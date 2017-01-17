McClain gives Tacony Academy a spark

Javon McClain wanted to play his part.
And that meant doing whatever he could to make sure the Tacony Academy Charter High School basketball team was in position to succeed.
So when the season started, McClain was in the Lions’ starting lineup and he was doing well. But he didn’t think he was at his best.
“Last year I came off the bench and brought energy as soon as I got out there,” said McClain, now a senior swingman. “I felt that when I was starting, I had the energy, but you can see it more when you come off the bench. So I talked to my coach and he thought it was a good idea, too.”
The new coach is Jonathan Michaels. And since he arrived at Tacony Charter, he’s been working hard at getting the right mix of players on the court. It helps when you have a guy like McClain, who is willing to play pretty much anywhere.
“I have a great relationship with coach,” McClain said. “I try and help him as much as I can because he helps me and the whole team out. I love his system. He makes us all better.”
Now McClain isn’t on the floor when the game starts, but at crunch time, he’s out there.
And when he’s out there, he makes stuff happen.
“I told him he might not start one game for us this year, but he is so important,” Michaels said. “He told me he would do whatever it takes. He said, ‘OK, coach, whatever you need.’ We have two seniors on the team, and when they act like that, it really makes it easier because if they do whatever the team needs, the other guys will do whatever the team needs.”
McClain, who averages nine points per game and about five rebounds, is the epitome of team player.
Earlier this year, McClain arrived for a game despite suffering from a migraine. Michaels asked him if he wanted to sit this game out.
“If he was a sophomore, I wouldn’t have even asked him, he would have sat,” Michaels said. “But I didn’t want to cheat him out of a game in his senior year. He said he wanted to play. He wanted to play, not because he thought he was going to put 18 or 20 up in the box score. He wanted to play because his team needed him. That’s the kind of kid Javon is.”
McClain is all about the team.
Because this year’s squad is on the young side, there’s a good chance they won’t compete for a Public League championship.
Thus far, the Lions are 7-8 overall, 4-3 in Public League play. That means the team is holding its own, but the focus on the squad is to get better every game and make sure the younger players are ready for 2017 and beyond.
So that’s what McClain wants to do.
Even if he’s not around when the Lions reach their full potential, he’ll take pleasure in being one of the guys who helped the team reach its peak.
“I know they’re very young, so they’re going to get better every game,” the Castor Gardens resident said. “They’re doing great. We’re playing to get better, and that means get them ready for next year. They have a lot of players who will help them next year, so it’s our job, the seniors’ job, to make sure they’re ready.”
For McClain, high school basketball has been a little different than his days growing up.
He played for Fox Rok in the Northeast Peanut League, and there he averaged 30 points per game in helping the team win a championship.
That was fun, but now he’s having fun playing high school ball.
“We’re very organized, but we’re running a lot more this year,” said McClain, who is active in his church, the Brand New Life Christian Center. “I’m having a lot of fun. It’s different this year, but I love what we’re doing. And I think I’m playing better under (Michaels).”
Next year, McClain would like to continue his basketball career in college. He’s unsure of a major, but if he shows the same work ethic at the next level that he does this year, he’ll make a school very happy.
When he’s not playing basketball, McClain works with his dad, cleaning buildings.
“We’ll go in, take out the trash, mop, vacuum the floor, do whatever needs to be done,” McClain said. “After that, they take over. It’s a good job, keeps you in shape.”
According to Michaels, that work ethic runs in the family.
“Javon is a great kid and it starts at home with a great family,” Michaels said. “He’s a great kid, an interesting person. He’s one of the leaders on this team who is always looking to do his part. He’s definitely one of my main guys.” ••