Ex-con rams police car, escapes custody 

An ex-con­vict and two of his pals went for a wild ride on Roosevelt Boulevard early last Fri­day, leav­ing a po­lice car and at least two oth­er vehicles in the re­pair shop while snarling traffic on the busy artery for much of the morn­ing rush.

Po­lice did not of­fi­cially re­lease the iden­tity of the way­ward mo­tor­ist. They ini­tially iden­ti­fied him as a 26-year-old city res­id­ent. Dur­ing a more than four-hour saga, he al­legedly es­caped from the back of a po­lice car in hand­cuffs be­fore of­ficers cap­tured him for good in a Sum­mer­dale al­ley­way.

The epis­ode began at about 4:54 a.m. when someone called 911 to re­port that a black Ca­dillac was driv­ing reck­lessly in the south­bound lanes of the Boulevard near Grant Av­en­ue. A short time later, an of­ficer from the Phil­adelphia po­lice’s Traffic Di­vi­sion spot­ted the car as it skid­ded to a stop be­fore a traffic light at Bridge Street. There were two men in the front seats and a wo­man in the back­seat.

When the of­ficer tried to stop the car with his dome lights flash­ing and siren blar­ing, the driver shif­ted in­to re­verse, rammed a patrol car and fled south­bound with the of­ficer trail­ing be­hind. When the cop ar­rived at the Sum­mer­dale Av­en­ue in­ter­sec­tion, he saw that the Ca­dillac had crashed in­to two ci­vil­ian vehicles, in­clud­ing one that had an off-duty state troop­er at the wheel.

The sus­pect driver ran across the Boulevard to­ward Friends Hos­pit­al, but the cop and off-duty troop­er chased him down and cuffed him. As the sus­pect was be­ing stuffed in­to the back of a patrol car, he ex­claimed, “I can’t go back to jail. I can’t go back to jail,” po­lice said.

After the of­ficers re­turned to the crash scene to sur­vey the dam­age, the sus­pect man­aged to break free from the patrol car and flee again.

He re­mained on the lam un­til about 9:15 a.m. when of­ficers from the 2nd dis­trict spot­ted him in an al­ley along the 900 block of Pratt St. His wrists were still bound in cuffs. He tried to run again, but cops caught him on the 900 block of E. God­frey Ave. ••

