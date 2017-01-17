Possible merger for Our Lady of Ransom, Resurrection

On Sunday, the Arch­diocese of Phil­adelphia an­nounced that Our Lady of Ransom and Re­sur­rec­tion of Our Lord would be tak­ing part in the Par­ish Area Pas­tor­al Plan­ning Ini­ti­at­ive.

The pas­tor and three rep­res­ent­at­ives from each par­ish com­prise the loc­al area pas­tor­al plan­ning com­mit­tee. The com­mit­tee will sub­mit pos­it­ive and neg­at­ive as­pects of the part­ner­ship mod­el and mer­ger mod­el for the par­ishes.

The goal is to provide pas­tors, after con­sult­ing their lay par­ish lead­er­ship and pa­rish­ion­ers, with the op­por­tun­ity to dia­logue with mem­bers of the Arch­dioces­an Stra­tegic Plan­ning Com­mit­tee in provid­ing com­ments for par­ish growth and sus­tain­ab­il­ity.

The re­gion­al bish­op and dean are ex­pec­ted to meet with pas­tors as well as their pas­tor­al and fin­ance coun­cils to hear their opin­ions.

The Arch­dioces­an Stra­tegic Plan­ning Com­mit­tee, the Coun­cil of Priests and the Col­lege of Con­sultors provide in­put to Arch­bish­op Charles Chaput, who will make the fi­nal de­cision.

There are two po­ten­tial out­comes. A mer­ger could res­ult in one newly formed par­ish, with all as­sets and debts be­ing as­sumed by the new par­ish. Or, the par­ishes could each re­main open, with one pas­tor, one pas­tor­al coun­cil and one staff serving in a part­ner­ship, but with a sep­ar­ate fin­an­cial ar­range­ment.

The Par­ish Area Pas­tor­al Plan­ning will con­clude this spring, with de­cisions tak­ing ef­fect on Ju­ly 1.

Re­sur­rec­tion was foun­ded in 1928 at Castor and Shelmire av­en­ues in Rhawn­hurst. The first pa­rish­ion­ers were re­as­signed from St. Mar­tin of Tours, Ma­ter­nity BVM and St. Cecil­ia.

Our Lady of Ransom was foun­ded on Dec. 8, 1954, the feast of the Im­macu­late Con­cep­tion, to re­lieve fast-grow­ing par­ishes St. Mar­tin’s, St. Timothy, St. Mat­thew and Re­sur­rec­tion.

Pri­or to the church be­ing built at Un­ruh Av­en­ue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor Gar­dens, par­ish meet­ings were held at the old Vi­tale’s res­taur­ant at Bustleton and St. Vin­cent. The first Mass was held in the Castor Theatre. Today, Our Lady of Ransom bills it­self as the “Beacon on the Boulevard.”

Ac­cord­ing to each church’s most re­cent weekly bul­let­in, Re­sur­rec­tion brought in $6,834.74 in Mass col­lec­tions on Jan. 7-8. Our Lady of Ransom col­lec­ted $3,575.

Back in 2012, the arch­diocese an­nounced that Our Lady of Ransom School would close, with stu­dents sent to Re­sur­rec­tion. The reas­ons cited were de­clin­ing en­roll­ment, births and bap­tisms.

Our Lady of Ransom ap­pealed, but lost, and the school closed. ••

