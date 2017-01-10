Vandals shatter stained glass windows of NE synagogue

This is the second time in as many months that cul­prits tar­geted Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai in Ta­cony.

Van­dals armed with rocks shattered the stained glass win­dows of a Ta­cony syn­agogue just be­fore the start of a weekly re­li­gious ser­vice last Fri­day even­ing. It was the second time in as many months that uniden­ti­fied cul­prits sim­il­arly tar­geted the same house of wor­ship.

Po­lice met with lead­ers from Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, at 4301 Tyson Ave., on Tues­day morn­ing to as­sess the dam­age and identi­fy po­ten­tial leads in the case. Ac­cord­ing to Lt. Den­nis Rosen­baum of North­east De­tect­ives, the syn­agogue of­fi­cials were un­aware of any oth­er re­cent threats or com­plaints dir­ec­ted at mem­bers of the con­greg­a­tion, so the van­dals’ motive is un­known.

Fri­day night’s dam­age oc­curred as mem­bers were gath­er­ing at about 7:30 p.m. in ob­serv­ance of the Sab­bath. Pro­jectiles launched from out­side the prop­erty shattered about five colored panes of glass. An or­na­ment­al cur­tain also sus­tained dam­age, which was es­tim­ated at $2,000. No in­jur­ies were re­por­ted.

On Fri­day, Dec. 2, at around the same time, a rock shattered one of the syn­agogue’s ex­ter­i­or win­dows. The con­greg­a­tion paid about $350 to have it re­paired. This time, a con­tract­or has offered to re­place the win­dows and in­stall them for free, Rosen­baum said.

To re­port in­form­a­tion, con­tact po­lice at 215-686-3153. ••

