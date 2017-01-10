Scholars: Jan. 11, 2017

Lebanon Valley College has announced its dean’s list recipients, who must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Local students on the dean’s list include Jessica Coughlin, a graduate of Philadelphia Academy Charter School who is pursuing a bachelor of arts in English and sociology; and Caitlyn Berdel, a graduate of St. Hubert who is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education.
Over 1,400 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Locals who made the list were Kylee Fisher, a freshman accounting major; Ashley Goetter, a freshman nursing major; Shannon O’Fee, a junior self-designed major; Breanne Olsen, a junior early elementary/special education major; Jason Porter, a sophomore computer science major; and Sarah Weber, a freshman nursing major.
Two local Albright College students spent winter break engaged in study opportunities far from campus.
Teresa Mauro, a junior biology major, spent several weeks in Costa Rica on a faculty-led biological field study of a 5-acre property that was donated to Albright by an alumnus. Mauro helped map the biological community of the property and survey for mammals, and visited several national parks to learn more about the wildlife and plant diversity of Costa Rica. She received a $500 Santander scholarship for the trip.
Hannah Waldron, a senior environmental studies/biocultural anthropology major, spent several weeks in Ecuador on a faculty-led trip to study the cultural and media landscape of the country.
Krystin Schulke has been selected as a W.W. Smith Scholar at Delaware Valley University. The W.W. Smith Charitable Trust awarded Delaware Valley University a $63,500 grant for student scholarships for the 2016-2017 academic year. This fall, 18 students were chosen as W.W. Smith Scholars, receiving scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $7,000. They must be full-time, high achieving undergraduate students who are permanent Pennsylvania residents from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery or Philadelphia counties.
Joseph Pisacano is a member of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute cross country team that competed at the NCAA championship meet at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The Engineers last participated in the national meet in 1996.
Kevin Richardson was inducted into the Colby-Sawyer College chapter of Alpha Chi. Richardson is a member of the class of 2018 majoring in business administration. Alpha Chi National Honor Society promotes academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students. To be eligible for membership, a student must rank in the top 10 percent of the junior or senior class and demonstrate the Alpha Chi values of truth and character.
More than 1,650 students have been named to the dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. The following local students made the list: Victoria Lynn Applegate, Shannon Elyse Boyle, Taylor Champ, Colleen C. Donnelly, Kylie Guinan, Lisa Marie Henderson, Gregory H. Hoch, Ashleigh Hughes, Tamara A. Jennings, Connor Joseph Kenny, Samantha R. Kilpatrick, Matthew Edward Maher, Madison Majka, Alexis Alia McDaniels-Brooks, Brian John Robbins, Lucy Mae Smith and Jacquelyn Marie Valori. ••
