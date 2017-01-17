Make your own inauguration menu

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at noon, Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office to become our 45th president, and try to “Make America Great Again.” That weekend, there will be three official inaugural balls, among them the presidentially favored “Big Apple Ball,” featuring all things New York. Other festivities are scheduled, including so-called “DeploraBalls.”
No specific menus for official balls were posted at this writing, but one DeploraBall was serving American Burger sliders along with such drinks as the White Russian Did It, Whiskey Wiki Leaks, Deplorable Daiquiris and a special Bernie Martini, which is not a cocktail, “You just sip from other people’s glasses who paid for their drinks.”
Inauguration menus aside, some of Trump’s favorite foods are reportedly bacon and eggs, burgers and fish sandwiches from McD’s, well-done steaks and cherry vanilla ice cream. He doesn’t drink coffee or alcohol. And he’s also a fan of meatloaf, specifically meatloaf sandwiches. Here’s my favorite meatloaf recipe that makes great sandwiches, if there are any leftovers.
MEATLOAF TRUMP
1½ lbs. lean ground beef
1 cup tomato juice
¾ cup oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)
1 egg or 2 egg whites, lightly beaten
½ cup onion, chopped
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. Pepper
1-2 Tbsp. steak sauce (like A.1.) for topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients but steak sauce.
Thoroughly but lightly mix together. In a baking pan, shape meatloaf ingredients into a loaf shape (about 8x4 inches). Rub steak sauce gently over top of meatloaf.
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear.
Carefully remove to serving plate. Allow to rest 5 minutes before cutting.
You may not be able to visit Washington during inauguration weekend, but bakers across NE Philly can commemorate the transition. With a nod to the campaign slogan, revise your baking agenda and Make America Grape Again.
MAKE AMERICA GRAPE AGAIN PIE
Crust:
1 cup flour
2/3 cup ground almonds
2/3 cup sugar
1 egg
¼ tsp. almond extract
1 cup butter, cold, cut into 1-inch chunks.
In a bowl, mix together the flour, almonds and sugar.
Add the egg and extract. Mix.
Add the butter pieces and, using your hands, mix all ingredients and form into a ball.
Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least ½ hour.
Lightly butter pie pan.
When ready to bake, put dough between 2 pieces of wax paper and use a rolling pin to flatten dough into a circle and fit into a large pie pan.
Use a fork to prick dough in pan in bottom and on sides before baking.
Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Filling:
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup milk
½ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 tsp. vanilla
Grapes, seedless, cut in half
Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
In a small bowl, lightly beat eggs and set aside.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the milk, sugar and cornstarch.
Scald the milk (heat until tiny bubbles form around the edges of the pan), whisking occasionally so cornstarch does not form clumps in pan.
Remove milk pan from heat.
Add a small amount of scalded milk mixture into egg bowl and whisk to incorporate, then slowly add this egg mixture into milk saucepan, whisking constantly.
Return pan to medium-low heat and whisk constantly for two to five minutes to thicken. Do not allow to boil.
Remove pan from heat and stir in vanilla.
(Use a fine mesh strainer, if egg white strands or clumps develop.)
Pour filling evenly into prepared pie crust.
Cut grapes and arrange on top of filling.
Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Before serving, sprinkle grapes lightly with confectioners’ sugar.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
Don’t forget:
Send in your favorite recipe for a chance to win a $100 ShopRite gift card. Mail your recipe to Readers’ Recipes, c/o Northeast Times, 2 Executive Campus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com. Please include name, address and telephone number.