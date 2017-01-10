Ryan’s Kulackovskis living American dream

To watch Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis work with his team­mates, you’d think they’ve been play­ing bas­ket­ball to­geth­er for as long as they’ve been tak­ing jump shots.

But pri­or to the start of his ju­ni­or year at Arch­bish­op Ry­an, he’d nev­er met any of the guys he now calls his second fam­ily.

Ku­lack­ovs­kis, now a seni­or, is a start­ing for­ward on the Raid­ers bas­ket­ball team, and if you haven’t fol­lowed his ca­reer pri­or to last year, there’s a good reas­on. He wasn’t at Ry­an. In fact, he didn’t know any­thing about the school be­fore com­ing to Amer­ica pri­or to last Septem­ber.

“I’m from Latvia,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “I wanted to play bas­ket­ball in Amer­ica, so I star­ted look­ing and I pos­ted video on­line. I worked it out, my fam­ily helped me and I came here last year. I live with a team­mate (Dev­in Var­gas). I didn’t know any­thing about Ry­an, just what I saw on the in­ter­net, but now I love it.”

Ku­lack­ovs­kis loves Ry­an, and the school loves him back.

Fran­chise guard Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton gets a lot of cred­it for Ry­an’s suc­cess last year and the start of this year, and that cred­it is right­fully earned. But after the Raid­ers gradu­ated three starters from last year’s team that ad­vanced to the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals, Ku­lack­ovs­kis has provided the Raid­ers with what they need.

He can pro­duce points from any­where on the court, and this year he ac­tu­ally leads the Raid­ers in scor­ing. If teams want to key on Brock­ing­ton, that’s their choice. Ku­lack­ovs­kis will make them pay.

“Things are go­ing great,” said Ku­lack­ovs­kis, who is the oth­er re­turn­ing starter from last year’s team. “We have been play­ing really well. I think a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be good be­cause we had those play­ers gradu­ate, but we have oth­er guys who have star­ted play­ing good. We’re a dif­fer­ent team.”

Ku­lack­ovs­kis is used to deal­ing with dif­fer­ences.

It’s a lot dif­fer­ent stay­ing in his May­fair home. He has a great situ­ation with a fam­ily he really en­joys liv­ing with, but it’s not the same as be­ing home, where he lives with his mom, dad and his 14-year-old sis­ter, also a bas­ket­ball play­er.

“I talk to them every Sunday on Skype,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “I miss them. But I love it here. I’m learn­ing a lot and get­ting a great op­por­tun­ity. I told my sis­ter that maybe she should come, too. She’s good.”

Like her broth­er, if she de­cides to come to the United States, she’ll have to learn how to play the game the way Amer­ic­ans play it. It’s the same sport, but with a dif­fer­ent at­ti­tude in the states.

“It’s faster, the play­ers are stronger and it’s a lot more phys­ic­al,” the 6-foot-7 bruis­er said. ‘It took me a while to get used to it. I think I’m get­ting bet­ter.”

Since he moved here, Ku­lack­ovs­kis has been learn­ing to make ad­just­ments. One of the big ones is he misses his friends, but ac­cord­ing to him, the new ones are pretty great.

It didn’t take him long at all to be­come a typ­ic­al Amer­ic­an teen­ager. In fact, he ac­tu­ally post­poned go­ing home for the sum­mer so he could play on two AAU bas­ket­ball teams.

“They told me it was play­ing a lot of bas­ket­ball, play­ing in a bunch of tour­na­ments and it soun­ded great,’ Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “It was. I loved it.”

Thanks to so­cial me­dia like Face­book, he’s able to con­tin­ue his great re­la­tion­ship with his friends in Latvia while ex­pand­ing his group of bud­dies to those at Ry­an.

“I do the same stuff,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “Video games, of course. NBA 2K17, of course. That’s my fa­vor­ite.”

As much as he loves to win in the video game, he loves even more win­ning in the Cath­ol­ic League.

The Raid­ers opened the sea­son with 10 straight vic­tor­ies. They’re 1-2 in the Cath­ol­ic League, but are once again eye­ing a spot in the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals.

Every Cath­ol­ic Leaguer dreams of mak­ing it that far be­cause the fi­nal two rounds of the play­offs are held at the Palestra at the Uni­versity of Pennsylvania.

Well, not every­one dreamed of that.

“People were say­ing we have to get to the Palestra, but it didn’t mean any­thing to me at the time,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “They showed me pic­tures. It was a nice arena, a big one, but I didn’t know any­thing about it. But get­ting there, you want to be there again. It’s a great place.”

Ku­lack­ovs­kis hopes he’s able to play in a col­lege arena for years to come, but no plans are in place.

In a per­fect world, he’ll stay in the United States for at least four years after he gradu­ates from Ry­an. But if he doesn’t, he has a great home.

“I’d love to go to col­lege here,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “But I would be happy to go home, too. I’m try­ing to see if I can get something, play bas­ket­ball and learn. If not, I’ll be happy at home.”

For the time be­ing, he’ll just con­tin­ue to be one of the boys at Ry­an.

“Every­one here is great, I love everything about it,” Ku­lack­ovs­kis said. “The coaches are like a second fam­ily. The only dif­fer­ence between my friends here and my friends at home are I’ve known (my friends from Latvia) longer. I miss home, but be­ing here has been, it’s great.” ••