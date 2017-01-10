Police ID man slain in Holmesburg apartment

Hom­icide in­vest­ig­at­ors have re­leased the iden­tity of a gun­shot vic­tim who was found dead in his Holmes­burg apart­ment on Jan. 3.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, Darryl Curtis’ girl­friend ar­rived at his apart­ment at about 10 p.m. and found his body on the bed­room floor. Curtis, 37, had been shot in the head and was pro­nounced dead at the scene.

Al­though the cir­cum­stances of the shoot­ing re­main un­known, po­lice did not find a gun or sui­cide note at the scene. Oth­er rooms in the apart­ment had been ran­sacked. Hom­icide is sus­pec­ted.

Po­lice re­portedly towed a red Chevy Ca­maro from the scene. ••

