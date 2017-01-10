Reunions: Jan. 11, 2017

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
(Third and Wolf streets)
• Class of June ’61. Looking for alumni interested in a reunion. Email maggie2st@yahoo.com.
St. Anne
• Class of ‘58. Trying to locate former classmates to plan a reunion. Jack Reilly, 215-579-1711 or email johnreilly44@gmail.com.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Little Flower
• Class of 1967. 50th reunion on April 23, 2017. FOP Lodge 5. Barb Cummings, 610-689-5566 or littleflower1967reunion@gmail.com. Littleflower1967reunion.org
OTHER REUNIONS
Navy Reunions
• Visit HullNumber.com for a listing of reunions. The site is a free service enabling Navy shipmates to renew old friendships. There are currently more than 8,700 Navy ship, submarine and air squadron personnel rosters listed. ••
