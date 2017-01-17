Family mat-ters

If you don’t like wrest­ling, you prob­ably wouldn’t en­joy eat­ing din­ner in the Swift house.

Typ­ic­ally, when the fam­ily sits down for sup­per, it doesn’t take long be­fore John, the coach of the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School wrest­ling team, and Jonath­an, his son who wrestles at 138 pounds, start talk­ing shop.

This has been a com­mon oc­cur­rence since John took over the pro­gram four years ago, but now that his son is ac­tu­ally a mem­ber of the team, it dom­in­ates the dis­cus­sion.

“We’ll talk about prac­tice or a match, I really feel bad for my mom be­cause she can’t go any­where,” said Jonath­an, who has wrestled his en­tire life and is now a fresh­man at Ry­an. “We’re al­ways talk­ing about it. It’s one of my fa­vor­ite things, so it’s my fa­vor­ite thing to talk about and he loves it, too. It’s just something we are al­ways think­ing about.”

For the fresh­man, this isn’t a new hobby.

Ever since his dad took over the pro­gram, Jonath­an has been around. Sure, the Chalf­ont res­id­ent was spend­ing time, wrest­ling kids his age, but when he wasn’t at his team’s prac­tice, he was at Ry­an, rolling around with kids, some of whom were four years older.

You don’t get bet­ter un­less you put in the work.

“I would go against any­one,” Jonath­an said. “I would go against the heavy­weights. I would try someone new every time be­cause I wanted to get bet­ter. I learned a lot by wrest­ling those guys.

“I would do any­thing, I’d be there be­fore the matches star­ted, I’d watch, I’d keep score. I loved be­ing around the team. The only thing I couldn’t do was wrestle. I really wanted to wrestle.”

This year, he’s fi­nally get­ting his wish, and in the pro­cess he’s mak­ing the Raid­ers in­to a for­mid­able squad. The team is 6-7 on the year, and that in­cludes matches against some stiff com­pet­i­tion.

“Our goal is to make the play­offs for the first time, and that would be a huge ac­com­plish­ment,” said the coach, who wrestled at North Cath­ol­ic be­fore gradu­at­ing in 1994. “We’ve been build­ing the pro­gram, and we’ve come a long way. We knew it would take a while and we’re build­ing it.”

It helps to have a prom­ising fresh­man who he knows ded­ic­ates his life to the sport. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy watch­ing your son wrestle.

So is it harder coach­ing your son than it is an­oth­er wrest­ler?

“Oh God, yes,” John said. “I’m get­ting bet­ter. You have to take the emo­tion out of it, and that’s not easy to do when it’s your kid. But I’m the coach, and I want all of my wrest­lers to do well.”

So far, he’s got to be pleased with his son’s ef­fort.

Jonath­an is 7-10 on the sea­son, but he’s wrestled some stiff com­pet­i­tion, in­clud­ing top wrest­lers from Fath­er Judge and Mal­vern Prep, which is ranked No. 7 in the na­tion.

“He’s still grow­ing, as most fresh­men are,” said the coach, who is also a ser­geant in the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment. “He’s got a great work eth­ic. I know he gets that from my wife and I like to think he gets it from me. He’s al­ways out there, work­ing hard, try­ing something new.”

An­oth­er thing that may have stun­ted his growth as a wrest­ler is what has made him a great well-roun­ded ath­lete. Dur­ing the off­season, Jonath­an doesn’t have time to spend all his time pre­par­ing for wrest­ling be­cause he’s a three-sport star.

Dur­ing the fall, he’s a quar­ter­back and safety on the Ry­an foot­ball team. Last sea­son, des­pite be­ing a fresh­man, he suited for the varsity games and played on the JV squad.

When the weath­er warms up and the mats are rolled up, you’ll likely find him in the in­field, pos­sibly at shortstop.

“I like that he plays oth­er sports, I want him to be well roun­ded and he en­joys the oth­er sports,” said John, who pre­vi­ously coached the Ju­ni­or Fal­cons wrest­ling pro­gram and later at Bish­op McDe­vitt. “Plus, we’re filling out the lineup be­cause of him. We have some wrest­lers who are his friends, yeah, from foot­ball, who might not have wrestled. He went out and got them.

“A lot of kids play one sport, fo­cus on one sport, and they get cheated. I don’t want him to be cheated, I want him to have as much fun as pos­sible.”

So far, that’s ex­actly what he’s do­ing.

“This year is great, you learn a lot when you’re wrest­ling in high school, even when you’re get­ting beat up in prac­tice, you’re learn­ing,” Jonath­an said. “Some­times, I’ll wrestle with my dad. He’s big­ger, so I try to be quick­er. I’ll wrestle against any­one.”

And while he’s tak­ing his lumps, he’s earn­ing his stripes.

Jonath­an was known by the re­turn­ing wrest­lers be­cause of his time around the pro­gram. But since he put on the Ry­an sing­let, he’s prov­ing that he’s one of the boys, and a guy who, even though he’s young, can be looked up to.

“I think the guys know that I’m go­ing to do whatever it takes, just like them,” Jonath­an said. “Wrest­lers work hard. I just want to learn as much as pos­sible and keep get­ting bet­ter.”

That might mean some more un­com­fort­able din­ners for mom and sis­ter Jan­ine, 12. But the boys, who also in­clude wrest­lers Kee­gan, 7, and Brendan, 5, will en­joy din­ner and wrest­ling talk.

And maybe, some day after his wrest­ling ca­reer is over, Jonath­an will be coach­ing his son.

“I’d love to be a coach,” Jonath­an said. “I want to wrestle and play my oth­er sports as long as pos­sible, maybe in col­lege, but someday I’d love to coach. Whatever I can do to stay around the sport would be great.”

Like fath­er, like son. ••