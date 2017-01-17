Family mat-ters

If you don’t like wrestling, you probably wouldn’t enjoy eating dinner in the Swift house.
Typically, when the family sits down for supper, it doesn’t take long before John, the coach of the Archbishop Ryan High School wrestling team, and Jonathan, his son who wrestles at 138 pounds, start talking shop.
This has been a common occurrence since John took over the program four years ago, but now that his son is actually a member of the team, it dominates the discussion.
“We’ll talk about practice or a match, I really feel bad for my mom because she can’t go anywhere,” said Jonathan, who has wrestled his entire life and is now a freshman at Ryan. “We’re always talking about it. It’s one of my favorite things, so it’s my favorite thing to talk about and he loves it, too. It’s just something we are always thinking about.”
For the freshman, this isn’t a new hobby.
Ever since his dad took over the program, Jonathan has been around. Sure, the Chalfont resident was spending time, wrestling kids his age, but when he wasn’t at his team’s practice, he was at Ryan, rolling around with kids, some of whom were four years older.
You don’t get better unless you put in the work.
“I would go against anyone,” Jonathan said. “I would go against the heavyweights. I would try someone new every time because I wanted to get better. I learned a lot by wrestling those guys.
“I would do anything, I’d be there before the matches started, I’d watch, I’d keep score. I loved being around the team. The only thing I couldn’t do was wrestle. I really wanted to wrestle.”
This year, he’s finally getting his wish, and in the process he’s making the Raiders into a formidable squad. The team is 6-7 on the year, and that includes matches against some stiff competition.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs for the first time, and that would be a huge accomplishment,” said the coach, who wrestled at North Catholic before graduating in 1994. “We’ve been building the program, and we’ve come a long way. We knew it would take a while and we’re building it.”
It helps to have a promising freshman who he knows dedicates his life to the sport. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy watching your son wrestle.
So is it harder coaching your son than it is another wrestler?
“Oh God, yes,” John said. “I’m getting better. You have to take the emotion out of it, and that’s not easy to do when it’s your kid. But I’m the coach, and I want all of my wrestlers to do well.”
So far, he’s got to be pleased with his son’s effort.
Jonathan is 7-10 on the season, but he’s wrestled some stiff competition, including top wrestlers from Father Judge and Malvern Prep, which is ranked No. 7 in the nation.
“He’s still growing, as most freshmen are,” said the coach, who is also a sergeant in the Philadelphia Police Department. “He’s got a great work ethic. I know he gets that from my wife and I like to think he gets it from me. He’s always out there, working hard, trying something new.”
Another thing that may have stunted his growth as a wrestler is what has made him a great well-rounded athlete. During the offseason, Jonathan doesn’t have time to spend all his time preparing for wrestling because he’s a three-sport star.
During the fall, he’s a quarterback and safety on the Ryan football team. Last season, despite being a freshman, he suited for the varsity games and played on the JV squad.
When the weather warms up and the mats are rolled up, you’ll likely find him in the infield, possibly at shortstop.
“I like that he plays other sports, I want him to be well rounded and he enjoys the other sports,” said John, who previously coached the Junior Falcons wrestling program and later at Bishop McDevitt. “Plus, we’re filling out the lineup because of him. We have some wrestlers who are his friends, yeah, from football, who might not have wrestled. He went out and got them.
“A lot of kids play one sport, focus on one sport, and they get cheated. I don’t want him to be cheated, I want him to have as much fun as possible.”
So far, that’s exactly what he’s doing.
“This year is great, you learn a lot when you’re wrestling in high school, even when you’re getting beat up in practice, you’re learning,” Jonathan said. “Sometimes, I’ll wrestle with my dad. He’s bigger, so I try to be quicker. I’ll wrestle against anyone.”
And while he’s taking his lumps, he’s earning his stripes.
Jonathan was known by the returning wrestlers because of his time around the program. But since he put on the Ryan singlet, he’s proving that he’s one of the boys, and a guy who, even though he’s young, can be looked up to.
“I think the guys know that I’m going to do whatever it takes, just like them,” Jonathan said. “Wrestlers work hard. I just want to learn as much as possible and keep getting better.”
That might mean some more uncomfortable dinners for mom and sister Janine, 12. But the boys, who also include wrestlers Keegan, 7, and Brendan, 5, will enjoy dinner and wrestling talk.
And maybe, some day after his wrestling career is over, Jonathan will be coaching his son.
“I’d love to be a coach,” Jonathan said. “I want to wrestle and play my other sports as long as possible, maybe in college, but someday I’d love to coach. Whatever I can do to stay around the sport would be great.”
Like father, like son. ••