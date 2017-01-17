Taubenberger is busy tending to Council matters

Al Taubenberger has been the one and only permanent president of the Burholme Community Town Watch and Civic Association for more than 20 years, but his time has been at a premium since he joined City Council a year ago.
Taubenberger was at last week’s meeting, and served as guest speaker.
Looking back, Taubenberger — describing himself as a “thick-headed German” — said Mike Hartey was especially helpful to him for teaching him about zoning.
In Council, he sits on 15 committees and chairs the Committee on Aging,
On the issues, Taubenberger told the crowd he opposed the city beverage tax.
“I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. “People will get their soda elsewhere.”
The Quaker Diner provides food for each meeting, and the civic association arranges for soda.
“That’s from Montgomery County,” said secretary Jeanette Scally, pointing to the Pepsi, Coke and root beer she bought at the Acme in Jenkintown.
Taubenberger is impressed with Metropolis Farms, at 2409 S. Water St. in South Philadelphia. He believes support for urban agriculture can bring fresh, farm-to-table products to people locally.
In a question-and-answer session, Taubenberger said it would not be right to send the 12 million illegal immigrants back to their original country.
“We need to find a pathway to citizenship for the 12 million who are here.”
Taubenberger favors expelling criminal aliens.
One man said illegal immigrants show a contempt for the law and commit a crime when they come here, but Taubenberger said that “doesn’t count.”
“This is a country of opportunity.”
In other news from the Jan. 12 meeting:
• Attorney Shawn Ward spoke about an effort by Grace Trinity Church to open a pre-kindergarten and after-school program at 7912 Dungan Road. The church needs a variance because the property, most recently used as a clothing and uniform store, is zoned industrial.
The church hopes to be approved as a pre-K school by the city so it can benefit from the beverage tax.
The hours would be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The maximum number of students would be 250.
Neighbors expressed concerns such as traffic, no multi-purpose area or a nurse on duty.
The group agreed with Mike Hartey, who said it should request a continuance of the church’s zoning hearing. Hartey would like the church to provide a schematic and wants answers on the educational background of the teachers. He also wants to see a nurse in place and a civic association member on the school’s board.
• Mark Mroz, community relations officer in the 2nd Police District, said more than 100 pounds of marijuana were seized from a home and the trunk of a car on the 1000 block of Ripley St. The street value is more than $1 million.
The officer told the group that a temporary carnival is being considered for the Roosevelt Mall parking lot.
• New Foundations Inc., a foster care agency at 7210 Rising Sun Ave., is looking for foster parents. The agency tries to place children in a home located in the same police district as they previously lived. Foster parents are paid $600 a month per child for food, clothing and shelter.
• The offices of Councilman Brian O’Neill have applications and information about a city-sponsored scholarship program for high school seniors. Awards are $1,000 for each year in accredited four-year bachelor degree programs.
There are 50 scholarships available, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 24. Visit 7522 Castor Ave. or call 215-685-0438.
• Burholme Community Town Watch and Civic Association will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, at Cottman and Lawndale avenues. The guest speakers will be city elections commissioner Al Schmidt and a representative of Foley Funeral Home. ••
