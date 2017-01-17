Much Moore confidence

Now, Monee Moore can do just about anything there is on a basketball court.
It wasn’t always that way.
In fact, even though she was on a team, she rarely got on the court.
“I played as a kid, when I was 8, and I wasn’t good at all,” Moore admitted. “I was bad. My sister (Tatyanah, who is older by three years) played and she was good, so I wanted to be good, but I wasn’t.
“I guess around 12, I started to get better. I wanted to be good. I liked it a lot more as I got better.”
She must love it now.
Moore is a sophomore at Archbishop Ryan High School and she’s now in her second year as a starter, and she’s one of the top players in the Catholic League.
It’s tough to say she’s one of the best at her position because she really doesn’t have one. She’s a capable point guard, she can play shooting guard, and despite standing just 5-foot-6, she can bang down low with the bigger players.
As long as she’s on the court, she’ll do whatever she’s asked.
“At first, when they’d put me underneath, I would get a little scared,” said Moore, who sometimes marks players who have six inches on her. “I grew up playing against my sister and my cousins, who are boys. I’m used to playing against bigger people.”
She’s also used to playing against the best in the area.
In the Catholic League, you’ll see tough opponents every few nights.
“Last year I was scared when we were playing good teams, but once you get out there, you’re just playing basketball,” Moore said. “I don’t get scared any more.”
Now teams are scared of the Ragdolls.
Despite losing key players to graduation, the Ragdolls are 14-0 overall, and 5-0 in Catholic League play.
A lot of that has to do with their fearless leader, but as she points out, a lot of it has to do with the other girls.
“When we started playing this year, I was surprised at how much everyone got better,” the Kensington native said. “They got so much better. I tried to work to get better, but they all got much better, too. Everyone is better now.
“I was really surprised at how good we are playing, but now we know what we can do. We’re playing together and working hard.”
That feeds into what Moore hopes to accomplish this year and beyond.
Moore said she hopes to break records this year, but she’s not talking about the school’s scoring record or anything like that. She has her eyes set on a much higher prize.
“I really want to break the school record for wins,” Moore said. “I know there’s been some good teams before, but I want to be the best in the school. I just want to see how far we can go.
“It will be tough because we have so many good teams (in the Catholic League). We have played a lot of tough teams already, so we can beat good teams. Obviously I want to win the championship, but that’s a really tough thing to do.”
While Moore is working to get the Ragdolls in position to win, she’s also working on her game.
Now, Moore looks like everything she’s doing is effortless.
On the year, she averages nearly 11 points per game and leads the team in rebounds, pulling down an average of 7.6 per game.
She’s also tops in assists, dishing out nearly three per affair.
Moore is a well-rounded player, and that’s something she’s worked extremely hard on. In fact, she was known as a dynamic scorer, but now she’s known for being the glue that holds the Ragdolls together.
“My favorite thing to do is drive to the basket,” Moore said. ‘That’s something I’ve been good at, but I’m working on my shot and making other players better.”
She’s also working on other parts of her game that can’t be seen on the court.
Because she’s a sophomore, Moore was content with blending in and doing her part, while letting her teammates do their thing. And when it came to speaking out, she would defer to her older teammates.
But this year, her coach, Mike McCusker, challenged her to be more demonstrative and now she’s working on becoming a player the other girls can look up to on and off the court.
“Coach tells me I need to be more of a leader,” she said. “That’s something I’m working on. I want to help the team any way I can.”
And that includes playing whatever position necessary.
“I think my favorite position is point guard because it gives you a chance to score, or you can pass it,” Moore said. “I like doing that. I like doing whatever it takes to help the team.”