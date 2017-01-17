Pets of the Week: Jan. 18, 2017

Stay active with Somerset
Somerset is a 3-year-old male terrier mix who was brought to Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., after he was found as a stray with a head wound. The wound is healing at the shelter. His tag number is A34208157.
The dog is an active boy with lots of energy, so he will need a family that likes to stay busy.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Duffy is a dream come true
Duffy is an outgoing and handsome young man who loves to play and can be very conversational. He is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue. He gets along well with children and other cats.
Duffy, 3, is neutered and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses. For information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
