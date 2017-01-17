Around Town: Jan. 18, 2017

Loc­al church to host Stand Up For Life Rally

There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Kath­er­ine of Si­ena Church, 9700 Frank­ford Ave.

Fea­tured speak­ers in­clude Chris­toph­er Smith, cre­at­or and com­poser of the Broad­way mu­sic­al, Amaz­ing Grace, and Katelyn D’Adamo of Gen­er­a­tion Life. Re­cep­tion to fol­low in the church base­ment. ••

Af­ter­noon of po­etry is Sat­urday in Burholme

Chase’s Hop Shop, 7235 Rising Sun Ave., will present an af­ter­noon of po­etry on Sat­urday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.

The event will fea­ture Di­ane Sahms-Guarnieri, g emil re­ut­ter, Nath­alie An­der­son, Robert Zell and James Feich­thaler. An open mi­cro­phone will fol­low the po­ets. Ad­mis­sion is free. ••

Fin­an­cial work­shop on Sat­urday

Im­manuel Luther­an Church, 14100 Wor­thing­ton Road in Somer­ton, will present Fin­an­cial Peace on Sat­urday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.

The work­shop is de­signed to be the first step on the jour­ney to­ward fin­an­cial peace. Ad­mis­sion is free.

Non­per­ish­able gro­cery items will be col­lec­ted for the Somer­ton Food Bank. To re­serve a space, call 215-464-1540 or email of­fice@im­manuel­philly.org ••

Fath­er Judge open house on Thursday

Fath­er Judge High School will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The school is loc­ated at 3301 Solly Ave.

To preregister, go to father­judge.com ••

Events an­nounced at Older Adult Cen­ter

The North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst, will host an up­com­ing dance and a drama show.

The dance is set for Fri­day, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The dance costs $4.

The show In­ter­view Your Brain is sched­uled for Tues­day, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••

Mod­el rail­road club to host open house

The Key­stone N Trak Mod­el Rail­road Club will be host­ing its an­nu­al open house at the club loc­a­tion, the Dub­lin TEC Cen­ter, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Route 313), in Dub­lin, Bucks County.

The pub­lic is in­vited to at­tend and see N Scale trains run­ning on two lay­outs on Jan. 21 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ad­mis­sion is free. ••

In­door flea mar­ket sched­ule re­leased

The in­door Phil­adelphia Flea Mar­kets will take place on five up­com­ing Sat­urdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.

There will be more than 85 vendors of­fer­ing fur­niture, col­lect­ibles, jew­elry, cloth­ing, lin­ens, glass­ware and more, along with a food court. Park­ing and ad­mis­sion are free. Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or vis­it philafleamar­kets.org ••

Camp Expo to be held this Sat­urday

The Bucks County Camp Expo will take place on Sat­urday, Jan. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at Delaware Val­ley Uni­versity’s Stu­dent Cen­ter, 700 E. But­ler Ave. in Doylestown.

Ad­mis­sion is free, and par­ents and chil­dren from the area are wel­come. ••

Wine and cheese party at All Saints Church

All Saints, a church at 1811 Lo­ney St. in Rhawn­hurst, will host a wine and cheese party on Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. Ad­mis­sion is $10, which will be sub­trac­ted from the cost of any half-case of wine pur­chased.

Call 215-342-6310. ••

Oldies dance party com­ing to Bustleton

Bustleton Me­mori­al Post 810, 9151 Old New­town Road, will host a Rock­ing Oldies Sock Hop on Fri­day, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m.

Tick­ets cost $20 and in­clude DJ, dan­cing and food. There will be a cash bar.

For more in­form­a­tion, call Debbie at 215-667-3955 or the Post at 215-969-9437. ••

De­sign­er Bag Bingo at St. Mar­tin’s

St. Mar­tin of Tours School, 5701 Lor­etto Ave., will host De­sign­er Bag Bingo on Fri­day, Feb. 24.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo be­gin­ning at 7.

The cost is $30. There will be light re­fresh­ments, a 50/50 and a tombola table.

The snow date is March 3.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinof­toursphila.org ••

Flea mar­ket planned at St. Hubert High

St. Hubert High School, Cottman and Tor­res­dale av­en­ues, will hold its 12th an­nu­al in­door flea mar­ket on Sat­urday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be more than 75 tables filled with gently used house­hold items and new items such as cos­met­ics, jew­elry, fash­ion and skin products.

Sticky Buns and Girl Scout cook­ies will be for sale.

All pro­ceeds from the sale be­ne­fit the Fac­ulty Schol­ar­ship Fund. Shop­pers should use the Dit­man Street en­trance. ••

Ma­ter­nity BVM in­duct­ing Hall of Hon­or Class Jan. 29

Ma­ter­nity BVM, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will be in­duct­ing its first Hall of Hon­or Class on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with a com­mu­nion break­fast in the par­ish hall.

The honorees are: Thomas Filer, former Ma­jor League Base­ball play­er and cur­rent coach in the Pitt­s­burgh Pir­ates or­gan­iz­a­tion; Robert Drennen, re­tired Phil­adelphia Fire De­part­ment bat­talion chief; and Sis­ter Mary Anne Basile, former prin­cip­al.

The com­mu­nion break­fast will also in­clude per­form­ances from the school’s band, choir and award-win­ning ball­room dan­cing team.

For more in­form­a­tion or to make a re­ser­va­tion, go to ma­ter­nity­b­vm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••

