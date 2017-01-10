Teens sought for New Year’s assaults 

Police have arrested one teenager and are trying to identify three others who were involved in the early New Year’s Day beating of a Chalfont man and his elderly mother during a dispute over car vandalism.
According to Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of Northeast Detectives, it was about 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 1 when a 47-year-old man heard a commotion outside a house on the 4100 block of Chalfont Ave. He went outside to see that a group of about four teenage boys had broken a side-view mirror on his car.
When the man confronted the group, the youths beat him with punches and kicks. The victim’s 79-year-old mother tried to intervene, but the teens allegedly knocked her to the ground. Paramedics took both victims to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale campus, where they were treated for bruises and scratches.
Police spotted one of the suspects a short time later on the 11000 block of Knights Road and arrested him. He is 17 and was charged with aggravated assault. Police have not released his name. The other attackers remain at large. Call 215-686-3153 to report information about the case. ••
