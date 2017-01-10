Ryan’s Kulackovskis living American dream

To watch Matiss Kulackovskis work with his teammates, you’d think they’ve been playing basketball together for as long as they’ve been taking jump shots.
But prior to the start of his junior year at Archbishop Ryan, he’d never met any of the guys he now calls his second family.
Kulackovskis, now a senior, is a starting forward on the Raiders basketball team, and if you haven’t followed his career prior to last year, there’s a good reason. He wasn’t at Ryan. In fact, he didn’t know anything about the school before coming to America prior to last September.
“I’m from Latvia,” Kulackovskis said. “I wanted to play basketball in America, so I started looking and I posted video online. I worked it out, my family helped me and I came here last year. I live with a teammate (Devin Vargas). I didn’t know anything about Ryan, just what I saw on the internet, but now I love it.”
Kulackovskis loves Ryan, and the school loves him back.
Franchise guard Izaiah Brockington gets a lot of credit for Ryan’s success last year and the start of this year, and that credit is rightfully earned. But after the Raiders graduated three starters from last year’s team that advanced to the Catholic League semifinals, Kulackovskis has provided the Raiders with what they need.
He can produce points from anywhere on the court, and this year he actually leads the Raiders in scoring. If teams want to key on Brockington, that’s their choice. Kulackovskis will make them pay.
“Things are going great,” said Kulackovskis, who is the other returning starter from last year’s team. “We have been playing really well. I think a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be good because we had those players graduate, but we have other guys who have started playing good. We’re a different team.”
Kulackovskis is used to dealing with differences.
It’s a lot different staying in his Mayfair home. He has a great situation with a family he really enjoys living with, but it’s not the same as being home, where he lives with his mom, dad and his 14-year-old sister, also a basketball player.
“I talk to them every Sunday on Skype,” Kulackovskis said. “I miss them. But I love it here. I’m learning a lot and getting a great opportunity. I told my sister that maybe she should come, too. She’s good.”
Like her brother, if she decides to come to the United States, she’ll have to learn how to play the game the way Americans play it. It’s the same sport, but with a different attitude in the states.
“It’s faster, the players are stronger and it’s a lot more physical,” the 6-foot-7 bruiser said. ‘It took me a while to get used to it. I think I’m getting better.”
Since he moved here, Kulackovskis has been learning to make adjustments. One of the big ones is he misses his friends, but according to him, the new ones are pretty great.
It didn’t take him long at all to become a typical American teenager. In fact, he actually postponed going home for the summer so he could play on two AAU basketball teams.
“They told me it was playing a lot of basketball, playing in a bunch of tournaments and it sounded great,’ Kulackovskis said. “It was. I loved it.”
Thanks to social media like Facebook, he’s able to continue his great relationship with his friends in Latvia while expanding his group of buddies to those at Ryan.
“I do the same stuff,” Kulackovskis said. “Video games, of course. NBA 2K17, of course. That’s my favorite.”
As much as he loves to win in the video game, he loves even more winning in the Catholic League.
The Raiders opened the season with 10 straight victories. They’re 1-2 in the Catholic League, but are once again eyeing a spot in the Catholic League semifinals.
Every Catholic Leaguer dreams of making it that far because the final two rounds of the playoffs are held at the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania.
Well, not everyone dreamed of that.
“People were saying we have to get to the Palestra, but it didn’t mean anything to me at the time,” Kulackovskis said. “They showed me pictures. It was a nice arena, a big one, but I didn’t know anything about it. But getting there, you want to be there again. It’s a great place.”
Kulackovskis hopes he’s able to play in a college arena for years to come, but no plans are in place.
In a perfect world, he’ll stay in the United States for at least four years after he graduates from Ryan. But if he doesn’t, he has a great home.
“I’d love to go to college here,” Kulackovskis said. “But I would be happy to go home, too. I’m trying to see if I can get something, play basketball and learn. If not, I’ll be happy at home.”
For the time being, he’ll just continue to be one of the boys at Ryan.
“Everyone here is great, I love everything about it,” Kulackovskis said. “The coaches are like a second family. The only difference between my friends here and my friends at home are I’ve known (my friends from Latvia) longer. I miss home, but being here has been, it’s great.” ••