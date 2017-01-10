A whole new dimension

Stu­dents at MaST take the concept of hands-on learn­ing to a new level in the school’s 3D design work­shop.

Meet the makers: Mikayla Smith, Amy Heineman and Rosalee Schemaitat do forensic schoolwork in the school’s “makerspace” lab. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

The story of MaST Com­munity Charter School’s ul­tra high-tech cur­riculum got legs in the loc­al news me­dia last winter after stu­dents used their three-di­men­sion­al print­er to craft a pa­per­weight-sized bust of May­or Jim Ken­ney.

Since then, the Somer­ton-based K to 12 in­sti­tu­tion has el­ev­ated its game, as pu­pils have es­chewed head­line-grabbing gim­micks in fa­vor of prac­tic­al ap­plic­a­tions.

High school ju­ni­or Dan Winter is us­ing pro­fes­sion­al-level en­gin­eer­ing soft­ware to design cook­ing utensils for carpal tun­nel suf­fer­ers. His class­mate, Max O’Don­nell, is mak­ing a 3D jig­saw puzzle of the pop­u­lar Poke­mon char­ac­ter Pikachu. Ser­ena Robin­son, Aman­da Ma and Megha Math­ew — ju­ni­ors all — are de­vel­op­ing an equally mar­ket­able 3D ver­sion of the Candy Land board game that they me­tic­u­lously as­sembled from some 10,000 vir­tu­al ob­jects. Seni­or Ry­an Mat­son de­signed sev­er­al or­na­ment­al rings and a pros­thet­ic leg.

The 3D design work­shop is one center­piece of the school’s cut­ting-edge “maker­space” lab, a fa­cil­ity that also houses crime scene-style forensics and ro­bot­ics pro­grams. The lab de­b­uted in 2014 and was fin­anced al­most ex­clus­ively through fun­drais­ing. Ac­cord­ing to MaST CEO John Swoy­er, stu­dent par­ents have gen­er­ated $100,000 each of the last three years to aug­ment the school’s pub­lic fund­ing al­lot­ments.

The res­ult has been an elite tech­no­logy cur­riculum, the level of which can be rarely seen in an urb­an pub­lic school set­ting.

“The con­cepts they’re work­ing on are more col­lege-level, more elab­or­ate,” Swoy­er said. “They’re en­gin­eer­ing real-life products, (such as) shoes, light bulbs, lamps, chairs, class rings. We first brought in the 3D print­er about three or four years ago. Back then, it was about learn­ing its cap­ab­il­ity, what the print­er could do. But now it’s about learn­ing what the stu­dents can do, what they can design.”

Teach­ing tech­no­logy has al­ways been an em­phas­is at MaST since its 1999 found­ing. The name is an ac­ronym for Math Sci­ence and Tech­no­logy and was chosen soon after the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment, through its Na­tion­al Sci­ence Found­a­tion, had ad­op­ted an­oth­er ac­ronym, STEM, to rep­res­ent its ad­vocacy for en­hanced sci­ence, tech­no­logy, en­gin­eer­ing and math in­struc­tion throughout the na­tion. MaST has since ad­ded ro­bot­ics and arts to round out its unique “STREAM” cur­riculum.

“We’ve tried to make it more kid-cent­ric, something that would ap­peal more to them and to col­leges” for en­roll­ment ap­plic­a­tion pur­poses, Swoy­er said.

MaST’s cam­pus at 1800 E. By­berry Road has about 1,300 en­rollees in all grades, in­clud­ing more than 400 in the high school pro­grams. Those are the ones who make use of the maker­space, which has work­sta­tions and large-screen com­puter ter­min­als ar­ranged in a cir­cu­lar pat­tern con­du­cive to col­lab­or­a­tion among class­mates and teach­ers.

The maker­space ac­com­mod­ates two classes of about 20 sim­ul­tan­eously, four times each school day. The tech­no­logy and sci­ence de­part­ments make the most use of the fa­cil­ity. Stu­dents have ac­cess to product design I and II, en­gin­eer­ing I and II, ro­bot­ics and forensics. All are elect­ives.

Teach­ers Sarah Sho­lette, Lena Mendes, Eric Tan­ner and Sta­cey Stray­er com­prise the school’s newly con­sti­tuted tech­no­logy de­part­ment, while sci­ence teach­er Som­mer Pel­lec­chia de­veloped the new forensics class by ex­pand­ing on her own pop­u­lar les­son plan on the top­ic.

Cent­ral to all of the courses, they say, is an em­phas­is on the prac­tic­al ap­plic­a­tions of the work. When Winter de­signed his er­go­nom­ic­ally cor­rect spat­u­las and serving spoons, he also had to con­ceive a mar­ket­ing pitch.

“They’re called ‘Kit­chen click-ons.’ I did a whole present­a­tion to the class, Shark Tank-style,” Winter said, re­fer­ring to the ABC tele­vi­sion series for as­pir­ing en­tre­pren­eurs.

Winter con­vinced his peers to in­vest $250,000 in his product in ex­change for 10 per­cent equity in the com­pany.

Mat­son’s pros­thet­ic limb pro­ject was in­spired by a Ted Talk video that Sho­lette played for the class. In the film, an MIT pro­fess­or and double am­putee dis­cussed hav­ing de­signed his own bion­ic legs.

“We watched that first and all of the stu­dents in­cor­por­ated that in­to their own designs,” Sho­lette said.

Mat­son learned a lot about the design soft­ware dur­ing the three-week pro­ject, as well as the hu­man form.

“The toes, they were hard to do,” he said.

“It’s very com­plic­ated soft­ware and their abil­ity to pick it up is a test­a­ment to their gen­er­a­tion and the cli­mate in school,” Sho­lette said. ••

