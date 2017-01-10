Upcoming events announced at Glen Foerd Mansion

It’s go­ing to be an event­ful year at Glen Fo­erd on the Delaware.

Of­fi­cials from the city-owned, in­de­pend­ently man­aged river­front es­tate plan to in­tro­duce a vari­ety of re­cre­ation­al, en­vir­on­ment­al and artist­ic pro­grams throughout the com­ing year and bey­ond. Ex­ec­ut­ive Dir­ect­or Meg Sharp Walton gave the site’s neigh­bors a run­down on those ini­ti­at­ives dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the East Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation on Monday night.

As pre­vi­ously re­por­ted by the North­east Times on Dec. 14, the 18-acre prop­erty at 5001 Grant Ave. will un­der­go phys­ic­al im­prove­ments with the in­stall­a­tion of a launch for small, non-mo­tor­ized boats on Poquess­ing Creek. A $519,000, two-year grant from the Wil­li­am Penn Found­a­tion will fund the new fa­cil­ity along with co­ordin­ated pro­grams that will open the wa­ter to guided tours while link­ing dir­ectly to the North Delaware Gre­en­way trail in “bike to boat” mod­el, Sharp Walton said.

Glen Fo­erd will hire a full-time en­vir­on­ment­al edu­cat­or who will lead small-boat ex­cur­sions on the lower Pennypack and an ad­join­ing stretch of the Delaware River, teach­ing vis­it­ors about the loc­al eco­logy and its his­tory. Glen Fo­erd will col­lab­or­ate with area stu­dent boat-build­ing groups and of­fer spe­cial-needs out­ings on the wa­ter.

Al­though the ac­tu­al launch won’t be fully op­er­a­tion­al un­til late spring or sum­mer 2018, Sharp Walton said, Glen Fo­erd wants to de­but some of the pro­grams on a pi­lot basis this year, util­iz­ing per­haps the pub­lic boat launch at Linden Av­en­ue. And the es­tate is so­li­cit­ing for ideas of ad­di­tion­al pro­grams that may at­tract more pub­lic in­terest to the site.

Out­side of the wa­ter-re­lated pro­jects, Sharp Walton and her staff are con­sid­er­ing ways to make bet­ter use of a stone, ivy-covered wa­ter tower on the es­tate as well as the site of a former orch­ard. They plan to util­ize some of that space to bring in bee­keep­ers who will set up an act­ive hive and con­duct pub­lic work­shops.

The site man­agers are also look­ing to start a small com­munity garden (also on a tri­al basis at first), as well as a pub­lic com­post­ing pro­gram.

They hope to host a pro­duce mar­ket and movie nights, and are try­ing to con­vince the Phil­adelphia Or­ches­tra to per­form one of its free pub­lic con­certs in the shad­ow of the 19th-cen­tury river­front man­sion.

Im­me­di­ate neigh­bors of Glen Fo­erd who are con­cerned about loc­al im­pacts of the es­tate’s activ­it­ies may seek to get in­volved in a work­ing group es­tab­lished by City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on last sum­mer. The group last met to dis­cuss se­cur­ity fen­cing that had been pro­posed for the peri­met­er of the prop­erty. Hen­on an­nounced on Monday that the work­ing group will meet again in Feb­ru­ary. A date has not been fi­nal­ized.

In a sep­ar­ate piece of piece of busi­ness, Hen­on presen­ted ETCA Pres­id­ent Lew Halas with a $1,200 Phil­adelphia activ­it­ies grant. The group may use the fund­ing to cov­er a vari­ety of ex­penses ran­ging from print­ing and post­age to cof­fee for its meet­ings, Hen­on said.

Kareem Dav­is of the Pennsylvania State Po­lice’s Li­quor Con­trol En­force­ment bur­eau ad­vised neigh­bors that they can ob­tain in­form­a­tion about any state-is­sued li­quor li­censes or li­censees by con­tact­ing the LCE’s Phil­adelphia of­fice via 215-726-6200. Folks can find out about spe­cial per­mits is­sued by the state and file com­plaints about prob­lem­at­ic busi­nesses.

Halas an­nounced that the civic group plans to con­sider two zon­ing top­ics at its Feb. 13 meet­ing. One case in­volves the ex­pan­sion of a dent­ist’s of­fice and park­ing area at 9531 Frank­ford Ave.

A second is­sue in­volves the re-des­ig­na­tion of sev­er­al prop­er­ties in the neigh­bor­hood as part of the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion’s Phil­adelphia 2035 plan. The goal is to make it harder for de­velopers to sub­divide single-home prop­er­ties, Halas said.

The ses­sion will be held at 7 p.m. at Liberty Evan­gel­ic­al Free Church, Linden Av­en­ue and Mil­nor Street. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.