Make your own inauguration menu

On Fri­day, Jan. 20, 2017, at noon, Don­ald J. Trump will take the oath of of­fice to be­come our 45th pres­id­ent, and try to “Make Amer­ica Great Again.” That week­end, there will be three of­fi­cial in­aug­ur­al balls, among them the pres­id­en­tially favored “Big Apple Ball,” fea­tur­ing all things New York. Oth­er fest­iv­it­ies are sched­uled, in­clud­ing so-called “De­plora­Balls.”

No spe­cif­ic menus for of­fi­cial balls were pos­ted at this writ­ing, but one De­plora­Ball was serving Amer­ic­an Bur­ger sliders along with such drinks as the White Rus­si­an Did It, Whis­key Wiki Leaks, De­plor­able Dai­quiris and a spe­cial Bernie Mar­tini, which is not a cock­tail, “You just sip from oth­er people’s glasses who paid for their drinks.”

In­aug­ur­a­tion menus aside, some of Trump’s fa­vor­ite foods are re­portedly ba­con and eggs, bur­gers and fish sand­wiches from McD’s, well-done steaks and cherry vanilla ice cream. He doesn’t drink cof­fee or al­co­hol. And he’s also a fan of meatloaf, spe­cific­ally meatloaf sand­wiches. Here’s my fa­vor­ite meatloaf re­cipe that makes great sand­wiches, if there are any leftovers.

MEATLOAF TRUMP

1½ lbs. lean ground beef

1 cup to­mato juice

¾ cup oats (quick or old fash­ioned, un­cooked)

1 egg or 2 egg whites, lightly beaten

½ cup onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh pars­ley, chopped

1 Tb­sp. Worcester­shire sauce

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. Pep­per

1-2 Tb­sp. steak sauce (like A.1.) for top­ping

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

In a large bowl, com­bine all in­gredi­ents but steak sauce.

Thor­oughly but lightly mix to­geth­er. In a bak­ing pan, shape meatloaf in­gredi­ents in­to a loaf shape (about 8x4 inches). Rub steak sauce gently over top of meatloaf.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or un­til meat is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Care­fully re­move to serving plate. Al­low to rest 5 minutes be­fore cut­ting.

You may not be able to vis­it Wash­ing­ton dur­ing in­aug­ur­a­tion week­end, but bakers across NE Philly can com­mem­or­ate the trans­ition. With a nod to the cam­paign slo­gan, re­vise your bak­ing agenda and Make Amer­ica Grape Again.

MAKE AMER­ICA GRAPE AGAIN PIE

Crust:

1 cup flour

2/3 cup ground al­monds

2/3 cup sug­ar

1 egg

¼ tsp. al­mond ex­tract

1 cup but­ter, cold, cut in­to 1-inch chunks.

In a bowl, mix to­geth­er the flour, al­monds and sug­ar.

Add the egg and ex­tract. Mix.

Add the but­ter pieces and, us­ing your hands, mix all in­gredi­ents and form in­to a ball.

Wrap in plastic wrap and re­fri­ger­ate at least ½ hour.

Lightly but­ter pie pan.

When ready to bake, put dough between 2 pieces of wax pa­per and use a rolling pin to flat­ten dough in­to a circle and fit in­to a large pie pan.

Use a fork to prick dough in pan in bot­tom and on sides be­fore bak­ing.

Bake at 375 de­grees for 20-25 minutes or un­til golden brown.

Filling:

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

½ cup sug­ar

2 Tb­sp. corn­starch

1 tsp. vanilla

Grapes, seed­less, cut in half

Con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar for dust­ing

In a small bowl, lightly beat eggs and set aside.

In a me­di­um sauce­pan over me­di­um heat, whisk to­geth­er the milk, sug­ar and corn­starch.

Scald the milk (heat un­til tiny bubbles form around the edges of the pan), whisk­ing oc­ca­sion­ally so corn­starch does not form clumps in pan.

Re­move milk pan from heat.

Add a small amount of scal­ded milk mix­ture in­to egg bowl and whisk to in­cor­por­ate, then slowly add this egg mix­ture in­to milk sauce­pan, whisk­ing con­stantly.

Re­turn pan to me­di­um-low heat and whisk con­stantly for two to five minutes to thick­en. Do not al­low to boil.

Re­move pan from heat and stir in vanilla.

(Use a fine mesh strain­er, if egg white strands or clumps de­vel­op.)

Pour filling evenly in­to pre­pared pie crust.

Cut grapes and ar­range on top of filling.

Re­fri­ger­ate for sev­er­al hours or overnight.

Be­fore serving, sprinkle grapes lightly with con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Don’t for­get:

