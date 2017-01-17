Suspects sought in gas station burglary

Three uniden­ti­fied men who burg­lar­ized a North­wood gas sta­tion on Dec. 23 may be be­hind a string of re­cent ATM break-ins, po­lice said last week as they re­leased sur­veil­lance video of the latest crime.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the men broke through the front door at Ex­press Fuel, 5201 Ox­ford Ave., forced open a cash dis­penser and stole its con­tents. Po­lice did not dis­close the amount of money in­volved. The crooks fled in an un­known dir­ec­tion. They were wear­ing dark cloth­ing, masks and gloves.

Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

