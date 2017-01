Giv­ing back: Stu­dents and vo­lun­teers at Abing­ton Friends School helped make meals for the needy on Monday. They also made greet­ing cards for the less for­tu­nate. The ef­forts were in cel­eb­ra­tion of Mar­tin Luth­er King Day. Every year, the school takes part in a ser­vice pro­ject to hon­or King. The meals will be dis­trib­uted to those in need throughout the North­east.

