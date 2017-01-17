Boyle announces plans to skip Trump inauguration

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle wrote on his Face­book page that he will skip the in­aug­ur­a­tion of Pres­id­ent-elect Don­ald Trump.

Boyle called Trump “a unique threat to the Con­sti­tu­tion and to our coun­try.”

The Demo­crat asked him­self, “Can I sit by mere yards away and ap­plaud the de­sec­ra­tion of the most im­port­ant of­fice in the his­tory of the world?”

Boyle said he wrestled with wheth­er to at­tend for the last two months.

“I ac­cept the de­cision of the people. I re­spect it. But I will not cel­eb­rate it,” he said.

Joe Khan, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, has raised more than $200,000 since an­noun­cing his can­did­acy in late Septem­ber.

More than sev­enty of his donors are former or cur­rent fed­er­al, state or loc­al pro­sec­utors who, Khan ar­gues, be­lieve it is crit­ic­al to re­store in­teg­rity and con­fid­ence in the city’s top pro­sec­utor’s of­fice.

“The out­pour­ing of sup­port for my cam­paign demon­strates a de­sire for change, and as­sures that I will be able to com­mu­nic­ate my story of fight­ing cor­rup­tion and vi­ol­ence to Phil­adelphi­ans look­ing for fresh lead­er­ship and a fairer sys­tem of justice,” he said.

Khan said Phil­adelphia must move for­ward with a fresh start after two terms of Seth Wil­li­ams.

Oth­ers chal­len­ging Wil­li­ams in the primary are former city Man­aging Dir­ect­or Rich Negrin, former Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni and law­yer and real es­tate de­veloper Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er.

The Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate is Beth Gross­man, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and chief of staff for the city De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tions.

Car­o­lyn Nich­ols, a Phil­adelphia Com­mon Pleas Court judge, an­nounced she’s run­ning in the Demo­crat­ic primary for one of the four va­can­cies on the Su­per­i­or Court of Pennsylvania.

ldquo;I’m run­ning for Su­per­i­or Court to bring my two dec­ades of leg­al ex­per­i­ence, a bal­anced ap­proach and a firm com­mit­ment to bring­ing in­teg­rity to the bench. This state has hard­work­ing res­id­ents who de­serve jur­ists that have the ex­per­i­ence and ded­ic­a­tion to the law. I am pre­pared to take the next step and serve on Pennsylvania’s Su­per­i­or Court,” she said.

Nich­ols was elec­ted In 2011, and was as­signed to the Crim­in­al Tri­al Di­vi­sion of Ma­jor Tri­als.

Su­per­i­or Court hears all cases that are ap­pealed from Pennsylvania’s Com­mon Pleas Courts. The court hears cases in Har­ris­burg, Pitt­s­burgh and Phil­adelphia.

A West Phil­adelphia res­id­ent, she re­ceived her law de­gree at Temple Uni­versity and her MBA from East­ern Uni­versity.

Also run­ning for Su­per­i­or Court is Dav­id Bar­ton, a 20-year ma­gis­teri­al dis­trict judge in Al­legheny County.

Bar­ton is run­ning as a Re­pub­lic­an.

“It is crit­ic­al that Pennsylvani­ans elect ex­per­i­enced and qual­i­fied jur­ists to the Su­per­i­or Court who un­der­stand all levels of our ju­di­cial sys­tem, and know civil as well as crim­in­al law,” he said.

ldquo;Pennsylvania voters can count on me to in­ter­pret the Con­sti­tu­tion and laws as writ­ten and not le­gis­late from the bench. Ad­di­tion­ally, as a mem­ber of the Court of Ju­di­cial Dis­cip­line, I know firsthand how im­port­ant it is for judges to main­tain the highest eth­ic­al stand­ards. This strengthens the pub­lic’s trust in our ju­di­cial sys­tem. I am com­mit­ted to con­tinu­ing my work to make our ju­di­cial sys­tem hon­est, fair and ef­fi­cient.”

Bar­ton is a gradu­ate of Duquesne Uni­versity’s School of Law. He pre­vi­ously served 11 years as a coun­cil­man in White­hall Bor­ough. ••

