Pets of the Week: Jan. 18, 2017

Stay act­ive with Somer­set

Somer­set is a 3-year-old male ter­ri­er mix who was brought to Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave., after he was found as a stray with a head wound. The wound is heal­ing at the shel­ter. His tag num­ber is A34208157.

The dog is an act­ive boy with lots of en­ergy, so he will need a fam­ily that likes to stay busy.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Duffy is a dream come true

Duffy is an out­go­ing and hand­some young man who loves to play and can be very con­ver­sa­tion­al. He is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue. He gets along well with chil­dren and oth­er cats.

Duffy, 3, is neutered and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses. For in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

