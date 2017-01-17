Boulevard of broken dreams

Suzan Minoret, 64, holds out hope that one day Jerry Lewis (pictured) will acknowledge her as his daughter. PHOTO: SUZAN MINORET

Life on the street: Suzan Minoret, who claims she’s comedian Jerry Lewis’ daughter, has been homeless for eight years, wandering the streets around Roosevelt Boulevard. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

She grew up on Fifth Av­en­ue, frol­ick­ing with A-list stars. Now she lives on the streets of North­east Philly, scrap­ing by one day at a time, cer­tain that famed funny­man Jerry Lewis is her fath­er.

Su­z­an Minoret is the an­ti­thes­is of the rags to riches story. Short on money and equally short on her fam­ous fath­er’s show busi­ness clout, she and a long­time trav­el­ing com­pan­ion spend their days for­aging for sub­sist­ence and their nights shel­ter­ing in stor­age units or 24-hour laun­dro­mats — at least un­til an un­sym­path­et­ic man­ager shows up and kicks them to the curb.

It would ap­pear a calam­it­ous down­fall for a wo­man who in her form­at­ive years shared play­dates with Liza Minelli and hotel scion Francesca Hilton. She learned to speak flu­ent French along­side Lauren Bac­all’s daugh­ter, Leslie Bog­art, at an elite Man­hat­tan sec­ond­ary school, and then made her pub­lic de­but at the an­nu­al In­ter­na­tion­al De­butante Ball.

In 2008, there was hope for a bet­ter life. She came to Phil­adelphia at the in­vit­a­tion of a Cherry Hill, N.J.-based celebrity agent who had been try­ing to pub­lish and pub­li­cize her auto­bi­o­graphy, which they planned to call Jerry’s Kid. He put her up in a home in the North­east. There were TV ap­pear­ances, an in­ter­view with Howard Stern, and even a re­union with her half-broth­er, the former pop star, Gary Lewis.

But that fell apart and for most of the last eight years, Su­z­an, 64, has been home­less, wan­der­ing the streets around Roosevelt Boulevard, oc­ca­sion­ally spend­ing the night in a card­board shack, hold­ing out hope that one day Jerry Lewis will ac­know­ledge her as his daugh­ter.

“I’m not happy with where I am. There’s noth­ing about my situ­ation to be happy about,” she di­vulged over cof­fee and break­fast sand­wiches at Dunkin’ Donuts on Cottman Av­en­ue. “I wish some­body could get to my fath­er to let him know what my situ­ation is. Maybe he doesn’t have all the facts.”

The fact is, Lewis has nev­er denied pub­licly that Su­z­an is his bio­lo­gic­al daugh­ter. Nor has he con­firmed it. Lewis did not reply to mul­tiple re­quests for com­ment.

When I met Su­z­an, she showed me a scrap­book of her life, with pho­to­graphs of her long-gone celebrity friends, re­mem­brances of her in­ter­na­tion­al travels, a telling pho­to­graph of her pos­ing with an old Jerry Lewis re­cord al­bum.

The fa­cial re­semb­lance between fath­er and would-be daugh­ter is strik­ing and clearly backs her story. And so does DNA test­ing con­duc­ted in 2008.

As Su­z­an tells it, her moth­er, Lynn Dix­on, was a suc­cess­ful fash­ion mod­el who wed and had a son in the mid-1940s. That mar­riage crumbled quickly, and Dix­on soon met 23-year-old Jerry Lewis. At the time, the man who one day would be an in­ter­na­tion­al celebrity was just get­ting star­ted in show busi­ness, team­ing with Dean Mar­tin and mak­ing ra­dio and early TV ap­pear­ances.

Milton Berle in­tro­duced Dix­on to Jerry one night after a Mar­tin and Lewis per­form­ance at the le­gendary Co­pacabana club. Though Jerry was mar­ried with a young son, he couldn’t ig­nore his at­trac­tion to Dix­on.

Their three-year af­fair be­came an en­gage­ment when Jerry gave Dix­on a ring, Su­z­an said. But Jerry couldn’t get a di­vorce — his wife, Patti Palmer, was Cath­ol­ic.

Su­z­an was born on Feb. 3, 1952. Jerry was on the road at the time pro­mot­ing his soon-to-be re­leased film, Sail­or Be­ware, so he con­vinced Berle to vis­it Dix­on in the hos­pit­al on his be­half, Su­z­an said. Two years later, Dix­on mar­ried prom­in­ent Big Apple res­taur­at­eur and nightclub own­er Hy Uchitel, who — along with his broth­er Maurice — was also known for his al­leged as­so­ci­ations with some of the coun­try’s biggest or­gan­ized crime fig­ures.

The Uchitel name still res­on­ates in New York’s so­cial circles. Maurice’s grand­daugh­ter Rachel Uchitel is the shapely nightclub host­ess who fam­ously lost her fi­ance in the World Trade Cen­ter at­tack then years later gained no­tori­ety as one of Ti­ger Woods’ love in­terests and as a real­ity TV per­son­al­ity.

As a young­ster, Su­z­an and her par­ents lived in the hotel above their French res­taur­ant, Voisin, at 63rd Street and Park Av­en­ue in the heart of up­scale Midtown. (James Bond fans will re­mem­ber the res­taur­ant from Ian Flem­ing’s nov­el, Dia­monds Are Forever.)

Each day brought Su­z­an in­to the com­pany of real-life icons from the en­ter­tain­ment, busi­ness and polit­ic­al worlds.

“Liza Minelli and her sis­ter, Lor­na Luft, came up to my room and we played with our dolls while their moth­er, Judy Gar­land, was hav­ing lunch with my moth­er in the res­taur­ant,” Su­z­an re­called. “Zsa Zsa Gabor’s daugh­ter, Francesca, came, too. Leslie Bog­art [daugh­ter of Humphrey Bog­art and Lauren Bac­all] was in my class in French school. I had them all to my birth­day parties.

“My moth­er would find time to have lunch with Eth­el Mer­man and din­ner with Pat Nix­on.”

John F. Kennedy also was an en­thu­si­ast­ic pat­ron.

“When he was in New York, he had to go there,” Su­z­an said. “He made the Secret Ser­vice set everything up the day be­fore and when he came he made them walk all the way down Park Av­en­ue from 76th Street to 63rd Street fol­low­ing him.”

Su­z­an’s scrap­book is filled with pho­tos from that peri­od of her life. There’s an im­age of her as a 9-year-old chat­ting with act­ress and pin-up mod­el Jayne Mans­field. There’s an­oth­er shot of a 16-year-old Su­z­an and film star Jane Rus­sell ex­chan­ging em­braces. Yet an­oth­er photo de­picts a teen­age Su­z­an pos­ing with pop idols Davy Jones and Peter Tork at the height of The Mon­kees’ pop­ular­ity.

Su­z­an’s own palp­able cha­risma leaps from the pho­tos, too. Her long dark hair, big brown eyes, broad smile and dimpled chin seem to blend the best qual­it­ies of both her bio­lo­gic­al par­ents. These days, she still has a broad smile and that pro­nounced chin — a Jerry Lewis trade­mark — al­though her hair is gray­ing and her over­all ap­pear­ance is of a ste­reo­typ­ic­al bag lady.

When I met her near Cottman and the Boulevard, she wore lay­er upon lay­er of old flan­nel shirts, sweat tops and in­su­lated jack­ets, as well as a faded blue winter scarf and gray cap. She car­ried three or four over­sized duffel bags to tote her oth­er per­son­al ef­fects.

Like those celebrit­ies whom Su­z­an once knew so well, Jerry Lewis was a fre­quent, though ir­reg­u­lar, pres­ence in her child­hood. As Su­z­an’s moth­er kept the true iden­tity of her daugh­ter’s bio­lo­gic­al fath­er a secret from Hy, she non­ethe­less found ways to re­unite fath­er and daugh­ter. When Su­z­an was 2, Jerry and Lynn en­rolled her in the Amer­ic­an Academy of Dra­mat­ic Arts. When the Uchi­tels va­ca­tioned in Miami Beach, they stayed at the posh Fon­tainebleau hotel. So did Jerry — that’s where he filmed per­haps his most fam­ous movie, The Bell­boy, in 1960.

“When I was little, we’d have a cabana around the pool and he’d get the one next to ours so he could be near us. He’d play with me in the sand, all of that,” Su­z­an said. “He’d be silly. He say something like, ‘Let’s play ball,’ and then he’d fall all over the place.”

Back in New York, they’d ar­range dis­creet meet­ings peri­od­ic­ally and of­ten cross paths by pure chance. After all, they so­cial­ized in the same circles. Pub­licly, mean­while, Jerry led a hap­pily mar­ried life: By 1964, he and Palmer had six sons in­clud­ing one ad­op­ted — but no daugh­ters.

“He was very af­fec­tion­ate. He gave me gifts, dolls. And I loved dolls,” Su­z­an said. “He wanted a daugh­ter but he could nev­er tell any­one he already had one.”

Su­z­an’s scrap­book also con­tains news clip­pings from Su­z­an’s own flir­ta­tion with star­dom. At 17, she wore a white gown, pearls and a tiara and mixed with the daugh­ters of princes, politi­cians and in­dus­tri­al­ists at the 1969 In­ter­na­tion­al De­butante Ball at the Wal­dorf As­tor­ia.

A year later, Su­z­an mar­ried French­man Fran­cois Minoret. Their uni­on com­manded a four-para­graph art­icle on the so­ci­ety pages of the New York Times, but it was ill-fated. The couple had sons in 1971 and ’79. But by the mid-80s, the re­la­tion­ship had fallen to pieces amid the pres­sure of what Su­z­an de­scribed as her hus­band’s med­dling yet aloof fam­ily. She be­came an­or­ex­ic while ag­on­iz­ing over her fam­ily troubles; her in-laws tried to com­mit her to a men­tal hos­pit­al.

“They wanted to sed­ate me for five days,” she said. “But I saw One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and I wasn’t go­ing.”

In the mean­time, her moth­er had di­vorced Uchitel, mar­ried a film pro­du­cer and moved to Cali­for­nia. Uchitel moved to Miami Beach and had be­come deathly ill. He would die months after Su­z­an fled back to the United States, leav­ing her mar­riage and French-born sons be­hind.

It’s been a re­cur­ring theme in her life: com­pan­ion­ship then aban­don­ment, op­tim­ism then dis­aster, hope then des­per­a­tion.

Su­z­an settled in South Flor­ida and worked as a re­cep­tion­ist and res­taur­ant host­ess. Her wid­owed moth­er even­tu­ally joined her in the Sun­shine State. The di­vorced Su­z­an met a new beau and after a lengthy en­gage­ment mar­ried for a second time. But a car ac­ci­dent in 1996 again thrust her life in­to dis­ar­ray.

She told me that she suffered a severe con­cus­sion and whip­lash in the head-on col­li­sion. Al­though she was not hos­pit­al­ized overnight, she claimed that the in­jur­ies res­ul­ted in “par­tial brain dam­age” af­fect­ing her short-term memory. The epis­ode rendered her un­able to hold a job. Her new hus­band left her with­in weeks.

Su­z­an cred­its her com­pan­ion, Dav­id Susskin, whom she calls her step-broth­er, with caring for her through that dif­fi­cult time. The two met years ago when Su­z­an’s moth­er be­came en­gaged to Susskin’s fath­er. Their par­ents nev­er mar­ried, but Su­z­an and Susskin be­came in­sep­ar­able as de facto sib­lings and life part­ners.

“I al­most died. He saved my life and got me back to nor­mal. He took care of me,” Su­z­an said.

Susskin worked sev­er­al jobs to sup­port them both, un­til he, too, be­came dis­abled in a traffic crash. An­oth­er mo­tor­ist rear-ended his vehicle at 100 miles per hour, he said.

Su­z­an sur­vived for a while on the pro­ceeds from a leg­al set­tle­ment from her ac­ci­dent, as well as fin­an­cial sup­port from her moth­er, who died in 2004. With her own sons liv­ing over­seas and out of touch, Su­z­an found her­self alone again, but she vowed to look after Susskin just as he had taken care of her. They de­cided to try to track down Jerry Lewis, whom Su­z­an hadn’t seen or spoken with in some 25 years.

“I star­ted want­ing to reach my fath­er even though I was try­ing to give him some space with his new fam­ily,” Su­z­an said. “But I waited too long and now it’s hard for me to even get in con­tact with him.”

Lewis had fi­nally di­vorced his first wife in 1980 and mar­ried SanDee Pit­nick three years later. They ad­op­ted a girl, Dani­elle Sara Lewis, in 1992. Su­z­an figured she’d try to reach Jerry through his eld­est son, her half-broth­er, Gary.

In the years that Su­z­an was mas­ter­ing Alou­ette and en­chant­ing the New York glit­ter­ati, Gary Lewis par­layed his name and his drumkit in­to pop mu­sic star­dom. The Lewis fam­ily lived in Los Angeles and that’s where Gary Lewis and the Play­boys took off. Their first single, This Dia­mond Ring, reached No. 1 on Bill­board’s Hot 100 list and launched a string of sev­en con­sec­ut­ive top-10 re­cords in 1965 and ’66.

By the mid-2000s, Gary was tour­ing again with a new ver­sion of The Play­boys. Su­z­an turned up at one of his shows in Flor­ida and in­tro­duced her­self as his sis­ter. The en­counter was brief.

Gary didn’t show it, but he was in­trigued by the pos­sib­il­ity that his long lost sis­ter was alive and well, ac­cord­ing to long­time fam­ily friend Rick Saphire, who was work­ing for both Gary and Jerry Lewis at the time. Gary Lewis did not re­spond to re­quests for com­ment for this art­icle.

Su­z­an found Saphire’s phone num­ber on the in­ter­net, called him and asked him to help her re­con­nect with the Lewises. Saphire, who as a child per­formed a comed­ic ma­gic act on the To­night Show with Jerry Lewis as guest host, now owns and op­er­ates a ma­gic shop — it’s called The Ma­gic Shop — on Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill.

In 2007, Saphire booked Gary for sev­er­al per­son­al ap­pear­ances in Flor­ida and Su­z­an asked to meet her half-broth­er.

“She seemed like a great girl and I liked her,” Saphire told me in an in­ter­view at his shop. “I didn’t buy her story, that she was dis­abled and couldn’t work. [But] I asked Gary if he was will­ing to meet Su­z­an. He said yes, but he wanted it kept in­form­al.”

That one cas­u­al en­counter in a South Flor­ida hotel room left no doubt in Gary’s mind of their com­mon blood­lines.

“Gary said, ‘I know it’s my sis­ter,’ ” Saphire said.

Mean­while, Saphire — ever the pro­moter — re­cog­nized a great op­por­tun­ity. Su­z­an told him she wanted to write a book. He figured any buzz he could gen­er­ate around the pro­ject would be good pub­li­city for Gary.

Saphire moved Su­z­an and Susskin in­to a re­l­at­ive’s home in North­east Philly and or­ches­trated a me­dia blitz. In 2009, she ap­peared along­side Gary on Howard Stern’s ra­dio show and the In­side Edi­tion en­ter­tain­ment news magazine, which com­mis­sioned DNA test­ing.

“I think every­body de­serves to know where they came from and who they are. And just look­ing at her, I be­lieve what she’s say­ing,” Gary told In­side Edi­tion.

Based on Gary and Su­z­an’s ge­net­ic samples, the DNA lab con­cluded that chances are 88.77 per­cent that they have the same fath­er.

“That’s good enough for me,” Gary said on the pro­gram.

But for Su­z­an, that know­ledge didn’t amount to a one-way tick­et back to Fifth Av­en­ue or to her eld­erly fath­er’s lav­ish Las Ve­gas re­tire­ment home. Though Saphire and his wife Sheila spent count­less hours in­ter­view­ing her and craft­ing a manuscript, Su­z­an’s day-to-day life­style con­flic­ted with her host fam­ily’s. They also dis­agreed over the dir­ec­tion of the pro­ject. After a year-and-a-half, the part­ner­ship dis­in­teg­rated, leav­ing Su­z­an and Susskin back on the street.

Today, they sur­vive mostly on So­cial Se­cur­ity dis­ab­il­ity checks.

Des­pite their cir­cum­stances, Su­z­an said she man­ages to main­tain min­im­um liv­ing stand­ards. They don’t pan­handle and won’t sleep in the woods, as many home­less do, be­cause she can’t stand the mud. They’ve bed­ded down in cars at times, in self-stor­age units and in all-night laun­dro­mats. Oc­ca­sion­ally, they will find tem­por­ary lodging with a friend, as they did for a few weeks over the re­cent hol­i­days. But that’s rare and nev­er seems to last.

When there’s no shel­ter avail­able, they set up for the night out­doors be­hind a strip mall or of­fice build­ing, us­ing ex­ter­i­or walls and card­board to shield them from the ele­ments. They ap­ply Vas­el­ine on their faces to pro­tect their skin.

In re­cent months, they have been spend­ing a lot of time in the area of Grant Av­en­ue and the Boulevard, and have be­come fa­mil­i­ar to em­ploy­ees of a nearby Wal­mart. A loc­al patrol cop, Of­ficer Mark Mazzoni, said he saw Su­z­an in the store a couple of times push­ing her be­long­ings in a shop­ping cart. Nobody com­plained about her and she didn’t seem in im­me­di­ate dis­tress, so Mazzoni let her go about her busi­ness.

Saphire thinks Su­z­an’s per­son­al story still has legs.

“It was nowhere near to run­ning its course,” he said. “We were just get­ting star­ted. The sad thing is this isn’t how it had to be.”

Su­z­an agrees in one re­gard, that her riches to rags saga is as mar­ket­able as ever and could be the key to her long-term prosper­ity and well-be­ing. She still wants to pub­lish an auto­bi­o­graphy and ima­gines her­self as a mo­tiv­a­tion­al speak­er and spokes­wo­man for home­less­ness-re­lated causes.

“I could be help­ing oth­ers fun­drais­ing for char­ity, like my moth­er and fath­er did,” she said. “I could do that if I could get a hand up. Not a handout, a hand up.”

But for now at least, she’s mired in North­east Philly, a stranger to her past and ma­rooned along a boulevard of broken dreams. ••

