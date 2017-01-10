Teens sought for New Year’s assaults 

Po­lice have ar­res­ted one teen­ager and are try­ing to identi­fy three oth­ers who were in­volved in the early New Year’s Day beat­ing of a Chalf­ont man and his eld­erly moth­er dur­ing a dis­pute over car van­dal­ism.

Ac­cord­ing to Lt. Den­nis Rosen­baum of North­east De­tect­ives, it was about 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 1 when a 47-year-old man heard a com­mo­tion out­side a house on the 4100 block of Chalf­ont Ave. He went out­side to see that a group of about four teen­age boys had broken a side-view mir­ror on his car.

When the man con­fron­ted the group, the youths beat him with punches and kicks. The vic­tim’s 79-year-old moth­er tried to in­ter­vene, but the teens al­legedly knocked her to the ground. Para­med­ics took both vic­tims to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus, where they were treated for bruises and scratches.

Po­lice spot­ted one of the sus­pects a short time later on the 11000 block of Knights Road and ar­res­ted him. He is 17 and was charged with ag­grav­ated as­sault. Po­lice have not re­leased his name. The oth­er at­tack­ers re­main at large. Call 215-686-3153 to re­port in­form­a­tion about the case. ••

