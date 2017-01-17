‘Write’ stuff for laughter

The Wal­nut Street Theatre con­tin­ues its 208th sea­son with Neil Si­mon’s clas­sic com­edy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor.

Dir­ec­ted by and star­ring Frank Fer­rante, the play runs through March 5 on the Wal­nut’s Main­stage.

In his play, Si­mon gives audi­ences a peek in­to the writer’s room of a hit 1950s tele­vi­sion show. People every­where gath­er around the TV each week to watch Max Prince, their fa­vor­ite comedi­an. He’s loud, brash and lar­ger than life. But his tem­per tan­trums and one-liners have the power to make ca­reers, or make misery for the writers work­ing around him.

Based loosely on the life and laughter of the late Sid Caesar, the writers who worked on that show in­cluded Si­mon, who used in­spir­a­tion from his time writ­ing from the pop­u­lar TV pro­gram Your Show of Shows to cre­ate this work, as well as Mel Brooks, Woody Al­len, Carl Rein­er and the one lone fe­male, Lu­cille Kal­len.

Fer­rante him­self was no stranger to the show that starred Sid Caesar.

“I met Sid years ago, and this is my way of pay­ing re­spect to him and the oth­ers,” Fer­rante said. “As a dir­ect­or of the piece, I had to do a lot of re­search. I im­mersed my­self in­to the world of 1953 New York and TV writ­ing, and the sens­ib­il­ity these men and one wo­man writer had. And his daugh­ter, Kar­en, was a won­der­ful sup­port­er. She even provided me with Sid’s fa­vor­ite mu­sic, which you will hear.”

Fer­rante adds that as the dir­ect­or, it’s his job to tell a truth­ful story.

“Cer­tainly the play is very funny, but it’s also very truth­ful. It looks at the polit­ic­al and so­cial un­der­cur­rents of the time, in­clud­ing the rise of Joseph Mc­Carthy, re­la­tion­ships between vari­ous eth­ni­cit­ies and at­ti­tudes to­ward wo­men.”

Ac­tu­ally, Fer­rante, who grew up in South­ern Cali­for­nia, was at­trac­ted to com­edy, and par­tic­u­larly Groucho Marx, when he was just a little boy.

“Groucho be­came an early study and a real pas­sion for me. Groucho sparked my in­terest in com­edy, and was the reas­on I de­cided to enter the world of theat­er. Later, when I stud­ied theat­er at the Uni­versity of South­ern Cali­for­nia, I wrote and put on a show about Groucho and in­vited his son, Ar­thur, to come see it. Ar­thur told me he was very im­pressed.”

And so, with­in a year of his col­lege gradu­ation, Fer­rante was per­form­ing Groucho: A Year in Re­vue, first off-Broad­way and even­tu­ally in­ter­na­tion­ally.

“It’s been 32 years, and I’m still do­ing it and still lov­ing it.”

And speak­ing of “lov­ing it,” Fer­rante con­cedes that he loves it all.

“I love telling stor­ies and shar­ing those stor­ies with the audi­ence. And I love to hear the audi­ence laugh­ing. I also like col­lab­or­at­ing with the oth­er act­ors who are in the ring with me and then see­ing it all come to­geth­er.”

Today, Fer­rate says there are a lot of great roles out there.

“If I could have my wish, it would be to do Man of La Man­cha. I can sing and dance but those aren’t my par­tic­u­lar strengths. I con­sider my­self a com­ic act­or/dir­ect­or. But I al­ways do the best I can.” ••

Tick­ets range from $20 to $85. Call 215-574-3550 or vis­it wal­nut­streettheatre.org