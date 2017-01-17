SMT pastor leaving, to be replaced by St. Tim’s Olivere

The Rev. John F. Mey­ers, the pas­tor at St. Mar­tin of Tours who re­cently an­nounced he would close the con­vent, has been re­as­signed to serve as a pa­ro­chi­al vicar at St. An­thony of Padua Par­ish in Am­bler, Mont­gomery County. The move is ef­fect­ive Jan. 30.

Pa­ro­chi­al vicars as­sist a pas­tor.

The Rev. Mi­chael S. Olivere has been named pa­ro­chi­al ad­min­is­trat­or pro tem at St. Mar­tin’s. Olivere will con­tin­ue as pas­tor at St. Timothy, in Lower May­fair.

At week­end Masses, St. Mar­tin’s dis­trib­uted a let­ter from Mey­ers on the con­vent is­sue and his re­as­sign­ment.

Mey­ers said that he has been in con­tact with the clergy of­fice since last March about his worsen­ing dia­betes and oth­er per­son­al health is­sues. He re­ques­ted a less stress­ful as­sign­ment.

Mey­ers, who has been at St. Mar­tin’s for five years, said he had hoped to re­main un­til re­tire­ment.

As for the con­vent, he ex­plained that the pas­tor­al coun­cil began look­ing for space for meet­ings and activ­it­ies last fall. There is no room in the school or rect­ory.

The pas­tor spoke with the Gen­er­al Su­per­i­or of the Sis­ters, Ser­vants of the Im­macu­late Heart of Mary be­fore de­cid­ing to close the con­vent. He noted that there are only eight nuns in a con­vent de­signed for more than 20.

The pas­tor­al and fin­ance coun­cils will con­sider new uses for the con­vent this spring.

“Be­cause of these cir­cum­stances I would very much like to leave quietly with no pub­lic ac­know­ledg­ment,” he wrote in his let­ter, adding that pray­ers for him are more than enough of a thank you.

Hun­dreds of St. Mar­tin of Tours alumni and cur­rent and former pa­rish­ion­ers took to Face­book to ex­press sad­ness and de­cry the de­cision by Mey­ers.

The IHM nuns have lived in the con­vent, at Lor­etto Av­en­ue and Sanger Street in Ox­ford Circle, since 1925.

Sis­ter El­len Giardino, the prin­cip­al, will re­main as prin­cip­al. Sis­ter Ag­nes will re­main on staff in vari­ous roles. They will live in a con­vent to be de­term­ined.

The six oth­er nuns, in­clud­ing five who work in the school, will be as­signed to oth­er min­is­tries.

Since 2013, St. Mar­tin’s has been man­aged by In­de­pend­ence Mis­sion Schools.

The par­ish no longer over­sees the school, but does own the con­vent.

The school had no role in the de­cision to close the con­vent, and its long-term lease is not af­fected by its clos­ure.

The Sis­ters will serve out the school year. They will be honored on April 22 at the school’s second an­nu­al To­geth­er To­wards To­mor­row Gala, tak­ing place at Le­onardo Heli­copter (formerly Agust­aWest­land). ••

