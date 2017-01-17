Boyle announces plans to skip Trump inauguration

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle wrote on his Facebook page that he will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Boyle called Trump “a unique threat to the Constitution and to our country.”
The Democrat asked himself, “Can I sit by mere yards away and applaud the desecration of the most important office in the history of the world?”
Boyle said he wrestled with whether to attend for the last two months.
“I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it,” he said.
Joe Khan, a Democratic candidate for district attorney, has raised more than $200,000 since announcing his candidacy in late September.
More than seventy of his donors are former or current federal, state or local prosecutors who, Khan argues, believe it is critical to restore integrity and confidence in the city’s top prosecutor’s office.
“The outpouring of support for my campaign demonstrates a desire for change, and assures that I will be able to communicate my story of fighting corruption and violence to Philadelphians looking for fresh leadership and a fairer system of justice,” he said.
Khan said Philadelphia must move forward with a fresh start after two terms of Seth Williams.
Others challenging Williams in the primary are former city Managing Director Rich Negrin, former Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni and lawyer and real estate developer Michael Untermeyer.
The Republican candidate is Beth Grossman, a former assistant district attorney and chief of staff for the city Department of Licenses and Inspections.
Carolyn Nichols, a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge, announced she’s running in the Democratic primary for one of the four vacancies on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
ldquo;I’m running for Superior Court to bring my two decades of legal experience, a balanced approach and a firm commitment to bringing integrity to the bench. This state has hardworking residents who deserve jurists that have the experience and dedication to the law. I am prepared to take the next step and serve on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court,” she said.
Nichols was elected In 2011, and was assigned to the Criminal Trial Division of Major Trials.
Superior Court hears all cases that are appealed from Pennsylvania’s Common Pleas Courts. The court hears cases in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
A West Philadelphia resident, she received her law degree at Temple University and her MBA from Eastern University.
Also running for Superior Court is David Barton, a 20-year magisterial district judge in Allegheny County.
Barton is running as a Republican.
“It is critical that Pennsylvanians elect experienced and qualified jurists to the Superior Court who understand all levels of our judicial system, and know civil as well as criminal law,” he said.
ldquo;Pennsylvania voters can count on me to interpret the Constitution and laws as written and not legislate from the bench. Additionally, as a member of the Court of Judicial Discipline, I know firsthand how important it is for judges to maintain the highest ethical standards. This strengthens the public’s trust in our judicial system. I am committed to continuing my work to make our judicial system honest, fair and efficient.”
Barton is a graduate of Duquesne University’s School of Law. He previously served 11 years as a councilman in Whitehall Borough. ••
