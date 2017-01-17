Boyle discusses legislative priorities

Kev­in Boyle plans to re­form the Phil­adelphia Park­ing Au­thor­ity and wants to tax en­ergy com­pan­ies that ex­tract nat­ur­al gas from the state’s Mar­cel­lus shale re­gion.

Kev­in J. Boyle is start­ing his fourth two-year term in the Pennsylvania House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives and has two ma­jor pri­or­it­ies at the top of his agenda: re­form­ing the state-con­trolled Phil­adelphia Park­ing Au­thor­ity and tax­ing en­ergy com­pan­ies that ex­tract nat­ur­al gas from the state’s Mar­cel­lus shale re­gion.

“I think what’s go­ing on in the PPA is a dis­grace,” Boyle said to mem­bers of the Fox Chase Homeown­ers As­so­ci­ation dur­ing the civic group’s monthly meet­ing on Jan. 11.

Boyle rep­res­ents the 172nd dis­trict, which in­cludes all of Fox Chase, as well as por­tions of Burholme, Bustleton, Rhawn­hurst, May­fair and Holmes­burg in the North­east, as well as Rockledge, Mont­gomery County.

The law­maker spe­cific­ally cited former PPA Ex­ec­ut­ive Dir­ect­or Vince Fen­erty’s com­pens­a­tion after he ab­ruptly resigned from the agency in Septem­ber amid al­leg­a­tions that he sexu­ally har­assed two wo­men em­ploy­ees there. On Jan. 4, the Phil­adelphia In­quirer re­por­ted that Fen­erty got more than $227,000 as com­pens­a­tion for un­used va­ca­tion, sick and comp times, as well as ad­min­is­trat­ive leave. The one-time pay­ments came from the PPA’s gen­er­al fund, ac­cord­ing to the news re­port.

In ad­di­tion, Fen­erty will col­lect a pen­sion worth more than $158,000 a year. The PPA board was plan­ning to ter­min­ate Fen­erty when he resigned, the news­pa­per re­por­ted.

Boyle noted that one of the tar­gets of the al­leged har­ass­ment was Sue Cor­nell, a former state rep­res­ent­at­ive for East­ern Mont­gomery County and the Far North­east from 2004 to ’06.

He is also out­raged by the PPA’s de­clin­ing fin­an­cial con­tri­bu­tions to the city’s pub­lic schools. Last March, plan­philly.com re­por­ted that the PPA budgeted an $8 mil­lion con­tri­bu­tion to the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia for the fisc­al year end­ing March 31, 2017. That fig­ure amoun­ted to a $2 mil­lion re­duc­tion from fisc­al 2016 and a $3 mil­lion re­duc­tion from fisc­al 2015.

Mean­while, City Coun­cil Pres­id­ent Dar­rell Clarke told the In­quirer in Oc­to­ber that Coun­cil had ap­proved a park­ing fee rate in­crease after the PPA told Coun­cil that the ad­di­tion­al rev­en­ue would sup­port a $7.5 mil­lion in­crease in the agency’s fund­ing to schools.

Boyle wants to re­turn con­trol of the PPA to city gov­ern­ment, al­though do­ing so would re­quire an up­hill polit­ic­al fight in Har­ris­burg. Re­pub­lic­ans hold a ma­jor­ity in the state House and Sen­ate, while Demo­crats dom­in­ate city gov­ern­ment. As a res­ult, the PPA has for years been viewed as a pat­ron­age agency for the city’s Re­pub­lic­an minor­ity. Boyle, a Demo­crat, claimed that more than 20 PPA staffers col­lect six-fig­ure salar­ies.

Law­makers ad­voc­at­ing for nat­ur­al gas ex­trac­tion taxes face sim­il­ar polit­ic­al chal­lenges in the state cap­it­al, des­pite “wide­spread pop­u­lar sup­port” for tax­a­tion, Boyle said.

A year ago, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Demo­crat, pro­posed a 6.5-per­cent tax on Mar­cel­lus shale pro­duc­tion, which could gen­er­ate an es­tim­ated $217.8 mil­lion in rev­en­ue for the state. But Re­pub­lic­ans dis­puted his rev­en­ue pro­jec­tion and failed to ad­vance le­gis­la­tion on the is­sue.

Boyle ar­gues that Phil­adelphia and oth­er counties were forced to raise prop­erty taxes to fund schools in the ab­sence of suf­fi­cient state fund­ing that the gas tax could have provided.

In un­re­lated busi­ness:

• Fox Chase Town Watch Pres­id­ent Steve Phil­lips in­tro­duced the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict’s new com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer to res­id­ents. Capt. Mi­chael Gorm­ley ap­poin­ted Of­ficer Joseph Staszak to the job after long­time CRO Rich Si­mon re­tired. Staszak answered ques­tions from res­id­ents of the 8200 block of Hal­stead St. who are con­cerned about a Dec. 24 shoot­ing on the block.

• The 2nd dis­trict’s CRO, Mark Mroz, re­por­ted that po­lice car­ried out a ma­jor drug bust on the 1000 block of Ripley St. on Jan. 5. Based on a tip from a con­fid­en­tial source, un­der­cov­er nar­cot­ics in­vest­ig­at­ors were con­duct­ing sur­veil­lance of the house when they saw a man emerge car­ry­ing a large bag and a rifle or shot­gun, Mroz said. Po­lice ques­tioned him and found he was car­ry­ing a large amount of marijuana.

Po­lice ul­ti­mately seized about 100 pounds of marijuana from the sus­pect, the house and a car. They ar­res­ted the sus­pect, who they be­lieve was in­volved in drug traf­fick­ing else­where in the city. ••

