Police ID man slain in Holmesburg apartment

Homicide investigators have released the identity of a gunshot victim who was found dead in his Holmesburg apartment on Jan. 3.
According to police, Darryl Curtis’ girlfriend arrived at his apartment at about 10 p.m. and found his body on the bedroom floor. Curtis, 37, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown, police did not find a gun or suicide note at the scene. Other rooms in the apartment had been ransacked. Homicide is suspected.
Police reportedly towed a red Chevy Camaro from the scene. ••
