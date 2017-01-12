City to launch taskforce to curb opioid crisis

Jose Ben­itez was a quiet, un­der­stated pres­ence in the con­fer­ence room.

Pub­lic health of­fi­cials kept men­tion­ing him by name, or at least his em­ploy­er’s name. Pre­ven­tion Point, the multi-ser­vice non­profit for drugs ad­dicts that Ben­itez dir­ects in Phil­adelphia’s Kens­ing­ton neigh­bor­hood, has been on the front­lines of the drug war for years. The or­gan­iz­a­tion was also one the cata­lysts be­hind a Wed­nes­day morn­ing meet­ing, in which May­or Jim Ken­ney launched the first in­ter­agency task force to com­bat Phil­adelphia’s opioid crisis.

Over the next three months, the task force will con­vene bi-monthly, and sub­com­mit­tees will meet dur­ing the weeks in between. This first ses­sion, as Ken­ney noted, was in­ten­ded to jump­start best ideas and prac­tices, which will be re­fined with more rig­or down the line.

“We are em­bark­ing on a com­pre­hens­ive pub­lic and private ap­proach…be­cause frankly, fail­ure is no longer an op­tion,” Ken­ney said.

In a present­a­tion to the task force, Dr. Jef­frey Hom from the City’s De­part­ment of Pub­lic Health used data to paint a por­trait of heroin’s in­creas­ing strong­hold.

While tox­ic­o­logy re­ports are still pending at the med­ic­al ex­am­iner’s of­fice, Phil­adelphia saw about 900 deaths from drug over­doses in 2016 – over 200 more than it had the year pri­or.

Eighty per­cent of them were caused by opioids like heroin and fentanyl and Hom warned that this is just the tip of the ice­berg. By Pub­lic Health es­tim­a­tions, there are now about 55,000 heroin users in the city, thou­sands of whom have ex­per­i­enced non-fatal over­doses.

Were it not for nalox­one, the anti-over­dose med­ic­a­tion ad­min­istered daily by drug users and pub­lic safety of­fi­cials, fatal­it­ies could eas­ily rest in the thou­sands. Last year, 9,700 nalox­one can­is­ters were dis­trib­uted by Phil­adelphia’s first re­spon­ders, po­lice of­ficers, and Pre­ven­tion Point.

Loc­al pub­lic health ex­perts and oth­er stake­hold­ers weighed in on ideas for the task force’s dis­cus­sions go­ing for­ward. Among those ideas: ad­dress­ing the pro­hib­it­ive cost of nalox­one, tar­get­ing the sup­ply end of the drug trade, in­creas­ing treat­ment ser­vice cen­ters (cur­rently, about 6,000 people are re­ceiv­ing treat­ment for heroin ab­use in Phil­adelphia, Hom said), and in­creas­ing edu­ca­tion about opioid ab­use.

Dev­in A. Reaves, the founder of the Broth­erly Love House, the sober-liv­ing re­cov­ery cen­ter, was among those to dive in­to those un­com­fort­able real­it­ies. He en­cour­aged the task force to dis­cuss the ra­cial dy­nam­ics of ad­dic­tion treat­ment.

“I know it’s scary to talk about race, but that’s a fact,” Reeves said. “Black people are dis­en­fran­chised when it comes to drug policy in Amer­ica. Dur­ing the crack epi­dem­ic in the 1980s, we were treated like an­im­als. Now that it’s white people [with heroin], it’s like, oh, he’s just a lost kid, he’s made some mis­takes, let’s get him some help. That really needs to be ad­dressed, be­cause any policies that aren’t so­cial-justice based in nature are only go­ing to con­tin­ue to fur­ther the stigma.”

Reeves also sug­ges­ted the task force look at a safe in­jec­tion fa­cil­ity. The idea is still con­sidered polit­ic­al sui­cide in many ma­jor U.S. cit­ies. But as Reeves noted, such fa­cil­it­ies have been linked with re­duced over­dose fatal­it­ies in Canada. In 2015, the first leg­al-safe in­jec­tion site in Van­couver saw 768 over­doses, but not one death. Stud­ies also showed that users at the site were 30 per­cent more likely to ac­cess de­tox ser­vices than those who were shoot­ing up il­leg­ally out­side the cen­ter.

But as Ben­itez knows all too well, such harm re­duc­tion prac­tices can be seen as polit­ic­al sui­cide. Still, giv­en the strain the epi­dem­ic is tak­ing on many with­in the city, his only sug­ges­tion for the task force was to get com­fort­able out­side their com­fort zones. ••