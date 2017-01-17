Details on soda tax explained at Chamber meeting

A city De­part­ment of Rev­en­ue of­fi­cial last week tried to fill in some of the blanks on the bever­age tax for mem­bers of the Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce.

Re­becca Lopez Kriss, a seni­or policy ana­lyst, spoke about the city’s new 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened bever­ages, syr­ups and con­cen­trates at the busi­ness group’s of­fice at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd.

The tax is on dis­trib­ut­ors, who have been passing it on to re­tail­ers, most of whom are passing it on to con­sumers. One ex­cep­tion is Gi­ant. The su­per­mar­ket, at 2550 Grant Ave., is ab­sorb­ing the tax.

Kriss said the tax is ex­pec­ted to gen­er­ate about $91 mil­lion a year.

The rev­en­ue will go to pre-kinder­garten pro­grams and oth­er city ini­ti­at­ives.

One man com­plained that the new School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia pre-K pro­grams will hurt day cares.

“They’re not get­ting put out of busi­ness,” Kriss said.

Kriss said some of the money will be used for parks, re­cre­ation cen­ters and lib­rar­ies.

Items taxed in­clude soda, en­ergy drinks, sports drinks, iced tea, fruit punch, sweetened wa­ter and iced cof­fee. Items not taxed in­clude or­ange juice, to­mato juice, apple cider and milk.

City of­fi­cials want young people to con­sume nu­tri­tious drinks.

“We want kids to drink milk, even if it’s chocol­ate. We’ll take it,” Kriss said.

One wo­man, though, noted that Crys­tal Light is taxed. A Lex­ing­ton Park res­id­ent, she plans to do all her shop­ping out­side the city.

Kriss said the fine for any re­tail busi­ness not abid­ing by the tax is $1,000 per trans­ac­tion.

“The en­force­ment is very real,” she said.

Kriss dir­ec­ted people to vis­it philly­bevtax.com for more in­form­a­tion. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.