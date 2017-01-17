Taubenberger is busy tending to Council matters

Al Tauben­ber­ger has been the one and only per­man­ent pres­id­ent of the Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation for more than 20 years, but his time has been at a premi­um since he joined City Coun­cil a year ago.

Tauben­ber­ger was at last week’s meet­ing, and served as guest speak­er.

Look­ing back, Tauben­ber­ger — de­scrib­ing him­self as a “thick-headed Ger­man” — said Mike Hartey was es­pe­cially help­ful to him for teach­ing him about zon­ing.

In Coun­cil, he sits on 15 com­mit­tees and chairs the Com­mit­tee on Aging,

On the is­sues, Tauben­ber­ger told the crowd he op­posed the city bever­age tax.

“I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. “People will get their soda else­where.”

The Quaker Diner provides food for each meet­ing, and the civic as­so­ci­ation ar­ranges for soda.

“That’s from Mont­gomery County,” said sec­ret­ary Jeanette Scally, point­ing to the Pep­si, Coke and root beer she bought at the Acme in Jen­k­in­town.

Tauben­ber­ger is im­pressed with Met­ro­pol­is Farms, at 2409 S. Wa­ter St. in South Phil­adelphia. He be­lieves sup­port for urb­an ag­ri­cul­ture can bring fresh, farm-to-table products to people loc­ally.

In a ques­tion-and-an­swer ses­sion, Tauben­ber­ger said it would not be right to send the 12 mil­lion il­leg­al im­mig­rants back to their ori­gin­al coun­try.

“We need to find a path­way to cit­izen­ship for the 12 mil­lion who are here.”

Tauben­ber­ger fa­vors ex­pelling crim­in­al ali­ens.

One man said il­leg­al im­mig­rants show a con­tempt for the law and com­mit a crime when they come here, but Tauben­ber­ger said that “doesn’t count.”

“This is a coun­try of op­por­tun­ity.”

In oth­er news from the Jan. 12 meet­ing:

• At­tor­ney Shawn Ward spoke about an ef­fort by Grace Trin­ity Church to open a pre-kinder­garten and after-school pro­gram at 7912 Dun­gan Road. The church needs a vari­ance be­cause the prop­erty, most re­cently used as a cloth­ing and uni­form store, is zoned in­dus­tri­al.

The church hopes to be ap­proved as a pre-K school by the city so it can be­ne­fit from the bever­age tax.

The hours would be week­days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The max­im­um num­ber of stu­dents would be 250.

Neigh­bors ex­pressed con­cerns such as traffic, no multi-pur­pose area or a nurse on duty.

The group agreed with Mike Hartey, who said it should re­quest a con­tinu­ance of the church’s zon­ing hear­ing. Hartey would like the church to provide a schem­at­ic and wants an­swers on the edu­ca­tion­al back­ground of the teach­ers. He also wants to see a nurse in place and a civic as­so­ci­ation mem­ber on the school’s board.

• Mark Mroz, com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer in the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict, said more than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized from a home and the trunk of a car on the 1000 block of Ripley St. The street value is more than $1 mil­lion.

The of­ficer told the group that a tem­por­ary car­ni­val is be­ing con­sidered for the Roosevelt Mall park­ing lot.

• New Found­a­tions Inc., a foster care agency at 7210 Rising Sun Ave., is look­ing for foster par­ents. The agency tries to place chil­dren in a home loc­ated in the same po­lice dis­trict as they pre­vi­ously lived. Foster par­ents are paid $600 a month per child for food, cloth­ing and shel­ter.

• The of­fices of Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill have ap­plic­a­tions and in­form­a­tion about a city-sponsored schol­ar­ship pro­gram for high school seni­ors. Awards are $1,000 for each year in ac­cred­ited four-year bach­el­or de­gree pro­grams.

There are 50 schol­ar­ships avail­able, and the dead­line to ap­ply is Feb. 24. Vis­it 7522 Castor Ave. or call 215-685-0438.

• Burholme Com­munity Town Watch and Civic As­so­ci­ation will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at United Meth­od­ist Church of the Re­deem­er, at Cottman and Lawndale av­en­ues. The guest speak­ers will be city elec­tions com­mis­sion­er Al Schmidt and a rep­res­ent­at­ive of Fo­ley Fu­ner­al Home. ••

