Civic group approves plan for housing at Solly Avenue site

Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation last week voted to not op­pose a build­ing use vari­ance for the Mis­sion­ary Ser­vants of the Most Blessed Trin­ity.

Sis­ter John Chris­toph­er out­lined plans for six to eight young wo­men to live on site, at 3501 Solly Ave. The wo­men are re­li­gious, but have no plans to be­come nuns. They would pay a nom­in­al monthly rent.

There is plenty of off-street park­ing for the new res­id­ents.

Civic mem­bers voted 13-0 to not op­pose the plan.

In oth­er news from the Jan. 10 meet­ing, Ron­ald Ry­an en­cour­aged mem­bers to form an Eyes and Ears Town Watch. Any­one in­ter­ested can call 215-MU6-1459 or email ron­ald.ry­an@phila.gov

Also, 15th Po­lice Dis­trict Lt. Dav­id Pot­ter gave an over­view of re­cent crime stats. He said burg­lar­ies and rob­ber­ies are down in the area, while thefts from autos are on the rise.

Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation will meet on Tues­day, March 14, at 7:15 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, at Rhawn and Dit­man streets. ••

