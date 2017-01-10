Scholars: Jan. 11, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

Le­ban­on Val­ley Col­lege has an­nounced its dean’s list re­cip­i­ents, who must main­tain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Loc­al stu­dents on the dean’s list in­clude Jes­sica Cough­lin, a gradu­ate of Phil­adelphia Academy Charter School who is pur­su­ing a bach­el­or of arts in Eng­lish and so­ci­ology; and Caitlyn Ber­del, a gradu­ate of St. Hubert who is pur­su­ing a bach­el­or of sci­ence in early child­hood edu­ca­tion and spe­cial edu­ca­tion.

ull;•

Over 1,400 stu­dents were named to the dean’s list at York Col­lege of Pennsylvania. To be eli­gible for this hon­or, a stu­dent must be re­gistered for at least 12 aca­dem­ic cred­it hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or high­er. Loc­als who made the list were Kylee Fish­er, a fresh­man ac­count­ing ma­jor; Ash­ley Goet­ter, a fresh­man nurs­ing ma­jor; Shan­non O’Fee, a ju­ni­or self-de­signed ma­jor; Breanne Olsen, a ju­ni­or early ele­ment­ary/spe­cial edu­ca­tion ma­jor; Jason Port­er, a sopho­more com­puter sci­ence ma­jor; and Sarah Weber, a fresh­man nurs­ing ma­jor.

ull;•

Two loc­al Al­bright Col­lege stu­dents spent winter break en­gaged in study op­por­tun­it­ies far from cam­pus.

Teresa Mauro, a ju­ni­or bio­logy ma­jor, spent sev­er­al weeks in Costa Rica on a fac­ulty-led bio­lo­gic­al field study of a 5-acre prop­erty that was donated to Al­bright by an alum­nus. Mauro helped map the bio­lo­gic­al com­munity of the prop­erty and sur­vey for mam­mals, and vis­ited sev­er­al na­tion­al parks to learn more about the wild­life and plant di­versity of Costa Rica. She re­ceived a $500 Sant­and­er schol­ar­ship for the trip.

Han­nah Waldron, a seni­or en­vir­on­ment­al stud­ies/biocul­tur­al an­thro­po­logy ma­jor, spent sev­er­al weeks in Ecuador on a fac­ulty-led trip to study the cul­tur­al and me­dia land­scape of the coun­try.

ull;•

Krys­tin Schulke has been se­lec­ted as a W.W. Smith Schol­ar at Delaware Val­ley Uni­versity. The W.W. Smith Char­it­able Trust awar­ded Delaware Val­ley Uni­versity a $63,500 grant for stu­dent schol­ar­ships for the 2016-2017 aca­dem­ic year. This fall, 18 stu­dents were chosen as W.W. Smith Schol­ars, re­ceiv­ing schol­ar­ships ran­ging from $2,000 to $7,000. They must be full-time, high achiev­ing un­der­gradu­ate stu­dents who are per­man­ent Pennsylvania res­id­ents from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Mont­gomery or Phil­adelphia counties.

ull;•

Joseph Pisacano is a mem­ber of the Rens­selaer Poly­tech­nic In­sti­tute cross coun­try team that com­peted at the NCAA cham­pi­on­ship meet at E.P. Tom Saw­yer State Park in Louis­ville, Ken­tucky. The En­gin­eers last par­ti­cip­ated in the na­tion­al meet in 1996.

ull;•

Kev­in Richard­son was in­duc­ted in­to the Colby-Saw­yer Col­lege chapter of Al­pha Chi. Richard­son is a mem­ber of the class of 2018 ma­jor­ing in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion. Al­pha Chi Na­tion­al Hon­or So­ci­ety pro­motes aca­dem­ic ex­cel­lence and ex­em­plary char­ac­ter among col­lege and uni­versity stu­dents. To be eli­gible for mem­ber­ship, a stu­dent must rank in the top 10 per­cent of the ju­ni­or or seni­or class and demon­strate the Al­pha Chi val­ues of truth and char­ac­ter.

ull;•

More than 1,650 stu­dents have been named to the dean’s list at Kutztown Uni­versity. To be eli­gible for dean’s list, an un­der­gradu­ate stu­dent must be re­gistered for at least 12 cred­its and have a min­im­um grade point av­er­age of 3.60. The fol­low­ing loc­al stu­dents made the list: Vic­tor­ia Lynn Ap­pleg­ate, Shan­non Elyse Boyle, Taylor Champ, Colleen C. Don­nelly, Kylie Guin­an, Lisa Mar­ie Hende­r­son, Gregory H. Hoch, Ash­leigh Hughes, Tamara A. Jen­nings, Con­nor Joseph Kenny, Sam­antha R. Kilpatrick, Mat­thew Ed­ward Ma­h­er, Madis­on Ma­jka, Alex­is Alia McDaniels-Brooks, Bri­an John Rob­bins, Lucy Mae Smith and Jac­quelyn Mar­ie Valori. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.