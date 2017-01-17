Around Town: Jan. 18, 2017

Local church to host Stand Up For Life Rally
There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave.
Featured speakers include Christopher Smith, creator and composer of the Broadway musical, Amazing Grace, and Katelyn D’Adamo of Generation Life. Reception to follow in the church basement. ••
Afternoon of poetry is Saturday in Burholme
Chase’s Hop Shop, 7235 Rising Sun Ave., will present an afternoon of poetry on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.
The event will feature Diane Sahms-Guarnieri, g emil reutter, Nathalie Anderson, Robert Zell and James Feichthaler. An open microphone will follow the poets. Admission is free. ••
Financial workshop on Saturday
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14100 Worthington Road in Somerton, will present Financial Peace on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.
The workshop is designed to be the first step on the journey toward financial peace. Admission is free.
Nonperishable grocery items will be collected for the Somerton Food Bank. To reserve a space, call 215-464-1540 or email office@immanuelphilly.org ••
Father Judge open house on Thursday
Father Judge High School will hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The school is located at 3301 Solly Ave.
To preregister, go to fatherjudge.com ••
Events announced at Older Adult Center
The Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawnhurst, will host an upcoming dance and a drama show.
The dance is set for Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. The dance costs $4.
The show Interview Your Brain is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1. ••
Model railroad club to host open house
The Keystone N Trak Model Railroad Club will be hosting its annual open house at the club location, the Dublin TEC Center, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Route 313), in Dublin, Bucks County.
The public is invited to attend and see N Scale trains running on two layouts on Jan. 21 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. ••
Indoor flea market schedule released
The indoor Philadelphia Flea Markets will take place on five upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.
There will be more than 85 vendors offering furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, linens, glassware and more, along with a food court. Parking and admission are free. Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or visit philafleamarkets.org ••
Camp Expo to be held this Saturday
The Bucks County Camp Expo will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at Delaware Valley University’s Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave. in Doylestown.
Admission is free, and parents and children from the area are welcome. ••
Wine and cheese party at All Saints Church
All Saints, a church at 1811 Loney St. in Rhawnhurst, will host a wine and cheese party on Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, which will be subtracted from the cost of any half-case of wine purchased.
Call 215-342-6310. ••
Oldies dance party coming to Bustleton
Bustleton Memorial Post 810, 9151 Old Newtown Road, will host a Rocking Oldies Sock Hop on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and include DJ, dancing and food. There will be a cash bar.
For more information, call Debbie at 215-667-3955 or the Post at 215-969-9437. ••
Designer Bag Bingo at St. Martin’s
St. Martin of Tours School, 5701 Loretto Ave., will host Designer Bag Bingo on Friday, Feb. 24.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo beginning at 7.
The cost is $30. There will be light refreshments, a 50/50 and a tombola table.
The snow date is March 3.
For more information, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinoftoursphila.org ••
Flea market planned at St. Hubert High
St. Hubert High School, Cottman and Torresdale avenues, will hold its 12th annual indoor flea market on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be more than 75 tables filled with gently used household items and new items such as cosmetics, jewelry, fashion and skin products.
Sticky Buns and Girl Scout cookies will be for sale.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Faculty Scholarship Fund. Shoppers should use the Ditman Street entrance. ••
Maternity BVM inducting Hall of Honor Class Jan. 29
Maternity BVM, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave., will be inducting its first Hall of Honor Class on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with a communion breakfast in the parish hall.
The honorees are: Thomas Filer, former Major League Baseball player and current coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization; Robert Drennen, retired Philadelphia Fire Department battalion chief; and Sister Mary Anne Basile, former principal.
The communion breakfast will also include performances from the school’s band, choir and award-winning ballroom dancing team.
For more information or to make a reservation, go to maternitybvm.net or call 215-673-8127. ••
