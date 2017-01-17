Pine Valley native headed to Villanova

Like the rest of the area, Collin Gillespie watched the Villanova University men’s basketball team win the NCAA championship last year.
Unlike the rest of the area, Gillespie will soon be one of the Wildcats.
Gillespie, who grew up in Pine Valley and attended St. Albert the Great grade school, committed on Saturday to Villanova, where the Archbishop Wood High School senior will continue his basketball career on the Main Line.
“Growing up, I’d watch them because they were the neighborhood team,” said Gillespie, who now lives in Huntington Valley. “I always dreamed of playing for a school like that and I always had the confidence I could.”
Gillespie always believed, but in the past 12 months, he’s done a lot to make others believer, including Villanova coach Jay Wright.
When his junior year ended, the point guard was drawing interest from colleges, but most were Division II schools. No doubt Gillespie had coaches talking, but the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder hadn’t received a ton of interest from elite schools.
He didn’t fret. He just worked.
“The biggest thing was playing with more confidence,” Gillespie said. “I think the main thing was doing it consistently. I played well during the summer, but then I had to go out and do it consistently. I had to show people I could do it every game.”
That’s exactly what he’s doing this season with the Vikings.
After dropping their Catholic League opener to Father Judge, the Vikings have been on a roll.
Wood has won four straight, including wins over top teams like Archbishop Carroll, Archbishop Ryan and Bonner-Prendergast.
Gillespie has been a main reason for that success.
He’s scored at least 16 points in every league game thus far and on the year he’s averaging better than 22 points per game.
Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider Gillespie takes the floor with the intent of setting teammates up first.
“When I go out there, I try to get my teammates involved early,” Gillespie said. “We do our best when everyone is playing well, when we get the ball to our bigs and everyone is sharing the ball.
“I like to get everyone else involved first, and that definitely helps me, offensively. When everyone is playing well, it makes it better for everyone.”
While Gillespie is the straw that stirs the drink, he certainly has help, as the Vikings have star players at just about every position. That’s why the Vikings are receiving so much attention, and many believe are contenders for the Catholic League crown.
But as a leader, Gillespie knows potential won’t help hang a banner.
“We have the potential to be very good when we go out and share the ball,” Gillespie said. “When we play the way we’re capable of, we can be very good. Defensively, when we work together, we can be great. But we have to play that way consistently.”
Gillespie has come a long way as a player, but the other thing that had to have drawn college coaches’ attention is that he’s now a leader on the team.
This is something that’s new to him.
“Last year, I tried to lead by example,” Gillespie said. “We had Tommy (Funk), who was our vocal leader, and we had five seniors, so I tried to just go out and play, and lead by example. This year, I am trying to be more of a leader.”
He’s also trying to win a championship.
Everyone wants to win a title in their final year, but sometimes the pressure of selecting a school can become overwhelming.
Factor in playing in front of coaches like Wright, who attended Gillespie’s game against Ryan earlier this month, and that can definitely be a little nerve wracking.
Gillespie insists the pressure never impacted his game, but now it doesn’t matter anyway. His future is set, and he can focus on Wood.
“It is a relief to know what you’re doing and not have to worry about picking,” Gillespie said. “I’m happy that’s over, but I really didn’t let it change anything. When I played (in front of Wright), I looked at it as another game. I just went out and did what I normally do. I wanted the (win), I wasn’t thinking about anything else.”
Gillespie does have more decisions to make.
While his school is picked, he’s yet to pick a major. He likes communications and business, and hopes to stay involved in sports, but he’s got a few years before he has to declare a course of study.
However, whatever his dream job is, as he’s proven, he can achieve it.
That’s why he’s headed to Villanova.
“I talked to the coaches and they said I’ll have a chance to contribute right away,” Gillespie said. “I always knew I could play at this level, and this shows the hard work I put in was worth it. It’s definitely a dream come true.” ••
