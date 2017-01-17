‘Write’ stuff for laughter

The Walnut Street Theatre continues its 208th season with Neil Simon’s classic comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor.
Directed by and starring Frank Ferrante, the play runs through March 5 on the Walnut’s Mainstage.
In his play, Simon gives audiences a peek into the writer’s room of a hit 1950s television show. People everywhere gather around the TV each week to watch Max Prince, their favorite comedian. He’s loud, brash and larger than life. But his temper tantrums and one-liners have the power to make careers, or make misery for the writers working around him.
Based loosely on the life and laughter of the late Sid Caesar, the writers who worked on that show included Simon, who used inspiration from his time writing from the popular TV program Your Show of Shows to create this work, as well as Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, Carl Reiner and the one lone female, Lucille Kallen.
Ferrante himself was no stranger to the show that starred Sid Caesar.
“I met Sid years ago, and this is my way of paying respect to him and the others,” Ferrante said. “As a director of the piece, I had to do a lot of research. I immersed myself into the world of 1953 New York and TV writing, and the sensibility these men and one woman writer had. And his daughter, Karen, was a wonderful supporter. She even provided me with Sid’s favorite music, which you will hear.”
Ferrante adds that as the director, it’s his job to tell a truthful story.
“Certainly the play is very funny, but it’s also very truthful. It looks at the political and social undercurrents of the time, including the rise of Joseph McCarthy, relationships between various ethnicities and attitudes toward women.”
Actually, Ferrante, who grew up in Southern California, was attracted to comedy, and particularly Groucho Marx, when he was just a little boy.
“Groucho became an early study and a real passion for me. Groucho sparked my interest in comedy, and was the reason I decided to enter the world of theater. Later, when I studied theater at the University of Southern California, I wrote and put on a show about Groucho and invited his son, Arthur, to come see it. Arthur told me he was very impressed.”
And so, within a year of his college graduation, Ferrante was performing Groucho: A Year in Revue, first off-Broadway and eventually internationally.
“It’s been 32 years, and I’m still doing it and still loving it.”
And speaking of “loving it,” Ferrante concedes that he loves it all.
“I love telling stories and sharing those stories with the audience. And I love to hear the audience laughing. I also like collaborating with the other actors who are in the ring with me and then seeing it all come together.”
Today, Ferrate says there are a lot of great roles out there.
“If I could have my wish, it would be to do Man of La Mancha. I can sing and dance but those aren’t my particular strengths. I consider myself a comic actor/director. But I always do the best I can.” ••
Tickets range from $20 to $85. Call 215-574-3550 or visit walnutstreettheatre.org