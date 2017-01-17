Civic group approves plan for housing at Solly Avenue site

Holmesburg Civic Association last week voted to not oppose a building use variance for the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity.
Sister John Christopher outlined plans for six to eight young women to live on site, at 3501 Solly Ave. The women are religious, but have no plans to become nuns. They would pay a nominal monthly rent.
There is plenty of off-street parking for the new residents.
Civic members voted 13-0 to not oppose the plan.
In other news from the Jan. 10 meeting, Ronald Ryan encouraged members to form an Eyes and Ears Town Watch. Anyone interested can call 215-MU6-1459 or email ronald.ryan@phila.gov
Also, 15th Police District Lt. David Potter gave an overview of recent crime stats. He said burglaries and robberies are down in the area, while thefts from autos are on the rise.
Holmesburg Civic Association will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:15 p.m. at Holmesburg Recreation Center, at Rhawn and Ditman streets. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.