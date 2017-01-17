Much Moore confidence

Now, Mon­ee Moore can do just about any­thing there is on a bas­ket­ball court.

It wasn’t al­ways that way.

In fact, even though she was on a team, she rarely got on the court.

“I played as a kid, when I was 8, and I wasn’t good at all,” Moore ad­mit­ted. “I was bad. My sis­ter (Tatya­nah, who is older by three years) played and she was good, so I wanted to be good, but I wasn’t.

“I guess around 12, I star­ted to get bet­ter. I wanted to be good. I liked it a lot more as I got bet­ter.”

She must love it now.

Moore is a sopho­more at Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School and she’s now in her second year as a starter, and she’s one of the top play­ers in the Cath­ol­ic League.

It’s tough to say she’s one of the best at her po­s­i­tion be­cause she really doesn’t have one. She’s a cap­able point guard, she can play shoot­ing guard, and des­pite stand­ing just 5-foot-6, she can bang down low with the big­ger play­ers.

As long as she’s on the court, she’ll do whatever she’s asked.

“At first, when they’d put me un­der­neath, I would get a little scared,” said Moore, who some­times marks play­ers who have six inches on her. “I grew up play­ing against my sis­ter and my cous­ins, who are boys. I’m used to play­ing against big­ger people.”

She’s also used to play­ing against the best in the area.

In the Cath­ol­ic League, you’ll see tough op­pon­ents every few nights.

“Last year I was scared when we were play­ing good teams, but once you get out there, you’re just play­ing bas­ket­ball,” Moore said. “I don’t get scared any more.”

Now teams are scared of the Rag­dolls.

Des­pite los­ing key play­ers to gradu­ation, the Rag­dolls are 14-0 over­all, and 5-0 in Cath­ol­ic League play.

A lot of that has to do with their fear­less lead­er, but as she points out, a lot of it has to do with the oth­er girls.

“When we star­ted play­ing this year, I was sur­prised at how much every­one got bet­ter,” the Kens­ing­ton nat­ive said. “They got so much bet­ter. I tried to work to get bet­ter, but they all got much bet­ter, too. Every­one is bet­ter now.

“I was really sur­prised at how good we are play­ing, but now we know what we can do. We’re play­ing to­geth­er and work­ing hard.”

That feeds in­to what Moore hopes to ac­com­plish this year and bey­ond.

Moore said she hopes to break re­cords this year, but she’s not talk­ing about the school’s scor­ing re­cord or any­thing like that. She has her eyes set on a much high­er prize.

“I really want to break the school re­cord for wins,” Moore said. “I know there’s been some good teams be­fore, but I want to be the best in the school. I just want to see how far we can go.

“It will be tough be­cause we have so many good teams (in the Cath­ol­ic League). We have played a lot of tough teams already, so we can beat good teams. Ob­vi­ously I want to win the cham­pi­on­ship, but that’s a really tough thing to do.”

While Moore is work­ing to get the Rag­dolls in po­s­i­tion to win, she’s also work­ing on her game.

Now, Moore looks like everything she’s do­ing is ef­fort­less.

On the year, she av­er­ages nearly 11 points per game and leads the team in re­bounds, pulling down an av­er­age of 7.6 per game.

She’s also tops in as­sists, dish­ing out nearly three per af­fair.

Moore is a well-roun­ded play­er, and that’s something she’s worked ex­tremely hard on. In fact, she was known as a dy­nam­ic scorer, but now she’s known for be­ing the glue that holds the Rag­dolls to­geth­er.

“My fa­vor­ite thing to do is drive to the bas­ket,” Moore said. ‘That’s something I’ve been good at, but I’m work­ing on my shot and mak­ing oth­er play­ers bet­ter.”

She’s also work­ing on oth­er parts of her game that can’t be seen on the court.

Be­cause she’s a sopho­more, Moore was con­tent with blend­ing in and do­ing her part, while let­ting her team­mates do their thing. And when it came to speak­ing out, she would de­fer to her older team­mates.

But this year, her coach, Mike Mc­Cusk­er, chal­lenged her to be more demon­strat­ive and now she’s work­ing on be­com­ing a play­er the oth­er girls can look up to on and off the court.

“Coach tells me I need to be more of a lead­er,” she said. “That’s something I’m work­ing on. I want to help the team any way I can.”

And that in­cludes play­ing whatever po­s­i­tion ne­ces­sary.

“I think my fa­vor­ite po­s­i­tion is point guard be­cause it gives you a chance to score, or you can pass it,” Moore said. “I like do­ing that. I like do­ing whatever it takes to help the team.”