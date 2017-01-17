Suspects sought in gas station burglary

Three unidentified men who burglarized a Northwood gas station on Dec. 23 may be behind a string of recent ATM break-ins, police said last week as they released surveillance video of the latest crime.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the men broke through the front door at Express Fuel, 5201 Oxford Ave., forced open a cash dispenser and stole its contents. Police did not disclose the amount of money involved. The crooks fled in an unknown direction. They were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.
Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.