the girl. Po­lice did not de­scribe how she avoided him or what promp­ted him to flee. The sus­pect ran in an un­known dir­ec­tion.

He was de­scribed as 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin and clean shaven. He wore a gray hood­ie, black pants and black hat. Sur­veil­lance video of the sus­pect can be viewed on the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel at You­Tube.com. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

