Pine Valley native headed to Villanova

Like the rest of the area, Col­lin Gillespie watched the Vil­lan­ova Uni­versity men’s bas­ket­ball team win the NCAA cham­pi­on­ship last year.

Un­like the rest of the area, Gillespie will soon be one of the Wild­cats.

Gillespie, who grew up in Pine Val­ley and at­ten­ded St. Al­bert the Great grade school, com­mit­ted on Sat­urday to Vil­lan­ova, where the Arch­bish­op Wood High School seni­or will con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer on the Main Line.

“Grow­ing up, I’d watch them be­cause they were the neigh­bor­hood team,” said Gillespie, who now lives in Hunt­ing­ton Val­ley. “I al­ways dreamed of play­ing for a school like that and I al­ways had the con­fid­ence I could.”

Gillespie al­ways be­lieved, but in the past 12 months, he’s done a lot to make oth­ers be­liev­er, in­clud­ing Vil­lan­ova coach Jay Wright.

When his ju­ni­or year ended, the point guard was draw­ing in­terest from col­leges, but most were Di­vi­sion II schools. No doubt Gillespie had coaches talk­ing, but the 6-foot-2, 180-pound­er hadn’t re­ceived a ton of in­terest from elite schools.

He didn’t fret. He just worked.

“The biggest thing was play­ing with more con­fid­ence,” Gillespie said. “I think the main thing was do­ing it con­sist­ently. I played well dur­ing the sum­mer, but then I had to go out and do it con­sist­ently. I had to show people I could do it every game.”

That’s ex­actly what he’s do­ing this sea­son with the Vik­ings.

After drop­ping their Cath­ol­ic League open­er to Fath­er Judge, the Vik­ings have been on a roll.

Wood has won four straight, in­clud­ing wins over top teams like Arch­bish­op Car­roll, Arch­bish­op Ry­an and Bon­ner-Pren­der­gast.

Gillespie has been a main reas­on for that suc­cess.

He’s scored at least 16 points in every league game thus far and on the year he’s av­er­aging bet­ter than 22 points per game.

Those num­bers are even more im­press­ive when you con­sider Gillespie takes the floor with the in­tent of set­ting team­mates up first.

“When I go out there, I try to get my team­mates in­volved early,” Gillespie said. “We do our best when every­one is play­ing well, when we get the ball to our bigs and every­one is shar­ing the ball.

“I like to get every­one else in­volved first, and that def­in­itely helps me, of­fens­ively. When every­one is play­ing well, it makes it bet­ter for every­one.”

While Gillespie is the straw that stirs the drink, he cer­tainly has help, as the Vik­ings have star play­ers at just about every po­s­i­tion. That’s why the Vik­ings are re­ceiv­ing so much at­ten­tion, and many be­lieve are con­tenders for the Cath­ol­ic League crown.

But as a lead­er, Gillespie knows po­ten­tial won’t help hang a ban­ner.

“We have the po­ten­tial to be very good when we go out and share the ball,” Gillespie said. “When we play the way we’re cap­able of, we can be very good. De­fens­ively, when we work to­geth­er, we can be great. But we have to play that way con­sist­ently.”

Gillespie has come a long way as a play­er, but the oth­er thing that had to have drawn col­lege coaches’ at­ten­tion is that he’s now a lead­er on the team.

This is something that’s new to him.

“Last year, I tried to lead by ex­ample,” Gillespie said. “We had Tommy (Funk), who was our vo­cal lead­er, and we had five seni­ors, so I tried to just go out and play, and lead by ex­ample. This year, I am try­ing to be more of a lead­er.”

He’s also try­ing to win a cham­pi­on­ship.

Every­one wants to win a title in their fi­nal year, but some­times the pres­sure of se­lect­ing a school can be­come over­whelm­ing.

Factor in play­ing in front of coaches like Wright, who at­ten­ded Gillespie’s game against Ry­an earli­er this month, and that can def­in­itely be a little nerve wrack­ing.

Gillespie in­sists the pres­sure nev­er im­pacted his game, but now it doesn’t mat­ter any­way. His fu­ture is set, and he can fo­cus on Wood.

“It is a re­lief to know what you’re do­ing and not have to worry about pick­ing,” Gillespie said. “I’m happy that’s over, but I really didn’t let it change any­thing. When I played (in front of Wright), I looked at it as an­oth­er game. I just went out and did what I nor­mally do. I wanted the (win), I wasn’t think­ing about any­thing else.”

Gillespie does have more de­cisions to make.

While his school is picked, he’s yet to pick a ma­jor. He likes com­mu­nic­a­tions and busi­ness, and hopes to stay in­volved in sports, but he’s got a few years be­fore he has to de­clare a course of study.

However, whatever his dream job is, as he’s proven, he can achieve it.

That’s why he’s headed to Vil­lan­ova.

“I talked to the coaches and they said I’ll have a chance to con­trib­ute right away,” Gillespie said. “I al­ways knew I could play at this level, and this shows the hard work I put in was worth it. It’s def­in­itely a dream come true.” ••

Joe Ma­son can be reached at 215-354-3035

or jma­son@bsmphilly.com