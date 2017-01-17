Video released in Christmas armed robbery

Phil­adelphia po­lice re­leased sur­veil­lance video last week of the Christ­mas Day armed rob­bery of a con­veni­ence store in Up­per Holmes­burg in hope that someone will help them identi­fy the ban­dit.

It happened at about 3 a.m. at 7-El­ev­en, 9001 Frank­ford Ave., when the rob­ber poin­ted a hand­gun at a clerk and de­man­ded money. The em­ploy­ee placed an un­dis­closed amount of cash from the re­gister and sev­er­al packs of ci­gar­ettes in­to a plastic store bag and handed it to the crook, who fled east­bound on Tol­but Street.

The rob­ber was de­scribed as black, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with a scar un­der his right eye, hair on his chin, a dark hooded sweat­shirt and jack­et, tan pants and tan boots.

Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.