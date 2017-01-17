Video released in Christmas armed robbery

Philadelphia police released surveillance video last week of the Christmas Day armed robbery of a convenience store in Upper Holmesburg in hope that someone will help them identify the bandit.
It happened at about 3 a.m. at 7-Eleven, 9001 Frankford Ave., when the robber pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money. The employee placed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and several packs of cigarettes into a plastic store bag and handed it to the crook, who fled eastbound on Tolbut Street.
The robber was described as black, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with a scar under his right eye, hair on his chin, a dark hooded sweatshirt and jacket, tan pants and tan boots.
Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.