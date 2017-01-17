McClain gives Tacony Academy a spark

Javon Mc­Clain wanted to play his part.

And that meant do­ing whatever he could to make sure the Ta­cony Academy Charter High School bas­ket­ball team was in po­s­i­tion to suc­ceed.

So when the sea­son star­ted, Mc­Clain was in the Lions’ start­ing lineup and he was do­ing well. But he didn’t think he was at his best.

“Last year I came off the bench and brought en­ergy as soon as I got out there,” said Mc­Clain, now a seni­or swing­man. “I felt that when I was start­ing, I had the en­ergy, but you can see it more when you come off the bench. So I talked to my coach and he thought it was a good idea, too.”

The new coach is Jonath­an Mi­chaels. And since he ar­rived at Ta­cony Charter, he’s been work­ing hard at get­ting the right mix of play­ers on the court. It helps when you have a guy like Mc­Clain, who is will­ing to play pretty much any­where.

“I have a great re­la­tion­ship with coach,” Mc­Clain said. “I try and help him as much as I can be­cause he helps me and the whole team out. I love his sys­tem. He makes us all bet­ter.”

Now Mc­Clain isn’t on the floor when the game starts, but at crunch time, he’s out there.

And when he’s out there, he makes stuff hap­pen.

“I told him he might not start one game for us this year, but he is so im­port­ant,” Mi­chaels said. “He told me he would do whatever it takes. He said, ‘OK, coach, whatever you need.’ We have two seni­ors on the team, and when they act like that, it really makes it easi­er be­cause if they do whatever the team needs, the oth­er guys will do whatever the team needs.”

Mc­Clain, who av­er­ages nine points per game and about five re­bounds, is the epi­tome of team play­er.

Earli­er this year, Mc­Clain ar­rived for a game des­pite suf­fer­ing from a mi­graine. Mi­chaels asked him if he wanted to sit this game out.

“If he was a sopho­more, I wouldn’t have even asked him, he would have sat,” Mi­chaels said. “But I didn’t want to cheat him out of a game in his seni­or year. He said he wanted to play. He wanted to play, not be­cause he thought he was go­ing to put 18 or 20 up in the box score. He wanted to play be­cause his team needed him. That’s the kind of kid Javon is.”

Mc­Clain is all about the team.

Be­cause this year’s squad is on the young side, there’s a good chance they won’t com­pete for a Pub­lic League cham­pi­on­ship.

Thus far, the Lions are 7-8 over­all, 4-3 in Pub­lic League play. That means the team is hold­ing its own, but the fo­cus on the squad is to get bet­ter every game and make sure the young­er play­ers are ready for 2017 and bey­ond.

So that’s what Mc­Clain wants to do.

Even if he’s not around when the Lions reach their full po­ten­tial, he’ll take pleas­ure in be­ing one of the guys who helped the team reach its peak.

“I know they’re very young, so they’re go­ing to get bet­ter every game,” the Castor Gar­dens res­id­ent said. “They’re do­ing great. We’re play­ing to get bet­ter, and that means get them ready for next year. They have a lot of play­ers who will help them next year, so it’s our job, the seni­ors’ job, to make sure they’re ready.”

For Mc­Clain, high school bas­ket­ball has been a little dif­fer­ent than his days grow­ing up.

He played for Fox Rok in the North­east Pea­nut League, and there he av­er­aged 30 points per game in help­ing the team win a cham­pi­on­ship.

That was fun, but now he’s hav­ing fun play­ing high school ball.

“We’re very or­gan­ized, but we’re run­ning a lot more this year,” said Mc­Clain, who is act­ive in his church, the Brand New Life Chris­ti­an Cen­ter. “I’m hav­ing a lot of fun. It’s dif­fer­ent this year, but I love what we’re do­ing. And I think I’m play­ing bet­ter un­der (Mi­chaels).”

Next year, Mc­Clain would like to con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer in col­lege. He’s un­sure of a ma­jor, but if he shows the same work eth­ic at the next level that he does this year, he’ll make a school very happy.

When he’s not play­ing bas­ket­ball, Mc­Clain works with his dad, clean­ing build­ings.

“We’ll go in, take out the trash, mop, va­cu­um the floor, do whatever needs to be done,” Mc­Clain said. “After that, they take over. It’s a good job, keeps you in shape.”

Ac­cord­ing to Mi­chaels, that work eth­ic runs in the fam­ily.

“Javon is a great kid and it starts at home with a great fam­ily,” Mi­chaels said. “He’s a great kid, an in­ter­est­ing per­son. He’s one of the lead­ers on this team who is al­ways look­ing to do his part. He’s def­in­itely one of my main guys.” ••