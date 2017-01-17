Woodhaven Expressway completion makes wishlist

City Plan­ner tells Somer­ton res­id­ents they should get in­volved in the pro­ject so their opin­ions can be on re­cord.

It’s been al­most nine years since the Somer­ton Civic As­so­ci­ation en­ter­tained any of­fi­cial pro­pos­als for com­plet­ing the half-cen­tury-old Wood­haven Ex­press­way pro­ject. So it’s no sur­prise that mem­bers greeted the mere men­tion of the un­fin­ished high­way last week with sar­cast­ic chuckles.

City Plan­ner Greg Wald­man re­ferred to the un­fin­ished high­way dur­ing the civic group’s monthly meet­ing on Jan. 10 as part of a present­a­tion on the on­go­ing Phil­adelphia 2035 ini­ti­at­ive. “Philly 2035” is the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion’s ef­fort to for­mu­late and pub­lish a vis­ion for the phys­ic­al de­vel­op­ment of the city. The pro­ject began in 2010, so it’s meant as a 25-year wish­list of sorts with in­put from res­id­ents, busi­ness people and oth­er com­munity stake­hold­ers.

The com­mis­sion is work­ing on the Far North­east por­tion of the pro­ject and will host a third and fi­nal pub­lic meet­ing to dis­cuss it on Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the loc­al Com­munity Col­lege of Phil­adelphia cam­pus, 12901 Town­send Road.

At a pri­or Philly 2035 meet­ing in Novem­ber, two-thirds of at­tendees said they favored ex­tend­ing the road west­ward through Somer­ton to the city’s bor­der with Mont­gomery County, Wald­man said. A minor­ity of those sur­veyed favored ex­tend­ing the road only as far as Bustleton Av­en­ue. Nobody at the pri­or plan­ning meet­ing sup­por­ted keep­ing the status quo.

Wald­man told the Somer­ton res­id­ents last week that it would be in their best in­terests to get in­volved in the 2035 pro­ject so that their opin­ions on the Wood­haven Road is­sue can be re­cor­ded. But one long­time res­id­ent didn’t see the value in it.

“I’ve lived here for 54 years and heard it lots of times, but noth­ing ever hap­pens,” the 84-year-old man said. “Why should I be­lieve it now?”

Wald­man replied that the Philly 2035 re­port, once com­plete, would guide pub­lic of­fi­cials in choos­ing what de­vel­op­ment pro­jects to pur­sue. Com­munity sup­port for the ex­ten­sion would help to jus­ti­fy it.

Iron­ic­ally, the Somer­ton Civic As­so­ci­ation re­jec­ted the last of­fi­cial Wood­haven Road pro­pos­al in 2008, when the Pennsylvania De­part­ment of Trans­port­a­tion floated an idea for a park­way-style road that would con­nect the cur­rent ter­minus of the ex­press­way at Evans Street with Bustleton Av­en­ue.

That plan called for the cre­ation of a new in­ter­sec­tion on Bustleton just north of the Leo Mall park­ing lot. In ad­di­tion to the SCA, res­id­ents group from the West­wood sec­tion of Somer­ton and from Lower Mo­re­land Town­ship, Mont­gomery County, also re­jec­ted the deal.

The idea of build­ing an ex­press­way to serve as an east-west route through the Far North­east ori­gin­ated in the mid-1950s when the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion pro­posed a free­way run­ning from In­ter­state 95 in Ben­s­alem Town­ship, Bucks County, to the Pennsylvania Turn­pike in Southamp­ton Town­ship, Bucks County, passing through por­tions of Phil­adelphia and Mont­gomery counties.

The sec­tion from I-95 to Evans Street was com­pleted in 1966. In plan­ning for the ex­ten­sion, the Pennsylvania De­part­ment of Trans­port­a­tion razed 28 Somer­ton homes via em­in­ent do­main. PennDOT still owns the right-of-way that it cre­ated for the road­way. It’s a largely over­grown strip of green space that runs south of and es­sen­tially par­al­lel to By­berry Road. PennDOT em­ploys Evans Street as a tem­por­ary on-ramp and off-ramp car­ry­ing vehicles between the ter­minus of the un­fin­ished high­way and By­berry Road. However, By­berry is a no-trucks route. There’s a three-ton weight lim­it on a bridge that car­ries By­berry Road over a freight rail­road between Evans Street and Wor­thing­ton Road.

At last week’s civic meet­ing, Wald­man said that PennDOT plans to re­place the bridge — which is con­sidered a tem­por­ary struc­ture, yet has been in ser­vice there for dec­ades. His­tor­ic­ally, neigh­bors have fought to keep the tem­por­ary bridge so as to main­tain the weight re­stric­tion and pre­vent large trucks from us­ing the res­id­en­tial por­tion of By­berry Road.

Res­id­ents liv­ing close to the right-of-way and those in Mont­gomery County, fear­ing neg­at­ive im­pacts from the pro­posed high­way, have moun­ted strong op­pos­i­tion to the pro­ject his­tor­ic­ally, while the Somer­ton Civic As­so­ci­ation has gen­er­ally sup­por­ted the ex­ten­sion as a solu­tion to traffic con­ges­tion in the neigh­bor­hood. Fund­ing short­ages and the loc­al op­pos­i­tion promp­ted PennDOT to can­cel the pro­ject in the late 1970s, only to re­vive the idea in 1988. PennDOT again re­moved the pro­ject from its long-range plans in 1996 in the face of the Lower Mo­re­land and West­wood op­pos­i­tion.

The cycle re­sumed in 2001 when PennDOT de­veloped sev­er­al mod­i­fied pro­pos­als and presen­ted them to the com­munity, which split along fa­mil­i­ar lines: Somer­ton wanted the full high­way ex­ten­sion, while West­wood and Lower Mo­re­land op­posed it.

With fund­ing at a premi­um, PennDOT de­veloped a park­way-style pro­pos­al in 2008. Rather than a lim­ited ac­cess high­way, the plan called for a sur­face-level boulevard that would in­ter­sect loc­al streets and ex­tend to Bustleton Av­en­ue. All three or­gan­ized com­munity groups op­posed the idea. ••

