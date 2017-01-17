Two tow company workers murdered within 24 hours

The men both worked at A. Bob’s Tow­ing in East Frank­ford. Po­lice have not con­nec­ted the slay­ings.

They worked for the same tow truck com­pany in East Frank­ford and were murdered 24 hours apart, but a co-work­er says that the fatal shoot­ings of Eric Robin­son last Thursday and Khayy­an Fruster last Fri­day were un­re­lated.

“They’re two sep­ar­ate situ­ations,” said an em­ploy­ee of A. Bob’s Tow­ing who de­clined to give his name.

A North­east Times re­port­er con­tac­ted the busi­ness by tele­phone yes­ter­day, but the man­ager on duty was un­avail­able to talk. The tow­ing ser­vice op­er­ates from 2220 Or­tho­dox St. Po­lice have not com­men­ted on any po­ten­tial con­nec­tion between the crimes.

Fruster, 28, was gunned down at about 8:15 p.m. Fri­day out­side his home on the 6600 block of He­ger­man St. in Ta­cony. Sur­veil­lance video of the am­bush-style hit was broad­cast by mul­tiple loc­al TV news sta­tions. The night­time foot­age shows Fruster en­ter­ing the pas­sen­ger side of a tow truck parked out­side his house. As he does, an un­known as­sail­ant ap­proaches him and squeezes off nu­mer­ous shots be­fore flee­ing the scene.

Chief In­spect­or Scott Small told re­port­ers at the scene that at least five shots were fired from a semi-auto­mat­ic pis­tol.

Fruster suffered a head wound. Po­lice rushed him to Hahne­mann Uni­versity Hos­pit­al where he was pro­nounced dead at 10:26 p.m. The 48-year-old driver of the tow truck suffered mul­tiple wounds and was taken by po­lice to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus, where he was ad­mit­ted in crit­ic­al con­di­tion. Po­lice did not re­lease the second vic­tim’s iden­tity.

Small said that one of the vic­tims was also car­ry­ing a gun, but was un­able to use it in his own de­fense. It was still holstered when po­lice found him. Ini­tially, Small said that two as­sail­ants may have been in­volved in the am­bush, but a second per­pet­rat­or can­not be seen on the video. There have been no ar­rests. Po­lice did not dis­close sus­pect de­scrip­tions or a motive in the slay­ing.

Fruster’s friends told news re­port­ers that he had just left home to start his night­time shift with the tow com­pany. He had two chil­dren, ages 8 and 11, and had worked for A. Bob’s Tow­ing for more than four years. He was sav­ing money to buy a home. They in­sisted that Fruster had no en­emies.

Al­most 24 hours earli­er, an­oth­er A. Bob’s em­ploy­ee lost his life in a sim­il­ar hail of gun­fire out­side a bar and take-out store at Mel­rose and Or­tho­dox streets, just one city block from the tow­ing com­pany’s yard and his own home.

Eric Robin­son, 35, of the 2200 block of Or­tho­dox St., was stand­ing out­side the busi­ness when a man ap­proached him and opened fire, ac­cord­ing to po­lice, who said an ar­gu­ment mo­tiv­ated the vi­ol­ence. The reas­on for the dis­pute was not dis­closed.

Small told re­port­ers that Robin­son was talk­ing to a wo­man at the time and that the shoot­er ex­ited the bar be­fore he opened fire at point-blank range. The gun­man fired at least sev­en rounds.

No ar­rests have been made. Po­lice did not dis­close a de­scrip­tion of the shoot­er. ••

